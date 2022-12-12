Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Hides Son Before Committing SuicideStill UnsolvedRockford, IL
12-year anniversary of the Caledonia, Illinois TornadoLimitless Production Group LLCCaledonia, IL
Fireworks cause a large grass fire and a young boy was run over by a trailer during a Holiday event in IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCLoves Park, IL
Update in the officer-involved shooting in Rockton, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockton, IL
WIFR
Winnebago alum, Howard University golfer Marcus Smith Jr. to be a part of ESPN documentary on HU golf
WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - In 2019, after a chance encounter with a Howard University student, NBA Champion Steph Curry made a big investment in HBCU golf. The Golden State Warrior and standout golfer made a six-year commitment to jumpstart a men’s and women’s golf program at Howard University starting in 2020-21. The Washington D.C.-based school would then fund the two programs after the first six seasons.
WIFR
Aquin football picks Todd Kramer as Head Coach for second time
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Aquin football has a familiar face set to run its 8-player program in 2023 as Todd Kramer will take over the program once again. Kramer was head coach of the program from 2009-14 and finished with a record of 48-16. During that six-year span, Aquin reached the 1A playoffs each year, including a run to the 1A semifinals in 2011.
Recruit Who Decommitted From Deion Sanders, Colorado Reportedly Announces New Commitment
Former Colorado tight end commit Tucker Ashcraft has flipped his commitment from the Buffaloes and pledged his intent to join Luke Fickell and the Wisconsin Badgers in 2023. Ashcraft re-opened his college recruitment just two days after Deion Sanders accepted the Colorado head coaching job. He originally committed back in April.
wisportsheroics.com
A Top Transfer Portal QB Posts Himself In A Wisconsin Badgers Jersey
The Wisconsin Badgers have been busy as the transfer portal is in full blossom. Wisconsin has already flipped a number of commitments to Madison and it appears more could be on the way. Luke Fickell has absolutely hit the ground running so far. Here are a few that have already committed:
Rockford area basketball schools from Tuesday, December 13
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls high school basketball scores from around the Rockford area from Tuesday evening from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. ‘Overtime’ returns Friday, January 6 at 11 p.m. on Fox 39. NIC-10 GIRLSJefferson 55 Auburn 48Hononegah 56 Belvidere 19Guilford 56 Belvidere North 24Boylan 53 Freeport […]
BREAKING: Jonas Duclona commits to Wisconsin
Head coach Luke Fickell has his first commitment since accepting Wisconsin's head coaching position. Coming off an official visit over the weekend, Naples (Fla.) cornerback Jonas Duclona, an All-American Bowl attendee, announced his commitment to the Badgers Monday evening. The three-star cornerback was committed to Cincinnati, but re-opened his recruitment...
wisportsheroics.com
BREAKING: Wisconsin Flips 4-Star Athlete From Cincinnati
Luke Fickell was expected to bring over some former recruits from Cincinnati. The new Wisconsin Badgers head coach flipped a three-star cornerback Monday afternoon. Soon after, another former Cincinnati recruit announced they were coming to Madison. According to Braedyn Moore’s Twitter account, the safety is committed to Wisconsin. According...
WIFR
Orangeville’s Tessa Janecke set to make debut with USA Hockey Senior Team
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WIFR) - 2022 has been quite a year for Orangeville native Tessa Janecke. The Stateline teen graduated high school, won a Regional title in softball with the Broncos, earned a silver medal at the IIHF U18 Women’s World Championships, and has been a standout for Penn State hockey as a freshman.
WIFR
Boylan High School seniors named Illinois State Scholars
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A group of Boylan Catholic High School seniors is recognized state-wide for outstanding academic achievement. The Boylan students join more than 16,700 across the state selected through ACT and SAT exam scores, indicating high potential for college success. State Scholars are chosen by the Illinois Student Assistance Commission (ISAC), receiving a congratulatory letter, a Certificate of Achievement and statewide recognition in the media.
100fmrockford.com
Harlem High School grad returns home to open own optometry practice
LOVES PARK — Dr. Jennifer Dungan says the birth of her older son was the birth of a dream to run her own optometry practice. “The nurses kept saying when he was born that he was so bright-eyed,” Dungan said. “They just kept saying it, and it was every nurse that we came in contact with at the hospital and then at our pediatrician’s office.”
WIFR
Rockford Lutheran principal resigns citing serious family issues
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Principal of Rockford Lutheran Schools Brent Bayko has announced his resignation citing serious family problems. Bayko issued the announcement to Rockford Lutheran families on Tuesday:. “It is with a heavy heart that I write to you that because of a serious family issue back in Green...
WIFR
Rockford school board welcomes new member
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford public school board welcomed their newest member and she’s excited to get to work. Kimberly Haley was selected to represent school District F. She has over 30 years of experience in education and wants to create an environment that supports students in every capacity.
Belvidere Assembly closure could leave lasting economic scars
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — It’s been four days since the more than 1,300 Stellantis employees at the Belvidere Assembly Plant where they assemble the Jeep Cherokee were notified that on Feb. 28, the facility will be idled. We’ve since heard from the mayors of Belvidere and Rockford, who both say they are disheartened by the news […]
WIFR
Freeport police taking applications for Civilian Police Academy
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - An opportunity to learn more about local law enforcement is open in Freeport. The Freeport Police Department is taking applications for the Spring 2023 Civilian Police Academy. The free, 8-week program was created to foster a better understanding while building relationships between citizens and the Freeport...
WIFR
OSF St. Anthony’s Medical Center packs 30K meals for kids
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - OSF St. Anthony’s Medical Center packed nearly 30,000 meals on Tuesday to help feed hungry kids in the stateline and around the world. The meals will go to orphanages, schools, homes and feeding centers. According to Kids Around the World, one in seven kids suffers...
WIFR
Rockford realtor and shoe designer takes business to the next level
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - At just 22 years old, Javen Rands combines his love of designing with selling homes. Rands is a self-taught and successful shoe designer who has customized sneakers since 2017. “A friend recommended me to start painting on shoes. He noticed I liked to draw a lot...
WIFR
All of Crimson Ridge to close, including the Floral Shop
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Four months after announcing the closure of its upper-level store, owners of Crimson Ridge posts on Facebook that the Floral Shop will be closing as well. “Life is a series of hello and goodbyes,” a post on social media reads. The store announces that they will...
WIFR
Agreement reached in Dakota lawsuit over transgender student’s rights
DAKOTA, Ill. (WIFR) - Controversy at Dakota High School, may come to a conclusion in the court room. The family of a 14-year-old transgender student reached an undisclosed settlement agreement in a lawsuit against the district. At Tuesday’s hearing at the Stephenson County Court house, both attorneys and the judge...
WIFR
How to model gratitude to kids during the holidays
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - We are well into the holiday season, which means kids are likely excited for gifts and treats. However, it can be easy for them to get lost in the excitement, and forget about the true meaning of the season. The Boys and Girls Club of Rockford...
WIFR
Rockford native scores Netflix movie out Jan. 13
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 2022 was an extraordinary year for this Rockford native, and with days left, it seems to be getting even better. American composer Emily Bear just announced that she’s been working on a major project―a score in the Netflix film “Dog Gone” starring Rob Lowe.
