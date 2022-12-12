ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Top commercial sales of the week

Buyer: First-Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buyer: Fields Motorcars of Florida Inc. Buyer: Jacksonville Portfolio Opportunity Phase I LP. Buyer: A&B Marketing Inc. Seller: New Vision Properties Inc. DUVAL. $2,975,000. 8500 Blanding Blvd., Jacksonville. Type: Planned Blue Penguin Car Wash. Parcel size: 1.18 acres. Buyer: Jacksonville EXP CW LLC. Seller:...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Olympus Insurance relocates headquarters to Jacksonville

Olympus Insurance Co. announced Dec. 13 that it is opening its Southside Jacksonville headquarters this week in a move from Palm Beach Gardens to Prominence Office Park. It said in a news release that it has hired employees and looks for more “for key roles at the new office.”
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Bubbakoo’s Burritos building-out in Baymeadows

The city issued a permit Dec. 12 for Adkins Construction LLC to builld-out the area’s first franchise for Bubbakoo’s Burritos in Baymeadows Village. Owner Shashi Patel expects to open it March 1. Adkins will renovate the 1,886-square-foot space for Bubbakoo’s at 9810 Baymeadows Road, No. 10, at a...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Record-tying cargo ship joins Jacksonville rotation

A containership tying the record for the largest to visit Jacksonville arrived at JaxPort this week, the Jacksonville Port Authority announced. The ZIM USA has a cargo capacity of 11,923 TEU and is one of four new ships replacing smaller vessels in ZIM’s weekly container service, according to a JaxPort news release.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
El Cabo replacing Crispers in Southside Commons

Regency is gaining a new restaurant. The city issued a permit Dec. 9 for El Cabo Restaurant to renovate at 620 Commerce Center Drive, No. 101, in Southside Commons at a cost of $12,398. The 5,450-square-foot space formerly housed Crispers restaurant. Plans show inside and patio seating as well as...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jones Bros., Pratt Funeral Home developments advance

The Downtown Review Board voted Dec. 8 to advance Corner Lot’s historic Jones Bros. Furniture Co. apartment and retail adaptive reuse project and a developer’s final plan to transform the former Pratt Funeral Home at 525 W. Beaver St. into 13 apartments and a restaurant. Jones Bros. Furniture...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Northeast Florida single-family monthly home sales fall 26.7% in November

Considered a traditional seasonal slowdown, a dampening of volatility and a storm reaction, the number of single-family housing sales that closed in November fell 26.7% from October and 43.9% from the previous year in Northeast Florida. The Northeast Florida Association of Realtors said there were 1,367 closings in November in...
FLORIDA STATE
Clay County, Fla., Consolidates Services to a Single Touchpoint

A new mobile app launched in Clay County, Fla., offers constituents an improved digital government experience. The app, called Clay Connected, was launched at the end of November to provide residents with an efficient way to get information, request services and report problems. State and local government agencies in the...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
Project Cashew approved for $3.6 million in incentives for expansion

The Jacksonville City Council approved a $3.6 million property tax and grant incentives package Dec. 13 for an unidentified global food manufacturer’s estimated $65 million expansion of its existing Jacksonville operation. Council voted 16-1 to pass Resolution 2022-0862 that awards code-named Project Cashew a $3.1 million Recapture Enhanced Value...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

