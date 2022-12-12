Part of what made the first season of HBO's The White Lotus so compelling is that, while the series itself gave us compelling characters and a complex narrative, the first episode teased that one of these characters would meet their demise by the end of the season. The sophomore season might have changed locations from Hawaii to Sicily, but the premise of a vacationer discovering a dead body, only for the season to then chronicle the interwoven journey of guests leading up to that reveal, marked another successful storytelling structure. With the Season 2 finale having aired on HBO, now we know who didn't survive the seemingly relaxing excursion.

HAWAII STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO