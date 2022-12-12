ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

thenorthview.com

The Girls JV Basketball Team Shocks Everyone

On December 6th, the Belvidere North’s JV girls basketball team had everyone on the edge. of their seats going into double overtime with Jefferson. The girls secured the win with the score. 42-40. After Jefferson, the team also took down Auburn with a score of 35-19. Currently, the. girls...
BELVIDERE, IL
WIFR

Aquin football picks Todd Kramer as Head Coach for second time

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Aquin football has a familiar face set to run its 8-player program in 2023 as Todd Kramer will take over the program once again. Kramer was head coach of the program from 2009-14 and finished with a record of 48-16. During that six-year span, Aquin reached the 1A playoffs each year, including a run to the 1A semifinals in 2011.
FREEPORT, IL
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

Lions smother Glenbard West, remain undefeated

Last season’s strong Lyons Township boys basketball team still suffered three double-digit losses at the hands of phenomenal 2022 Class 4A state champion Glenbard West. Tremendous defense allowed the Lions to savor that kind of victory at the Hilltoppers’ expense on Dec. 10. “Going into this, I was...
GLEN ELLYN, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford area basketball schools from Tuesday, December 13

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls high school basketball scores from around the Rockford area from Tuesday evening from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. ‘Overtime’ returns Friday, January 6 at 11 p.m. on Fox 39. NIC-10 GIRLSJefferson 55 Auburn 48Hononegah 56 Belvidere 19Guilford 56 Belvidere North 24Boylan 53 Freeport […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Winnebago alum, Howard University golfer Marcus Smith Jr. to be a part of ESPN documentary on HU golf

WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - In 2019, after a chance encounter with a Howard University student, NBA Champion Steph Curry made a big investment in HBCU golf. The Golden State Warrior and standout golfer made a six-year commitment to jumpstart a men’s and women’s golf program at Howard University starting in 2020-21. The Washington D.C.-based school would then fund the two programs after the first six seasons.
WASHINGTON, DC
wisportsheroics.com

BREAKING: Wisconsin Flips 4-Star Athlete From Cincinnati

Luke Fickell was expected to bring over some former recruits from Cincinnati. The new Wisconsin Badgers head coach flipped a three-star cornerback Monday afternoon. Soon after, another former Cincinnati recruit announced they were coming to Madison. According to Braedyn Moore’s Twitter account, the safety is committed to Wisconsin. According...
MADISON, WI
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Rochelle, IL

Rochelle is a small city in Illinois' Ogle County, a few miles West of Chicago. Surrounded by farmlands, Rochelle is known for its rich granaries and as “Hub City” because it’s strategically situated along several main thoroughfares. It’s between the Burlington Northern Santa Fe and the Union...
ROCHELLE, IL
WIFR

Rockford Lutheran principal resigns citing serious family issues

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Principal of Rockford Lutheran Schools Brent Bayko has announced his resignation citing serious family problems. Bayko issued the announcement to Rockford Lutheran families on Tuesday:. “It is with a heavy heart that I write to you that because of a serious family issue back in Green...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Boylan High School seniors named Illinois State Scholars

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A group of Boylan Catholic High School seniors is recognized state-wide for outstanding academic achievement. The Boylan students join more than 16,700 across the state selected through ACT and SAT exam scores, indicating high potential for college success. State Scholars are chosen by the Illinois Student Assistance Commission (ISAC), receiving a congratulatory letter, a Certificate of Achievement and statewide recognition in the media.
ROCKFORD, IL
mycarrollcountynews.com

Original Ferris Motors car recalls racing's glory days

Racing fans in the 1960s might recall the glory days of Ferris Motors racing in this area. Jack Ferris and his brother-in-law, Bob Mace, of Savanna, spent many hours racing in Cordova as well as Wisconsin, Florida, Canada, Pennsylvania and Missouri, to name a few locations. Because of their successful wins, Chrysler Motors soon sponsored them as they continued to win many coveted races and titles.
SAVANNA, IL
WIFR

Rockford native scores Netflix movie out Jan. 13

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 2022 was an extraordinary year for this Rockford native, and with days left, it seems to be getting even better. American composer Emily Bear just announced that she’s been working on a major project―a score in the Netflix film “Dog Gone” starring Rob Lowe.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Truck crashes into Rockford building

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford first responders were called to the scene of a vehicle into a building Tuesday evening. Crews were called to A-1 Dry Cleaners & Laundromat, 1304 Brooke Rd., around 7 p.m. They found a pick-up truck almost fully in the building when they arrived. There was no word on if there […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

All of Crimson Ridge to close, including the Floral Shop

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Four months after announcing the closure of its upper-level store, owners of Crimson Ridge posts on Facebook that the Floral Shop will be closing as well. “Life is a series of hello and goodbyes,” a post on social media reads. The store announces that they will...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford woman making the West side shine

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford woman is bringing joy to the west side of town just in time for Christmas. She wants to change the neighborhood’s narrative into something positive. Lavonne Williams has been a resident for over 50 years, and she said that she just wants to give back to the place she […]
ROCKFORD, IL

