Jacksonville Daily Record
HomeSense store identified for Riverplace Shopping Center in Mandarin
HomeSense, one of The TJX Companies Inc. off-price retail banners, is expected to open in spring 2023 in the former Stein Mart space in Riverplace Shopping Center in Mandarin. Franklin Street Director Ricky Ostrofsky announced on LinkedIn that HomeSense will lease the 36,000-square-foot space at 11111 San Jose Blvd., Suite 27. The store also is shown on an aerial site plan by landlord Kimco Realty.
Fidelity National Information Services Inc. seen as activist investor target
Fidelity National Information Services Inc.’s stock dropped sharply last month after a disappointing third-quarter earnings report, with some analysts looking at its $48 billion acquisition of Worldpay Inc. in 2019 as a drag on the company. One analyst is suggesting the lagging stock price could make the company known...
