Shooting suspect killed after Weld County police chase
A police officer shot and killed a man Wednesday after reported crimes in Kersey led to a police chase on Interstate 76 that topped 100 mph.
Man dies in shooting involving Hudson police
HUDSON, Colorado — A man has died after he and a Hudson police officer both fired shots after a chase in Weld County Wednesday, the 19th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team said. Investigators said the shooting happened on Interstate 76 at exit 31 in Hudson, and that the...
Officer-involved shooting reported in Weld County
An officer-involved shooting has reportedly occurred along Interstate 76 in Colorado's Weld County.
Deadly fire suspect said he was going to get the apartment back after getting thrown out, detective testifies
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — One of two teens charged in connection to a fire at an apartment building in Lakewood last month that killed a mother and her daughter appeared in court for a preliminary hearing Tuesday. The boys, who are 12 and 14, were taken into custody Nov. 6...
Driver wanted in deadly hit-and-run that killed bicyclist
Police are looking for the driver and vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run in the West Highland neighborhood.
1310kfka.com
Wanted fugitive charged with assaulting Greeley police detectives
A wanted fugitive has been arrested on assault charges after police said he dragged a Greeley detective and nearly ran over another. Police said Donald Turley, who was wanted on several aggravated vehicle theft counts, was spotted and tried to flee detectives in a stolen vehicle on December 2. Both detectives suffered minor injuries. Turley has been charged with two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer, vehicle theft, reckless endangerment and resisting arrest. He’s being held at the Weld County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
KKTV
Teen found safe following statewide alert
DENVER (KKTV) - UPDATE: At 6:30 p.m. the CBI reported Sabella Tadesse was found and is safe. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a statewide alert for a missing teen on Wednesday. At about 12:45 p.m. the state agency shared a missing poster for 15-year-old Sabella Tadesse. According to the...
Denver police search for suspect driver in deadly hit & run that killed cyclist
Police in Denver are searching for the suspect driver in a deadly hit-and-run crash that left a cyclist dead. Investigators said the bicyclist was struck at the intersection of West 38th Avenue and North Sheridan Boulevard on Dec. 9.The cyclist was crossing 38th in the crosswalk when struck. Police have released surveillance photos of two vehicles of interest that were in the area at the time of the collision. Investigators said the driver left the scene and headed north on Sheridan Boulevard. They believe the suspect vehicle could have damage on the driver's side. Police also provided an image of a clearer photo of one of the vehicles of interest.
Video: Greeley officer OK after being dragged by suspect in stolen vehicle
A man accused of dragging a Greeley police officer in a stolen vehicle was arrested and is facing several charges, the Greeley Police Department said Tuesday.
Adams County judge dismisses murder charges in toddler's fentanyl poisoning death
An Adams County judge dismissed first-degree murder charges against Brighton parents accused of causing the fentanyl poisoning death of their 2-year-old girl, according to an order filed this month. Chief Judge Don Quick of the 17th Judicial District ruled the evidence does not support allegations that Alonzo Montoya, 31, and Nicole Casias, 31, "knowingly caused the death" of their 22-month-old baby, Aviyana Ramona Montoya. The girl died Jan. 2, the...
Denver deputy arrested on assault, domestic violence
A Denver sheriff's deputy has been arrested and accused of domestic violence.
John White convicted for 2nd time in death of toddler
A man in Weld County has been sentenced to life in prison for his role in the death of a toddler in 2015. John White was convicted for a second time on Tuesday of abusing and murdering a 2-year-old boy. In 2016, Whtie was convicted of first-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death for killing his girlfriend's toddler in May 2015. That conviction was overturned by the Colorado Court of Appeals in October 2020 because of legal issues with the 2016 trial. The Colorado Supreme Court did not review the decision by the court of appeals. The victim, Michael "Mikey" Lara, died...
Court testimony: Boys set off deadly Lakewood apartment fire, then "ran off giggling"
Boys, ages 12 and 14, were so incensed at being kicked out of a Lakewood apartment into the cold of an early Halloween morning, they retaliated with “a big ass fire,” according to testimony Tuesday at the suspects' preliminary hearing. That’s what the older of the boys told an investigator who interviewed him after he was arrested Nov. 6. An investigator testified the boy turned himself in nearly a week after the fire at Lakewood’s Tiffany Square apartments killed a mother and her 5th grade...
Denver woman battling cancer loses husband in hit-and-run crash
After months of battling leukemia, a Denver woman finally received the stem cell transplant she had been waiting for. But the night turned tragic when her husband was killed on his bike.
Denver police: Victim dies following November shooting
A man has died following a Nov. 25 shooting in the 1500 block of North Uinta Street, the Denver Police Department announced Tuesday.
Murder charges dropped in toddler’s fentanyl death
First-degree murder charges have been dropped against the parents of a toddler who died with fentanyl in her system.
63-year-old man dies weeks after being shot in Denver
DENVER — A man who was shot late last month in Denver died from his injuries on Tuesday and now police are seeking tips about his death. Denver officers responded to the 1500 block of North Uinta Street just north of East Colfax Avenue for a report of a shooting around 5:15 p.m. on Nov. 25.
Police: Armed man allegedly held family hostage in Fort Collins Monday morning
Police say an armed man held a family, including a child, hostage in a Fort Collins home on Monday morning before he was arrested.
Wednesday marks 29 years since mass shooting at Chuck E. Cheese in Aurora
Wednesday marks 29 years since the day a 19-year-old ambushed and murdered four people inside a Chuck E. Cheese in Aurora.
CBI: Missing 15-year-old girl found safe
UPDATE: The 15-year-old has been found safe, CBI announced. The Endangered Missing Alert has been deactivated.
