walls102.com
Spring Valley woman named next IVCC president
OGLESBY – Dr. Tracy Morris of Spring Valley is expected to be named Illinois Valley Community College’s 11th president by the board of trustees next week. A special meeting will be held to announce details of the appointment, said board chair Everett Solon. She’ll assume presidential duties following the June 30th retirement of IVCC’s 10th President, Dr. Jerry Corcoran. Morris is the first IVCC graduate to be named IVCC President. Morris is currently Compliance Officer at Joliet Junior College. Morris was a teacher at Mendota High School from 1994-1999 and worked 13 years at IVCC as Associate Vice President for Student Services.
Stolen vehicle recovered in LaSalle County after pursuit
STREATOR – A vehicle reported stolen out of Iowa City, Iowa on Monday was recovered in rural LaSalle County after a pursuit Tuesday morning. The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office say they, along with the Ottawa, Grand Ridge, and Streator Police Departments, assisted in the pursuit and the investigation into a single vehicle crash around 10:30 AM on Illinois Route 18 near East 12th Road. The driver, 29-year-old Dwayne Corley of Chicago, was transported from the scene to a Peoria hospital for injuries sustained in the crash. The incident remains under investigation.
Christmas dinner meal distribution Friday in Mendota
MENDOTA – The First Presbyterian Church Micro Pantry in Mendota will be holding their annual Christmas Dinner meal distribution this Friday from 5 PM until 7 PM or supplies are gone. The kits will include all the makings for a Christmas dinner, assembled by volunteers and sponsored by community members and businesses. The meal boxes will included a variety of items that those who pick them up can cook, bake or prepare for Christmas. Those in need should line up down the alley from 4th Street Friday.
DuPage County man charged with hate crimes for swastikas
WHEATON, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say a suburban man has been charged with hate crimes after allegedly placing swastika stickers on a county board candidate’s campaign signs. DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin says 49-year-old Keith Klingeman of Naperville is charged with two counts of hate crime and one count of criminal damage to property. Between Oct. 2 and Oct. 16, Klingeman allegedly placed homemade swastika stickers on two campaign signs belonging to Patricia Gustin, a Republican candidate for the DuPage County Board. Berlin says Klingeman surrendered Friday at the Naperville Police Station and was released on bond from custody.
