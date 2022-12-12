Read full article on original website
"The White Lotus" Creator Explained Why They Decided To Kill Off [Spoiler] In The Season 2 Finale
The White Lotus creator Mike White shared the decision behind those finale deaths and how they decided who wasn't going to make it out of Sicily.
The White Lotus fans praise Meghann Fahy for ‘devastating’ scene in season 2 finale
Since The White Lotus wrapped up its second season on Sunday (11 December), fans have been sharing their many feelings about the episode on social media. From heartbreak about who died in the last moments, to theories about the paternity of some characters’ children, viewers have found plenty to discuss and debate.One topic that has taken over much of the conversation concerns Meghann Fahy, who plays Daphne – the wife of tech entrepreneur Cameron (Theo James), holidaying with their married couple friends Harper and Ethan (Aubrey Plaza and Will Sharpe).Throughout the season, Daphne became a much-cherished character for her...
TODAY.com
Haley Lu Richardson defends Portia's outfit in 'White Lotus' finale
Haley Lu Richardson has some thoughts about people’s criticism of how her character, Portia, dressed on the memorable second season finale of “The White Lotus,” in which Portia was kidnapped and nearly died. “In the script, it said that she had a big hat, and then she...
Aubrey Plaza Reveals What Really Happened Between Cameron And Harper In ‘White Lotus’
“I think I grabbed a little more than that,” Plaza said while describing a moment in Season 2 that viewers never got to see.
TODAY.com
‘White Lotus’ Season 3: Everything to know
The "White Lotus" Season Two finale hasn't aired yet, and people are already talking about whether there will be another season. And who can blame them? The show has people gasping, theorizing, dissecting fashion and dreaming of Sicily, all while trying to solve which character winds up dead. Well ......
wonderwall.com
Jennifer Coolidge Says She ‘Tried To Talk’ ‘White Lotus’ Creator Out Of Ending
“But Mike [White] is very strong,” Coolidge told Vulture. “He stuck to his guns.”
The White Lotus Season 3: 5 Quick Things We Know About Next Installment Of The HBO Series
The White Lotus was renewed for Season 3 and it's bound to be a doozy. Here is what we know so far about the upcoming third installment.
thedigitalfix.com
Jennifer Coolidge’s best White Lotus line has become a meme
No matter what movie or TV series role is thrown at her, Jennifer Coolidge has always slayed. Unfortunately, as Tanya McQuoid in The White Lotus, it was her turn to be slayed — but despite the target on her back, she ended up dying herself while trying to escape her would-be murderer Quentin.
Elite Daily
The White Lotus' Season Finale Promo Is Almost Too Much To Handle
It’s time for check-out, but not before the guests on The White Lotus experience an eruption that will rival Mount Etna. The tension has been building for everyone all throughout this twisted Sicilian getaway, and at long last, the White Lotus Season 2, Episode 7 promo promises major blow-ups. Not only will fans get the Ethan versus Cameron showdown they’ve been waiting for, but also, the finale will finally reveal Quentin’s master plan, unravel Lucia’s involvement with the Di Grasso men, and of course, explain who that body floating in the sea in the premiere was.
White Lotus creator says he’s come to ‘sad’ realisation after watching finale with Jennifer Coolidge
The White Lotus creator Mike White has said he’s come to a “sad” realisation after watching the season two finale.Both seasons of the HBO series began with a mystery death, with the series flashing back to depict events leading up to the fatal incident. Until then, it was unknown which character had died.In the season two finale, fans were left heartbroken when it was finally revealed who the deceased person was.*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*Upon discovering a suspicious connection between her estranged husband Greg (Jon Gries) and her new friend Quentin (Tom Hollander), Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge) realises...
‘The White Lotus’ Star Aubrey Plaza Received the ‘Greatest Advice for Acting’ From John C. Reilly
While working with John C. Reilly, the acting legend gave Aubrey Plaza a piece of advice she never forgot: Always go pee before the scene.
ComicBook
The White Lotus: Season 2 Finale and Deaths Explained
Part of what made the first season of HBO's The White Lotus so compelling is that, while the series itself gave us compelling characters and a complex narrative, the first episode teased that one of these characters would meet their demise by the end of the season. The sophomore season might have changed locations from Hawaii to Sicily, but the premise of a vacationer discovering a dead body, only for the season to then chronicle the interwoven journey of guests leading up to that reveal, marked another successful storytelling structure. With the Season 2 finale having aired on HBO, now we know who didn't survive the seemingly relaxing excursion.
The White Lotus finale review – an absolute televisual chef’s kiss
Yet again, this show has proved that it is possible to make outstanding TV that both plays to the crowd and refuses to sing the classics. What a glorious way to see off the year
The White Lotus star Theo James clarifies theory about his character’s children
The White Lotus season two reached its shocking conclusion with Monday (12 December) night’s final episode.The major reveal was, of course, the identity of the dead body teased in episode one. But the end of the series was marked by a number of startling revelations along the way.Warning: spoilers for The White Lotus season two finale follow!One such revelation came in episode five, when Harper (Aubrey Plaza) suggests to Daphne (Meghann Fahy) that Cameron (Theo James) may have been unfaithful during their night away from the hotel.“I’m sure whatever happened wasn’t a big deal. And, if anything ever happened,...
‘The White Lotus’: Aubrey Plaza, Theo James, and the Rest of the Cast Share Whether They’d Travel With Their Characters in Real Life
Clearly, the guests of 'The White Lotus' experienced some dark times. Despite that, how many actors would be willing to go on a trip with the characters they play? Here's what they shared.
Aubrey Plaza Thinks Harper and Cameron Did More Than Kiss on ‘White Lotus,’ Says Harper Should Divorce Ethan
SPOILER ALERT: This article contains spoilers for Season 2 of “The White Lotus,” now streaming on HBO Max. Sitting with her husband Ethan (Will Sharpe) in the airport, Harper looks content at the end of “The White Lotus” Season 2, but Aubrey Plaza hopes one day “Harper divorces him and takes all his money.” The “White Lotus” and “Emily the Criminal” star went on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” on Monday night to discuss the Season 2 finale of Mike White’s prestige HBO series. When Harper admits to Ethan that she and Cameron (Theo James) kissed, her husband doesn’t believe she’s telling the...
