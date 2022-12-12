ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville Daily Record

Project Cashew approved for $3.6 million in incentives for expansion

The Jacksonville City Council approved a $3.6 million property tax and grant incentives package Dec. 13 for an unidentified global food manufacturer’s estimated $65 million expansion of its existing Jacksonville operation. Council voted 16-1 to pass Resolution 2022-0862 that awards code-named Project Cashew a $3.1 million Recapture Enhanced Value...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Olympus Insurance relocates headquarters to Jacksonville

Olympus Insurance Co. announced Dec. 13 that it is opening its Southside Jacksonville headquarters this week in a move from Palm Beach Gardens to Prominence Office Park. It said in a news release that it has hired employees and looks for more “for key roles at the new office.”
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Record-tying cargo ship joins Jacksonville rotation

A containership tying the record for the largest to visit Jacksonville arrived at JaxPort this week, the Jacksonville Port Authority announced. The ZIM USA has a cargo capacity of 11,923 TEU and is one of four new ships replacing smaller vessels in ZIM’s weekly container service, according to a JaxPort news release.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Economic Forecast 2023: Community leadership, business innovation, economic development, health care and retailing

Finding and keeping qualified workers remains among the primary economic issues facing Northeast Florida business leaders in 2023, continuing their concerns from 2022. Uncertainty, including the question of a recession, underlies the challenges. Northeast Florida leaders offer their insight into how they plan to take on the challenges of the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Top commercial sales of the week

Buyer: First-Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buyer: Fields Motorcars of Florida Inc. Buyer: Jacksonville Portfolio Opportunity Phase I LP. Buyer: A&B Marketing Inc. Seller: New Vision Properties Inc. DUVAL. $2,975,000. 8500 Blanding Blvd., Jacksonville. Type: Planned Blue Penguin Car Wash. Parcel size: 1.18 acres. Buyer: Jacksonville EXP CW LLC. Seller:...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Jones Bros., Pratt Funeral Home developments advance

The Downtown Review Board voted Dec. 8 to advance Corner Lot’s historic Jones Bros. Furniture Co. apartment and retail adaptive reuse project and a developer’s final plan to transform the former Pratt Funeral Home at 525 W. Beaver St. into 13 apartments and a restaurant. Jones Bros. Furniture...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Auld & White’s decision-making evolves

Auld & White Constructors LLC has completed a seven-year process to change its leadership and management style as it looks to the future of the construction industry in Northeast Florida. The 35-year-old company was founded by Steve Auld and Ed White. It is now led by CEO Nate Marty, COO...
Jacksonville Daily Record

Northeast Florida single-family monthly home sales fall 26.7% in November

Considered a traditional seasonal slowdown, a dampening of volatility and a storm reaction, the number of single-family housing sales that closed in November fell 26.7% from October and 43.9% from the previous year in Northeast Florida. The Northeast Florida Association of Realtors said there were 1,367 closings in November in...
FLORIDA STATE
Jacksonville Daily Record

Jeanne Miller leaving Jacksonville Civic Council

Jeanne Miller, CEO and president of the Jacksonville Civic Council, will end her tenure Dec. 31, the organization announced Dec. 13. Miller, who started the job in 2013, will serve as interim CEO during the search for her successor, which will begin in January. She will next serve as founder...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Walmart remodeling Baymeadows Commons market at $1.29 million

Walmart is investing almost $1.29 million into remodeling its Baymeadows Commons Neighborhood Market about a month after completing a $1.3 million renovation of its grocery store in San Pablo. Place Services Inc. of Canton, Georgia, is the contractor for the 41,970-square-foot market renovation at 9550 Baymeadows Road, No. 10. The...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Fernandina Beach could lose park to airport development

Once built, the project’s expected to bring in around $80K a year. It’s not quite paving paradise to put up a parking lot, but it’s not far off. A Fernandina Beach park and its recreation fields were never officially established, and a proposal exists to take the park and turn it into more airport — namely, new hangars with “man caves.”
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
floridapolitics.com

Amelia Island tourism rides successful year into holiday season

The bed tax brought in around $11.39M. The numbers are looking good for Nassau County’s tourism economy. There were more than 758,000 visitors in Fiscal Year 2022, a 14.4% increase year-over-year. That resulted in more than $909,000 of economic impact, which was a 27.2% increase year-over-year. “An important thing...
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

El Cabo replacing Crispers in Southside Commons

Regency is gaining a new restaurant. The city issued a permit Dec. 9 for El Cabo Restaurant to renovate at 620 Commerce Center Drive, No. 101, in Southside Commons at a cost of $12,398. The 5,450-square-foot space formerly housed Crispers restaurant. Plans show inside and patio seating as well as...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Bubbakoo’s Burritos building-out in Baymeadows

The city issued a permit Dec. 12 for Adkins Construction LLC to builld-out the area’s first franchise for Bubbakoo’s Burritos in Baymeadows Village. Owner Shashi Patel expects to open it March 1. Adkins will renovate the 1,886-square-foot space for Bubbakoo’s at 9810 Baymeadows Road, No. 10, at a...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

