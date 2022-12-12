DragonKing Dark: The 2000 Paralympic Games basketball cheating scandal

Karl Stern's run through the 100 darkest moments in pop culture history continues.

Inarguably, one of the 100 darkest moments in pop culture history took place at the 2000 Paralympic Games where, brace yourself, Spain competed in basketball with players representing themselves as intellectually disabled who weren't.

Yes, you read that right.

They also won the gold medal and outed themselves once it hit the newspapers. The International Paralympic Committee obviously punished someone for this embarrassing atrocity right? Yes, but it was the intellectually disabled who they banned from competing in future games.

This story will make your head melt. Let's talk about it on this week's DragonKing Dark.

