HomeSense, one of The TJX Companies Inc. off-price retail banners, is expected to open in spring 2023 in the former Stein Mart space in Riverplace Shopping Center in Mandarin. Franklin Street Director Ricky Ostrofsky announced on LinkedIn that HomeSense will lease the 36,000-square-foot space at 11111 San Jose Blvd., Suite 27. The store also is shown on an aerial site plan by landlord Kimco Realty.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO