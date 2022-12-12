ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Mom once in need of toys for her own kids now spearheading Toys for Tots program

By Kevin S. Krug
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ew9tD_0jfKR7BY00

ARVADA, Colo. — Making holiday wishes come true for children across Colorado isn’t an easy task, but for Tasha Gallegos, Toys for Tots is a mission of love that started when she was a single mom wanting to make Christmas brighter for her son.

After a couple of years on the receiving end, she decided she wanted to find a way to help others herself.

“I started volunteering and then the ministry I was involved with suggested I reached out to Toys for Tots,” Tasha recalled with a smile.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34vso0_0jfKR7BY00 What started as a commitment for just one holiday season has become a 28-year long pursuit to bring holiday joy to others. For Tasha, it’s a full-time job on top of her other full-time job working for the government.

“I allow my annual leave to build up so that I can take this time off to be here. I don't usually take a vacation," she said.

Tasha has involved her family throughout the years. Her daughter Ilyssa said she’s been volunteering since she was a baby and doesn’t remember a holiday season where her mom wasn’t volunteering.

Colorado mom once in need of toys for her own kids is now spearheading Toys for Tots program

“This is her passion and her heart,” Ilyssa said. “She was once a single mom and she needed toys. And to see her on the other side of this is really awesome.”

Ilyssa also finds her mom’s dedication inspiring.

“I still look up to her,” Ilyssa said of her mom. “One day, I'm gonna be able to do what she does and help families.”

  • To learn how you can donate to Toys for Tots or help out in other ways, click here

Toys for Tots is a charity of the United States Marine Corp. Sgt. Ted Lewis has been working with Tasha on the program for a couple of years. He says her dedication is inspiring.

“She’s pretty awesome,” Sgt. Lewis said. “I think (she) works way harder than everybody else is ever here. She's extremely helpful with making sure this is a successful program.”

“One toy means something to those children,” Tasha said. “I have a slogan no child should go without. And I stick to that belief that no child should go without.”

Denver7 features a different Everyday Hero each week. To nominate a hero in your life, click here .

Comments / 0

Related
KKTV

Public asked to help name underweight pup rescued in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region is asking the public for help with naming a pup that was brought to them on Friday. The organization shared some background on the animal that only weighs about 17 pounds, which the humane society reports is about 13 pounds less than his ideal weight.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Colorado detox center talks treating Fentanyl addictions and how to get help

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - While we are in the midst of the holiday season, addiction specialists want to remind everyone that it can be a triggering time for anyone struggling with substance abuse. As Colorado continues to see an increase in the use of Fentanyl, experts are also warning people that these addictions can be especially hard to treat when compared to other opioid use.
COLORADO STATE
KJCT8

Say bye-bye to plastic bags in some Colorado stores

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Expect a new charge at major retailers like Walmart, Target, and City Market. A new law, beginning Jan. 1, 2023, will be charging 10 cents for every paper or plastic bag. The new state law is following in the footsteps of other municipalities like Boulder and Fort Collins who have already enacted this law.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Small grocery chain helping Coloradans make ends meet

As groceries skyrocket in pricing during record inflation, one small grocery chain in northern Colorado is helping Coloradans make ends meet during the holiday season. Esh's Grocery Market, located in Dacono and Loveland, offers name-brand groceries at significantly discounted rates to customers of all financial backgrounds.  "You can't really find these kinds of stores in Colorado," said Phillip Francis, Store Manager at Esh's in Dacono.  Every American has seen inflation impact their daily expenses, with the impact on the middle and lower class oftentimes being most significant when it comes to buying groceries, gasoline and more essentials.  While many companies...
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

Voice of the consumer: Three holiday scams to look out for

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The holidays are right around the corner, and many scams tend to ramp up this time of year. I’m talking with the Colorado attorney general about holiday scams we should watch for right now. You may have seen this interview as part of our Fraud Friday segment during “11 News at Noon.”
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

Teen found safe following statewide alert

DENVER (KKTV) - UPDATE: At 6:30 p.m. the CBI reported Sabella Tadesse was found and is safe. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a statewide alert for a missing teen on Wednesday. At about 12:45 p.m. the state agency shared a missing poster for 15-year-old Sabella Tadesse. According to the...
AURORA, CO
ksl.com

This state will charge for plastic, paper grocery bags in stores

DENVER — Starting Jan. 1, 2023, a new Colorado law will require that everyone pay 10 cents for each single-use plastic or paper bag they require for store purchases. The plan is to transition shoppers to reusable bags, eventually banning single-use bags altogether. A handful of Utah cities have...
UTAH STATE
cpr.org

2 Colorado children die from strep A as the state sees a rise in cases

Two children in Colorado have died of what’s called group A strep, according to the state health department. Group A streptococci are bacteria commonly found in the throat and on the skin. Most infections are relatively mild, but occasionally, it causes much more severe and even life-threatening illnesses. Both...
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

NOW HIRING: More than 1,000 open jobs including incentives with the Colorado Department of Human Services

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Click here for more information and to apply. As of Wednesday, the Colorado Department of Human Services (CDHS) was looking to hire 1,152 positions ranging from nurses, dining services and facilities staff, to CNAs, youth corrections officers and custodians. Sign-on incentives from $2,000 to $7,000 are also being offered. Talent Acquisition Marketing and Communication Specialist Sophia Henkels with CDHS says the large number of open positions is shocking.
COLORADO STATE
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

34K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

 https://denver7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy