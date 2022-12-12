Mississippi St. Coach Mike Leach Reportedly in ‘Critical’ Medical Situation

Leach suffered a medical issue at home on Sunday that required him to be hospitalized, prompting statements of support from fellow coaches.

Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach is reportedly in a “critical” medical situation following an emergency he suffered at home Sunday.

The Bulldogs’ athletic department released a statement Sunday saying that Leach was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson after suffering a “personal health issue at his home.”

Sid Salter, Mississippi State’s director of public affairs, tweeted that the university would “make no other comment at this time” other than to wish the coach and his family well.

Sports Illustrated ‘s Ross Dellenger noted that Leach’s medical situation was “critical” , which confirmed a report from 247Sports ‘ Robbie Faulk that stated Leach “needed a miracle.”

Upon hearing the news of Leach’s health, several coaches issued statements of support for the Mississippi State coach.

Defensive coordinator Zach Arnett is serving as the team’s interim head coach until Leach returns, as the Bulldogs prepare for their ReliaQuest Bowl appearance on Jan. 2 against Illinois.