Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
5 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Ohio State improves to 3-0, cruises to 86-56 win over OhioThe LanternColumbus, OH
No One Could Erase the Decomposed Body Stain of Margaret Schilling off the Asylum Floorjustpene50Athens, OH
Related
WTAP
Latrobe Street Mission asks community for donations towards Christmas meal
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Latrobe Street Mission is asking the community for donations for its annual Christmas meal. It’s a tradition that’s been around for about a decade, according to Executive Director Jim Sims. He said they typically serve between 115 and 140 people. It’s a tradition that...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Maureen A. Shutts
Maureen A. Shutts, of Reynoldsburg, formerly of Belpre, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 9, 2022. Funeral service, 4 p.m., Saturday at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home Belpre. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday and 2-4 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Charles Robert “Bob” Flinn
Charles Robert “Bob” Flinn, 77, of Vienna, died Sunday, December 11, 2022, at Worthington Healthcare Center. He was born at Parkersburg, a son of the late Alonzo F. “Fletch” and Mabel C. Oldfield Flinn. Bob retired from the Kroger Co. after 42 years of service as...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg Area Community Foundation awards more than $334K
PARKERSBURG — The Parkersburg Area Community Foundation and Regional Affiliates has awarded grants of more than $334,000 to nonprofit organizations and charitable projects throughout the region. The funds are through the fall Community Action Grant program with the foundation awarding grants from a variety of funds created by individuals,...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mildred Evelyn Amos
Mildred Evelyn Amos, 89, of Rockport, WV, passed away after a short illness Monday, December 12, 2022, at WVU Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born May 22, 1933, in Rockport, WV, a daughter of the late, Perry “P.J.” and Virgie Russell Ball. She was a homemaker and...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood Sheriff
PARKERSBURG — The Wood County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports on Dec. 9:. * Deputies between Dec. 6-8 answered 132 calls; eight traffic stops; 14 speak to complainant by phone and in person; eight domestic calls and domestic protective orders served; five traffic accidents; five mental hygiene order/pick up/transport; seven intrusion alarm; four disorderly subject/vehicle; eight suspicious vehicle/suspicious subject.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
V. Parker Hood Jr.
V. Parker Hood Jr., passed away at his home on Nov. 15, 2022, with his family by his side. Memorial service, 2 p.m. Saturday at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church with Reverends Brian Daugherty and Cynthia Eakle officiating. Visitation, one hour prior to the service. Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mid-Ohio Valley Club News
PARKERSBURG — The Blennerhassett Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution held its annual National Defense Luncheon Nov. 19 at the Parkersburg Country Club. Members from other chapters, guests and the DAR State Regent Jane Larke were in attendance. Cadets from Parkersburg South High School JROTC under the command of Col. Alex Cantu participated and presented the flags.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
H. Wade Riggs
H. Wade Riggs passed away at his home on Dec. 10, 2022, surrounded by his loving family after his courageous battle with cancer. He was born on Jan. 29, 1946, in Parkersburg, WV, to the late Luthur and Eupha Pursley Riggs. He will be sadly missed by his daughter, Yvonne...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Judge rules for Parkersburg firefighters on holiday pay
PARKERSBURG — A Wood County judge this week ruled the City of Parkersburg has been incorrectly calculating firefighters’ holiday pay and time off. Parkersburg firefighters are scheduled in 24-hour shifts, 8 a.m. to 8 a.m., so their work time or regular time off only spans eight or 16 hours of a holiday. The city awards equal time off only for the hours on the holiday itself, but fire Capt. Wayne White, the lead plaintiff, argued they are entitled to the full 24-hour shift. He also challenged the city’s practice of paying down accrued time over 100 hours at the regular rate of pay instead of time-and-a-half.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg News and Sentinel announcing Readers’ Choice winners in Friday
PARKERSBURG — Parkersburg News and Sentinel readers have weighed in on their favorite appetizers, campgrounds, dentists, golf courses, optometry practices, tattoo shops and more. The winners of the 2022 Parkersburg News and Sentinel Readers’ Choice will be announced in Friday’s edition of the paper. They can also be viewed...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood Magistrate
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court on Dec. 8:. * Joshua Charles Johnson, 952 Red Hill Rd., Parkersburg, pleaded guilty to obstruction and fined $220.25. A charge of public intoxication was dismissed. * Chasity Hope Gibson, 4001 10th Ave., Parkersburg, pleaded guilty to...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Nicole Francis
Nicole Francis, 52, of Parkersburg died away Dec. 9, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
Grant applications to open in five WV counties
Five West Virginia counties are about to receive a boost to their local nonprofits.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Jaunita Lou Collins
Jaunita Lou Collins, 82, of Pullman, W.Va., died Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at her residence. Services will be held at 1 p.m. today at the Pullman United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in the Pullman Cemetery. Visitation is one hour prior to services today at McCullough Rogers Funeral Home, Pennsboro.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Christina Louise Carpenter
Christina Louise Carpenter, 49, of Mineral Wells, passed away Dec. 9, 2022, with the compassionate care of Marietta Memorial Hospital. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
WTAP
Parkersburg Police looking for missing woman
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg police are asking for your help finding a missing Wood County woman. Police detectives are looking for 27-year-old Gretchen Fleming. Police chief Matt Board says she has not contacted family or friends in the last few days. Fleming was reported missing to police by her...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Local veteran ‘Mad Max’ receives Quilt of Valor
PARKERSBURG — A well-known sports enthusiast from Parkersburg South High School was presented a quilt from the local chapter of Quilt of Valor for his military service to the United States. Larry Maxwell, of Parkersburg, known as Mad Max, served in the Air Force from 1968 to 1972, trained...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
More attorneys facing ethics charges in St. Marys Slow Down program
CHARLESTON — A member of the Wood County Board of Education and a Clarksburg attorney are the latest to face ethics charges related to the investigation into Pleasants County Prosecuting Attorney Brian Carr and the St. Marys Police Department’s Slow Down for the Holidays program. According to two...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Violet W. Hurst
Violet W. Hurst, 91, of Ravenswood, formerly of Spencer, died Dec. 4, 2022. Graveside service, 11:00 a.m. today, Swank Cemetery, Speed Road, Spencer.
Comments / 0