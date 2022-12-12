Read full article on original website

Restaurant Inspections: 2 Jacksonville restaurants fined, temporarily closed for ‘vermin activity’Don JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Orange Park man arrested on Blanding Boulevard for aggravated assault, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Have the Northern Lights Ever Been Visible in Florida? Will They Be Visible Again?L. CaneFlorida State
Clay County residents invited to chili cook-off fundraiser for 7-year-old boy fighting leukemiaZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Middleburg man arrested outside of The Parkland apartments in Orange Park, deputies sayZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record
Top commercial sales of the week
Buyer: First-Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buyer: Fields Motorcars of Florida Inc. Buyer: Jacksonville Portfolio Opportunity Phase I LP. Buyer: A&B Marketing Inc. Seller: New Vision Properties Inc. DUVAL. $2,975,000. 8500 Blanding Blvd., Jacksonville. Type: Planned Blue Penguin Car Wash. Parcel size: 1.18 acres. Buyer: Jacksonville EXP CW LLC. Seller:...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Olympus Insurance relocates headquarters to Jacksonville
Olympus Insurance Co. announced Dec. 13 that it is opening its Southside Jacksonville headquarters this week in a move from Palm Beach Gardens to Prominence Office Park. It said in a news release that it has hired employees and looks for more “for key roles at the new office.”
Jacksonville Daily Record
Bubbakoo’s Burritos building-out in Baymeadows
The city issued a permit Dec. 12 for Adkins Construction LLC to builld-out the area’s first franchise for Bubbakoo’s Burritos in Baymeadows Village. Owner Shashi Patel expects to open it March 1. Adkins will renovate the 1,886-square-foot space for Bubbakoo’s at 9810 Baymeadows Road, No. 10, at a...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Record-tying cargo ship joins Jacksonville rotation
A containership tying the record for the largest to visit Jacksonville arrived at JaxPort this week, the Jacksonville Port Authority announced. The ZIM USA has a cargo capacity of 11,923 TEU and is one of four new ships replacing smaller vessels in ZIM’s weekly container service, according to a JaxPort news release.
Restaurant Inspections: 2 Jacksonville restaurants fined, temporarily closed for ‘vermin activity’
Two Tijuana Flats restaurants in Jacksonville have been fined $400 each for violations that led to a temporary closure for “vermin activity.”. The fines were assessed last month. Both restaurants were temporarily closed in July. The restaurants reopened the following day after correcting the violations.
Jacksonville small business owners hope you shop locally
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There are just two weeks left before Christmas, and small businesses hope shoppers consider buying locally. The Pop Up in the Park: Holiday Market at James Weldon Johnson Park was a day full of local vendors. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. “If you come...
Jacksonville Daily Record
El Cabo replacing Crispers in Southside Commons
Regency is gaining a new restaurant. The city issued a permit Dec. 9 for El Cabo Restaurant to renovate at 620 Commerce Center Drive, No. 101, in Southside Commons at a cost of $12,398. The 5,450-square-foot space formerly housed Crispers restaurant. Plans show inside and patio seating as well as...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Jones Bros., Pratt Funeral Home developments advance
The Downtown Review Board voted Dec. 8 to advance Corner Lot’s historic Jones Bros. Furniture Co. apartment and retail adaptive reuse project and a developer’s final plan to transform the former Pratt Funeral Home at 525 W. Beaver St. into 13 apartments and a restaurant. Jones Bros. Furniture...
Fernandina Beach homeowners express concern over proposed town homes
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — The Fernandina Beach Planning Advisory Board says it doesn't support the request to replat the Tringali Homes on fourth street. The homes, owned by the Tringali family, could be replaced with town homes. Many neighbors aren't happy with the project and say the homes should...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Northeast Florida single-family monthly home sales fall 26.7% in November
Considered a traditional seasonal slowdown, a dampening of volatility and a storm reaction, the number of single-family housing sales that closed in November fell 26.7% from October and 43.9% from the previous year in Northeast Florida. The Northeast Florida Association of Realtors said there were 1,367 closings in November in...
Government Technology
Clay County, Fla., Consolidates Services to a Single Touchpoint
A new mobile app launched in Clay County, Fla., offers constituents an improved digital government experience. The app, called Clay Connected, was launched at the end of November to provide residents with an efficient way to get information, request services and report problems. State and local government agencies in the...
Budweiser Clydesdales to visit Winn-Dixie stores along the First Coast
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report) The famous Budweiser Clydesdales will be making stops at five First Coast Winn-Dixie stores this holiday season. Two Clydesdales from the world-renowned Budweiser hitch will trot to five stores, making stops in Jacksonville, Neptune Beach, Ponte Vedra Beach...
Man claims Gate Petroleum 'deforested' 21 acres of land in Ponte Vedra without regard to neighbors
PONTE VEDRA, Fla. — Deforestation. That’s how Robert McVay describes what Gate Petroleum has done to the 30 acres next to his neighborhood. The company has cleared that land in Ponte Vedra on A1A for a gas station and a car wash. But that’s only on a third of the clear-cut land.
jacksonvillefreepress.com
Deepening Waters: Why Jacksonville Northside Residents Should Care that the Manatees are Dying
Living in Jacksonville, one is surrounded by water in one way or another. Between the St. Johns River, the Intercoastal Waterway, and the Atlantic Ocean, being connected to the water is a way of life. Many grew up going to the beach all summer and had fish, which covers seafood in general, every Friday, not just during Lent.
Budweiser Clydesdales will be trotting through Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Dec. 13-17, two Clydesdales horses will be stopping by different Winn-Dixies’ in Jacksonville and St. Augustine for customers to have the opportunity to meet them. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. These will be the following stores:. Tuesday, Dec. 13 from 5-7 p.m....
Jacksonville Daily Record
Project Cashew approved for $3.6 million in incentives for expansion
The Jacksonville City Council approved a $3.6 million property tax and grant incentives package Dec. 13 for an unidentified global food manufacturer’s estimated $65 million expansion of its existing Jacksonville operation. Council voted 16-1 to pass Resolution 2022-0862 that awards code-named Project Cashew a $3.1 million Recapture Enhanced Value...
Jacksonville Daily Record
FlexCold seeking larger tax incentive for North Jacksonville warehouse expansion
The city is considering a FlexCold LLC request to more than double its property tax incentive as it expands its cold-storage warehouse in North Jacksonville. FlexCold now seeks a $2.5 million incentive, an increase from the $1.1 million approved by City Council in 2021. The Mayor’s Budget Review Committee is...
'I'm coming back': Yungeen Ace sparks rumors of a return to Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from our previous reporting on an incident in Waycross, Georgia in 2019 -- one of two shootings Yungeen Ace escaped alive. Rapper Yungeen Ace has a message for the place he grew up. The Jacksonville native, whose real name...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Vestcor proposes $23 million affordable senior apartments in West Jacksonville
The Vestcor Companies Inc. proposes 90 affordable apartments in West Jacksonville for adults age 55 and over. Jacksonville-based Vestcor wants to develop the $23 million Melissa Grove on 7.5 acres at northwest Lenox and Lane avenues, south of Normandy Boulevard. City site development plans show it at 1232 Lane Ave....
Northside Coalition of Jacksonville holds rally to demand removal of Confederate monument
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Northside Coalition of Jacksonville is holding a rally at James Weldon Johnson Park, demanding the City of Jacksonville take down a Confederate monument in Springfield Park. Action News Jax’s Nick Gibson is at the park. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. There are...
