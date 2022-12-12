Read full article on original website
Major grocery store chain opens another New York supermarket locationKristen WaltersHuntington, NY
New Restaurants Opening in Westchester NY This MonthOut and About Westchester NYWestchester County, NY
The 14th Annual Reindeer Festival And Santa's Workshop In Greenwich, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaGreenwich, CT
Woman Whose Death Had Been Ruled ‘Accidental’ Has Caused a Community Outcry for JusticeTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Bridgeport, CT
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New YorkKristen WaltersHuntington Station, NY
connect-bridgeport.com
City's Main Street Corridor has New Business in Place
Bridgeport recently lost a business along its Main Street Corridor. And, it also has recently gained a new business in roughly the same area. A representative with Casey Carpets and Flooring has opened its doors for business on West Main Street. It is below Twin Oaks and across the street from the plaza that recently hosted T&M BBQ, which just recently went out of business.
fox61.com
Festival of Trees returns to Masonicare in Wallingford
Dozens of wreaths and trees are on display at Masonicare. Each is on sale and proceeds go to buying holiday gifts for residents of Masonicare.
Popular Town Of Fairfield Eatery Serves Up British-Inspired Fare
For those who love British food, then a visit to a Fairfield County restaurant that serves just that is a must. Gruel Britannia, located in the town of Fairfield, has become a regular stop for lovers of bangers and mash (also known as sausages and mash) as well as foodies and online reviewers.
zip06.com
Angelo Giannopoulos: ‘Officially Retired, but Working’
Nick’s Place on Route 1 continues to remain one of the most beloved eateries on the shoreline. Angelo Giannopoulos, owner of this hidden gem, has provided comfort and compassion for his customers for close to 40 years, keeping his doors open 24/7 despite storms, blizzards, and hurricanes and when every other establishment on the shoreline was closed.
Fire at building construction site in Bristol
Fire at building construction site in Bristol.
'Prepared Perfectly': Restaurant Praised For Authentic Italian Cuisine In Northern Westchester
A well-known restaurant in Northern Westchester is being commended for its cozy setting and well-prepared authentic Italian dishes. DiNardo's Ristorante Italiano, located in Pound Ridge at 76 Westchester Ave., is known for homemade pasta and pizzas, as well as an extensive collection of w…
Major grocery store chain closing another New York location
A major grocery store chain is closing another New York location next month, leaving local residents concerned and saddened. The closure of a major grocery store can have an enormous economic and community impact. It can lead to job losses, increased prices for groceries, and even the loss of certain goods in the area.
Historic Vernon mill destroyed by fire, now being demolished
VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — Crews started demolishing a historic mill destroyed by fire in the Rockville section of Vernon. Flames engulfed the building located at 114 Brooklyn St. just before 2 a.m. Monday. There was a welding company on the bottom floor, but the building was otherwise vacant. Town officials said the building was constructed […]
newcanaanite.com
New Construction Planned for Summer Street
The New Canaan Building Department on Nov. 15 received applications to build two homes on a .43-acre Summer Street lot. The five-bedroom houses planned for 86 Summer St. each will include about 2,308 square feet of living space, with an additional 988 in a finished basement and 954 in a finished attic, according to the building permit applications. They’ll each have four full bathrooms and a half-bath, the applications said.
Community-wide toy drive in Middletown continues collecting donations
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — The Middletown Recreation Department is holding the 71st Memorial Bernie O’Rourke & Detroit Hunter Christmas Toy Drive, and this community-driven toy drive still needs gifts. It’s a tradition that is well-known in Middletown. Those driving the tradition remember Bernie fondly. “It started 71 years...
Millions Flow To City For Building-Site Clean-Ups
Over $4 million is coming to the city to help builders clean separate polluted properties in order to build new homes and other public buildings. The three grants are among 41 newly announced by the state Department of Economic and Community Development through its Brownfield Remediation and Development Program. “These...
Ground Broken On 398 New Apartments
A dozen New York City-based developers, investors, and local city officials dug in and tossed ceremonial shovels full of dirt — as a team of hard-hatted construction workers behind them continued transforming a 13-acre former contaminated industrial site into 398 new places to live. That was the scene Wednesday...
Brewbound.com
Stony Creek Brewery Announces Collaboration with Bigelow Tea Company
BRANFORD, Connecticut – Stony Creek Brewery, a leading regional craft brewery located in Branford, Connecticut, announced that they have partnered with Bigelow Tea for the release of two new tea-infused beers. These new beer creations, named No Comment and Carpe Tea-em, mark the first-ever beer collaboration between the two Connecticut businesses.
Word On The Street: Terry Hands Over The Brakes
AAA flatbed tech Terry Barrett was behind AAA Pizza Wednesday watching someone else complete a task he has done himself thousands of times — replace brakes on a vehicle. The vehicle in question was Barrett’s GMC Envoy. After almost five decades fixing cars, he decided he had had enough.
northforker.com
Fill your loved ones’ stockings with these fifteen North Fork gifts
There are T-minus 11 days until Christmas, and if you’re scrambling to get those last-minute, smaller gifts together, we’ve got you covered. From soothing soaps to tasty treats, here are fifteen local stocking-stuffer-worthy gifts to help you officially close out the season of giving. 1) Honey Butter Biscuit...
connect-bridgeport.com
Leach Family of Woodbrook Lane Named Second "Sleighed It" Winner
For their “Scary Christmas” display, the Leach family at 6 Woodbrook Lane has captured the second “Sleighed It” award for 2022. Not only did the light display catch our judges’ eyes, but we’ve received several emails from residents stating that it is their favorite.
New Haven Independent
Seymour Has Money To Buy Fire-Damaged Property But Owner Does Not Want To Sell
SEYMOUR – The town received a grant in October to purchase property downtown destroyed by fire – but the owner isn’t interested in selling. Seymour received a $686,770 grant from the state to potentially acquire 141 – 143 Main St., where a fire in April destroyed two antiques stores, a barbershop and a spa. The state money could also be used to prep the site for development, assuming the town makes the purchase.
darientimes.com
Torrington restaurant reopens with new owner, new name
TORRINGTON — On a recent Thursday night, Giovanni's welcomed couples and a few groups of diners to the renovated restaurant, formerly known as Bachi's. A group of women sat at a large table enjoying pizza; in a corner, a couple sipped red wine as they perused the menu. Another couple chose appetizers and drinks, while patrons at the bar talked and laughed. A big Christmas tree filled one of the large glass windows in front, where the renovation included a new entrance and a new sign with the permittee's name: Justin McNutt.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Pedestrian Struck
2022-12-13@7:11pm–#Bridgeport CT– A pedestrian was struck at 4444 Main Street across from Price Rite. No word on the extent of the injuries. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Hill Holiday Party Q: How To Help Kimberly Square?
An online holiday party replete with ugly sweaters and good cheer brought into focus a vision for a bustling, business-friendly Kimberly Square . That commercial stretch of the Hill was one of the topics of conversation Tuesday night during a joint, holiday-occasioned double meeting of the Hill North and Hill South community management teams.
