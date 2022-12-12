To protect and to swerve

Virginia State Police are refusing to release 247 pages of personnel records on the 15 months former trooper Austin Lee Edwards spent with the agency. According to authorities, Edwards "catfished" a 15-year-old California girl online before traveling to the state, where he killed three people and died by suicide in a shootout with police. (Political cartoon by John Cole)

From The Virginia Mercury : “Virginia State Police acknowledged “human error” caused them to miss a violent incident in the past of a former state trooper who killed three people in California last month, but the agency is refusing to release 247 pages of personnel records that could shed more light on his time as a state employee.”

