ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Mississippi St. Coach Mike Leach Reportedly in ‘Critical’ Medical Situation

By Mike McDaniel
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ieS59_0jfKPidU00

Leach suffered a medical issue at home on Sunday that required him to be hospitalized, prompting statements of support from fellow coaches.

Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach is reportedly in a “critical” medical situation following an emergency he suffered at home Sunday.

The Bulldogs’ athletic department released a statement Sunday saying that Leach was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson after suffering a “personal health issue at his home.”

Sid Salter, Mississippi State’s director of public affairs, tweeted that the university would “make no other comment at this time” other than to wish the coach and his family well.

Sports Illustrated ‘s Ross Dellenger noted that Leach’s medical situation was “critical” , which confirmed a report from 247Sports ‘ Robbie Faulk that stated Leach “needed a miracle.”

Upon hearing the news of Leach’s health, several coaches issued statements of support for the Mississippi State coach.

Defensive coordinator Zach Arnett is serving as the team’s interim head coach until Leach returns, as the Bulldogs prepare for their ReliaQuest Bowl appearance on Jan. 2 against Illinois.

Comments / 17

Related
The Comeback

Nick Saban comments on Mike Leach situation

The college football world was reeling from news on Sunday afternoon that Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach was rushed to the hospital with a “personal health issue.” More reports have since revealed that the beloved college football head coach is facing very life-threatening health issues. According to reports, Mike Leach suffered “a massive heart attack” on Read more... The post Nick Saban comments on Mike Leach situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
STARKVILLE, MS
The Spun

Details Emerge From Mike Leach's Heartbreaking Death

Longtime college football coach Mike Leach passed away Monday night from heart complications. He was 61. In a statement shared by Mississippi State, Leach's family said he was an organ donor. "Mike was a giving and attentive husband, father, and grandfather. He was able to participate in organ donation at...
STARKVILLE, MS
The Spun

Coaches Called Out For Despicable Move After Mike Leach's Death

Some concerning reports are coming out of the college football world on Wednesday. According to Mississippi State insider Steve Robertson, some coaches are reportedly trying to poach transfers from the Bulldogs program just after the death of head coach Mike Leach. "Getting some reports of some college coaches working through...
STARKVILLE, MS
The Spun

6 Schools Reportedly After Prominent Transfer Quarterback

Devin Leary entered the transfer portal last week, commencing a chase for the NC State quarterback. On 247Sports' College Football Recruiting Show, via Brad Crawford, Brian Dohn said the process hasn't moved as quickly as he anticipated. Yet he identified six notable schools interested in Leary, who has one year of eligibility remaining.
RALEIGH, NC
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to horrible Ohio State news

The Ohio State Buckeyes were able to sneak into the College Football Playoff, but it now seems like they will be without a big offensive weapon in their CFP semifinal matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs. Star running back TreVeyon Henderson took to social media on Tuesday, revealing that he will...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names 'Smartest' Coach He's Ever Been Around

The college football world is reeling from the death of Mike Leach. While processing the crushing news on Tuesday morning on Get Up, ESPN's Paul Finebaum called Leach the "smartest coach" he ever encountered. Finebaum recalled that Leach, who had a law degree and didn't play college football, was unlike...
FanSided

Patrick Mahomes pays tribute to Mike Leach after unfortunate passing

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes pays tribute to Mike Leach after the longtime head coach passed away from complications with a heart attack. While their time at Texas Tech University didn’t exactly line up, one can see the influence Mike Leach’s offseason had on Patrick Mahomes, the former Red Raider and now-Chiefs All-Pro signal caller.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Comeback

CFB world reacts to massive Ohio State quarterback news

Under current head coach Ryan Day, the Ohio State Buckeyes have recently become known as one of the top destinations for high-profile quarterbacks in the country due to the team’s ability to get the players to the NFL. And Ohio State just landed another talented quarterback prospect: four-star quarterback Lincoln Kienholz. A four-star quarterback out Read more... The post CFB world reacts to massive Ohio State quarterback news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Mike Leach's Death On Tuesday

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach passed away last night after complications from a heart condition. He was just 61 years old. Leach suffered a massive heart attack this past weekend and had to be taken to the hospital where he was in critical condition until he passed. After news...
STARKVILLE, MS
The Spun

Disturbing Details Emerge From College Basketball Coach's Arrest

More details are coming out about the incident that led to the arrest of Texas head basketball coach Chris Beard and they are troubling to say the least. Ryan Autullo of the Austin American-Statesman reported that the outlet has obtained the arrest affidavit. Per the report, a woman told police that Beard "choked me, threw me off the bed, bit me, bruises all over my leg, throwing me around, and going nuts."
AUSTIN, TX
WolverineDigest

Jim Harbaugh Pulls All-Time Recruiting Move

Head Michigan Football Coach Jim Harbaugh is no stranger to making noise on the recruiting trail with some of his methods, but this latest tactic might just top the list. On a recent visit with local WR target, Semaj Morgan, Harbaugh pulled out what is perhaps his best recruiting move to date: helping wash the dishes.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Comeback

Arch Manning comes clean on Texas commitment

When Arch Manning picked the Texas Longhorns as the team he’ll play college football for, there weren’t a lot of details as to why he’d chosen Steve Sarkisian’s program over Georgia, Alabama, and others. Now, the latest quarterback in the Manning family dynasty is talking about why he committed to play in Austin, Texas. “I Read more... The post Arch Manning comes clean on Texas commitment appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

SEC Network Announces Decision After Mike Leach's Death

SEC Network will spend Tuesday celebrating the life of Mike Leach, who died Monday night following complications from a heart condition. ESPN announced it will air Remembering Mike Leach, an hour-long tribute special, on SEC Network at 2 p.m. ET. It's also available on the ESPN App and Sirius XM channel 374.
WASHINGTON STATE
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

116K+
Followers
44K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy