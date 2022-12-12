ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traver, CA

Traver School students raising money to buy gifts for local seniors

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EGOJe_0jfKRAkU00

A group of Traver students are determined to make the holidays special for local seniors.

Every Christmas, Traver School students pick a community project and this year they're doing something different.

"We focus a lot on the students and families in Traver, but we haven't worked with the elderly," said Traver School 6th grade teacher Elizabeth Rodriguez.

The 6th through 8th grade students are hoping to spread a little holiday cheer to their senior friends.

"I think it's important to the elderly because we haven't worked with them before. We've only worked with students," added student Cinthia Castillo.

The plan is to provide local seniors with Christmas gifts and essential items. To get an idea of what they need students passed out surveys to seniors at Traver Community Assistance Program.

"They asked them to fill out the survey saying what are three things you'd love to have for Christmas and what are three things you need at home?" said Rodriguez.

The biggest item on their wish list?

"They've asked for jackets, sweaters, socks anything to keep them warm," said Castillo.

Students are using grant money to pay for the project, but it's not enough to cover the costs of Christmas gifts for the 60 seniors that signed up.

They're trying to raise $1,000 dollars to ensure every senior has something under the tree. The students have already raised several hundred dollars and will deliver all gifts this Wednesday, December 14th.

If you'd like to help them reach their goal you can support their GoFundMe .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thesungazette.com

City Serve, Cal Dairies serves abundant donation for 10 families

VISALIA – During the season of giving, a local nonprofit, a dairy company and churches across the county have come together to provide 10 different families with items on their “needs list.”. Raquel Garica, who is part of City Serve Tulare Kings in Visalia, went alongside executives from...
VISALIA, CA
sjvsun.com

Fresno Unified catches heat over LGBTQ books in elementary libraries

Books distributed to Fresno Unified by a top LGBTQ nonprofit are stirring consternation among concerned parents about their age appropriateness. The literature, distributed by nonprofit Gender Nation, were placed in specially-decorated displays at Fresno Unified elementary school libraries, parents report, prompting pushback and a call for answers from school district officials about their placement.
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

New Fresno Trustee Plans to Hit the Ground Running with ‘School Walks’

Newly elected Fresno Unified Trustee Susan Wittrup will be sworn into office before Wednesday’s board meeting, but she’s already been working on a detailed plan to focus on needed instructional and facilities improvements for students and schools in the Bullard region, and to connect regularly with schools’ parent leaders.
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Smith out as CEO of Tulare hospital district

TULARE – The Tulare Hospital District hired its fourth CEO in as many years last week. The Tulare Local HealthCare District’s board of directors unanimously voted to release current CEO Phil Smith earlier this month, just one year after he was hired. Smith’s last day was officially Dec. 2 following a closed session “discussion and potential action regarding public employee evaluation/dismissal of Chief Executive Officer” at the Nov. 29 board meeting.
TULARE, CA
thecampusjournal.com

COS Hanford is a Quiet Delight

As a COS student who has attended the Visalia and Hanford campuses, I would like to provide a few commonalities between the two, and some areas where I believe COS Hanford can benefit specific students. First, let me give you a rundown of the Hanford campus. There are only five...
HANFORD, CA
GV Wire

As Chihuahuas Head to New Homes, More Dogs Take Their Place in Fresno Shelters

Fresno’s animal shelters issued a call for dog adoptions — including 72 Chihuahuas rescued from one home — and you responded. Sally Breyer, senior operations manager for the city’s animal shelter on Airways Boulevard, said the pet census is down to about 350 as of Wednesday. After their rescue, many of the Chihuahuas were transported out of the area to new homes, and the remaining ones are with local rescue organizations or have already found homes, Breyer told GV Wire on Wednesday.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Parlier PD find person involved in collision

PARLIER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Following an appeal, Parlier Police Department announced that officers have located the person wanted in connection with a traffic collision in the city. Police say the incident took place in the early morning of Monday, December 12. In a statement, department officials wrote “the subject has been identified and family has […]
PARLIER, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
60K+
Followers
12K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy