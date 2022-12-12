Read full article on original website
East gets key players back; hands Guilford its first NIC-10 loss
ROCKFORD, Illinois (WTVO/WQRF)–The East E-Rabs have their key players back on the court and together for the first time this season, and it showed Wednesday night. The E-Rabs handed Guilford its first NIC-10 loss of the season 46-43. Matthew Hoarde led the returning E-Rabs. He returned from wrist surgery that he had this fall. He […]
thenorthview.com
The Girls JV Basketball Team Shocks Everyone
On December 6th, the Belvidere North’s JV girls basketball team had everyone on the edge. of their seats going into double overtime with Jefferson. The girls secured the win with the score. 42-40. After Jefferson, the team also took down Auburn with a score of 35-19. Currently, the. girls...
WIFR
Aquin football picks Todd Kramer as Head Coach for second time
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Aquin football has a familiar face set to run its 8-player program in 2023 as Todd Kramer will take over the program once again. Kramer was head coach of the program from 2009-14 and finished with a record of 48-16. During that six-year span, Aquin reached the 1A playoffs each year, including a run to the 1A semifinals in 2011.
Winnebago hands Byron its first loss in a low-scoring battle
WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Winnebago cooled off a Byron team that had been lighting it up from deep in it’s first three games by defeating Byron Tuesday night 33-29. For highlights watch the media player above.
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
Lions smother Glenbard West, remain undefeated
Last season’s strong Lyons Township boys basketball team still suffered three double-digit losses at the hands of phenomenal 2022 Class 4A state champion Glenbard West. Tremendous defense allowed the Lions to savor that kind of victory at the Hilltoppers’ expense on Dec. 10. “Going into this, I was...
Rockford area basketball schools from Tuesday, December 13
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls high school basketball scores from around the Rockford area from Tuesday evening from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. ‘Overtime’ returns Friday, January 6 at 11 p.m. on Fox 39. NIC-10 GIRLSJefferson 55 Auburn 48Hononegah 56 Belvidere 19Guilford 56 Belvidere North 24Boylan 53 Freeport […]
WIFR
Winnebago alum, Howard University golfer Marcus Smith Jr. to be a part of ESPN documentary on HU golf
WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - In 2019, after a chance encounter with a Howard University student, NBA Champion Steph Curry made a big investment in HBCU golf. The Golden State Warrior and standout golfer made a six-year commitment to jumpstart a men’s and women’s golf program at Howard University starting in 2020-21. The Washington D.C.-based school would then fund the two programs after the first six seasons.
WIFR
Orangeville’s Tessa Janecke set to make debut with USA Hockey Senior Team
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WIFR) - 2022 has been quite a year for Orangeville native Tessa Janecke. The Stateline teen graduated high school, won a Regional title in softball with the Broncos, earned a silver medal at the IIHF U18 Women’s World Championships, and has been a standout for Penn State hockey as a freshman.
wisportsheroics.com
BREAKING: Wisconsin Flips 4-Star Athlete From Cincinnati
Luke Fickell was expected to bring over some former recruits from Cincinnati. The new Wisconsin Badgers head coach flipped a three-star cornerback Monday afternoon. Soon after, another former Cincinnati recruit announced they were coming to Madison. According to Braedyn Moore’s Twitter account, the safety is committed to Wisconsin. According...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Rochelle, IL
Rochelle is a small city in Illinois' Ogle County, a few miles West of Chicago. Surrounded by farmlands, Rochelle is known for its rich granaries and as “Hub City” because it’s strategically situated along several main thoroughfares. It’s between the Burlington Northern Santa Fe and the Union...
WIFR
Rockford Lutheran principal resigns citing serious family issues
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Principal of Rockford Lutheran Schools Brent Bayko has announced his resignation citing serious family problems. Bayko issued the announcement to Rockford Lutheran families on Tuesday:. “It is with a heavy heart that I write to you that because of a serious family issue back in Green...
One of Rockford’s Favorite Retailers Just Broke Our Hearts a Little Further This Holiday Season
If you live in the Rockford area and you love shopping at Crimson Ridge, I'm sure you are still a little shocked and sad that they will soon be permanently closing the gift/merchandise part of the store, but wait...it just got worse. Crimson Ridge in Rockford, Illinois Is Permanently Closing...
WIFR
Boylan High School seniors named Illinois State Scholars
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A group of Boylan Catholic High School seniors is recognized state-wide for outstanding academic achievement. The Boylan students join more than 16,700 across the state selected through ACT and SAT exam scores, indicating high potential for college success. State Scholars are chosen by the Illinois Student Assistance Commission (ISAC), receiving a congratulatory letter, a Certificate of Achievement and statewide recognition in the media.
Chickens: Coming soon to a Rockford home near you
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford residents are one step closer to being able to own a certain farm animal: hens. There are multiple reasons why people would want to own some chickens, with the main one being sustainability. “To allow hens in single-family homes in the City of Rockford. Do I have a motion to […]
mycarrollcountynews.com
Original Ferris Motors car recalls racing's glory days
Racing fans in the 1960s might recall the glory days of Ferris Motors racing in this area. Jack Ferris and his brother-in-law, Bob Mace, of Savanna, spent many hours racing in Cordova as well as Wisconsin, Florida, Canada, Pennsylvania and Missouri, to name a few locations. Because of their successful wins, Chrysler Motors soon sponsored them as they continued to win many coveted races and titles.
WIFR
Rockford native scores Netflix movie out Jan. 13
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 2022 was an extraordinary year for this Rockford native, and with days left, it seems to be getting even better. American composer Emily Bear just announced that she’s been working on a major project―a score in the Netflix film “Dog Gone” starring Rob Lowe.
Truck crashes into Rockford building
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford first responders were called to the scene of a vehicle into a building Tuesday evening. Crews were called to A-1 Dry Cleaners & Laundromat, 1304 Brooke Rd., around 7 p.m. They found a pick-up truck almost fully in the building when they arrived. There was no word on if there […]
Belvidere Assembly closure could leave lasting economic scars
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — It’s been four days since the more than 1,300 Stellantis employees at the Belvidere Assembly Plant where they assemble the Jeep Cherokee were notified that on Feb. 28, the facility will be idled. We’ve since heard from the mayors of Belvidere and Rockford, who both say they are disheartened by the news […]
WIFR
All of Crimson Ridge to close, including the Floral Shop
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Four months after announcing the closure of its upper-level store, owners of Crimson Ridge posts on Facebook that the Floral Shop will be closing as well. “Life is a series of hello and goodbyes,” a post on social media reads. The store announces that they will...
Rockford woman making the West side shine
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford woman is bringing joy to the west side of town just in time for Christmas. She wants to change the neighborhood’s narrative into something positive. Lavonne Williams has been a resident for over 50 years, and she said that she just wants to give back to the place she […]
