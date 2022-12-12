ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Roadrunner Cash’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the New Mexico Lottery’s “Roadrunner Cash” game were:

06-14-18-24-26

(six, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $143,000

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Lobos come from behind to remain perfect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico Lobos kept their spot among the unbeaten Monday night with a 67-64 victory over the San Francisco Dons. The Lobos improved to 10-0 with the hard-fought come-from-behind win. Jamal Mashburn Jr. led the Lobos in scoring with a game-high 23 points. The Lobos trailed at halftime 38-31 and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

New Mexico could see another round of tax rebates

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham plans to push for an additional round of tax rebates at the 2023 legislative session. $3.6 billion is expected to be available due to a spike in revenue from oil production and a booming economy, according to a recent legislative finance report.
TEXAS STATE
KOAT 7

Gun used by Brandon Travis during UNM shooting was stolen

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Target 7 is uncovering more details in the deadly shooting that happened on November 19th at the University of New Mexico campus, when New Mexico State University basketball player Mike Peake killed 19-year-old Brandon Travis in what police say was self-defense. State Police have now confirmed...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Student arrested after gun goes off at West Mesa High School

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A West Mesa student was taken into custody Wednesday. The Albuquerque Public School (APS) District said his gun was accidentally discharged in class. According to APS, the incident happened around 11:40 a.m. in a wood shop class made up of juniors and seniors. They claimed the student took off running after […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Associated Press

South cleans up from tornados as blizzards hit further north

KEITHVILLE, La. (AP) — Communities from Texas to Florida commenced assisting survivors and cleaning up Thursday after tornadoes left scattered destruction and at least three people dead across the South. To the north, blizzards continued to pound the Midwest as more ice and snow headed toward New England. Three straight days of volatile weather in the South continued Thursday as a possible tornado wrecked a building housing a cotton gin in rural Georgia and forecasters issued a stream of tornado warnings across the Florida peninsula. The same storm front had spawned twisters as it marched from central Texas across Louisiana, where all three storm deaths were confirmed, before destroying farm buildings in Mississippi and tearing roofs off other buildings in Alabama. In Union Parish, Louisiana, near the Arkansas line, volunteers stocked a gymnasium with donated clothing and other supplies for dozens whose homes were badly damaged or destroyed.
LOUISIANA STATE
KRQE News 13

New Mexico chef highlights biscochito on national television

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman not only got to showcase her baking skills on national television but got to show off something special. The food is known as New Mexico’s cookie. Chef Marie Yniguez is no stranger to the spotlight, showcasing her skills on the Food Network’s cooking show, “Chopped”. “It’s exciting no matter […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Belen man charged with breaking into Albuquerque cookie store

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police arrested a Belen man for breaking into a local cookie shop early Monday morning. According to the criminal complaint, Joshua Sena went into Insomnia Cookies on Central in southeast Albuquerque around 11:30 p.m. Sunday asking for water. Some employees gave him a bottle and he left the store. Then around […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Mailbox explosion, Historic neighborhood, Cold temperatures, Budget increase, Raton librarian

Wednesday’s Top Stories Wednesday’s Five Facts [1] Video captures Rio Rancho mailbox explosion – A Rio Rancho community is on edge after a loud explosion ricked the neighborhood around 3 a.m. Sunday. Video shows a person approaching one resident’s mailbox. Then, an explosion can be seen and a car drives away. There is no word […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque man pleads guilty to killing cab driver with sword

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man took a plea deal Tuesday in a 2017 murder where he stabbed a cab driver with a sword. Victor Ortiz pleaded guilty to two charges in court Tuesday afternoon, second-degree murder and larceny. Ortiz was arrested in July 2017 for killing cab driver Khalil Jabbour near Coal and University, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Associated Press

Jets try to keep pace in playoff hunt as Lions make late run

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Robert Saleh is always quick to remind people he’s an eternal optimist, thinking the best-case scenario in every situation. That’s why it wasn’t necessarily so stunning to hear the New York Jets coach declare after his team’s loss to the Buffalo Bills last Sunday that the squads would meet again — in the playoffs. Saleh is also a realist. He knows in order for the Jets to snap their 11-year postseason drought, which is the NFL’s longest active skid, they’ve got plenty more winning to do. And it needs to start Sunday at MetLife Stadium against a roaring Detroit Lions squad that has won five of its past six.
DETROIT, MI
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
595K+
Post
636M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy