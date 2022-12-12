Traver School students raising money to buy gifts for local seniors

A group of Traver students are determined to make the holidays special for local seniors.

Every Christmas, Traver School students pick a community project and this year they're doing something different.

"We focus a lot on the students and families in Traver, but we haven't worked with the elderly," said Traver School 6th grade teacher Elizabeth Rodriguez.

The 6th through 8th grade students are hoping to spread a little holiday cheer to their senior friends.

"I think it's important to the elderly because we haven't worked with them before. We've only worked with students," added student Cinthia Castillo.

The plan is to provide local seniors with Christmas gifts and essential items. To get an idea of what they need students passed out surveys to seniors at Traver Community Assistance Program.

"They asked them to fill out the survey saying what are three things you'd love to have for Christmas and what are three things you need at home?" said Rodriguez.

The biggest item on their wish list?

"They've asked for jackets, sweaters, socks anything to keep them warm," said Castillo.

Students are using grant money to pay for the project, but it's not enough to cover the costs of Christmas gifts for the 60 seniors that signed up.

They're trying to raise $1,000 dollars to ensure every senior has something under the tree. The students have already raised several hundred dollars and will deliver all gifts this Wednesday, December 14th.