money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mills (Unsplash)onUnsplash. As you know, in Ohio we pay billions of dollars in local, state and federal taxes every year. But here is some great news that you need to know about. If you’re a homeowner or renter, you may be entitled to get some of your hard-earned money back. Here are several programs which may be a good fit for you. Let's talk about the programs available to those who own a home first.

OHIO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO