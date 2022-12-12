MENDOTA – The First Presbyterian Church Micro Pantry in Mendota will be holding their annual Christmas Dinner meal distribution this Friday from 5 PM until 7 PM or supplies are gone. The kits will include all the makings for a Christmas dinner, assembled by volunteers and sponsored by community members and businesses. The meal boxes will included a variety of items that those who pick them up can cook, bake or prepare for Christmas. Those in need should line up down the alley from 4th Street Friday.

MENDOTA, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO