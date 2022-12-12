ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Make a Year-End Donation to Carry on Mansfield Frazier’s Work

It was a little more than a year ago that we lost longtime CoolCleveland columnist Mansfield Frazier, who was a well-known (and outspoken) civic activist in the Hough community. One of the projects he was best known for was Chateau Hough, his vineyard and winery. It provided job training, counseling...
CLEVELAND, OH
Government Technology

Internet Speeds at 47 Cleveland Area Schools Below FCC Standard

(TNS) — Nearly 50 Greater Cleveland school districts have not met the 1 megabit per second per student goal for Internet speed in the classroom, according to data from Connect K-12, joining more than half of school districts in the state for failing to meet Internet speeds baselines for schools.
CLEVELAND, OH
police1.com

$2.2M for hiring bonuses, mental health services for Cleveland first responders, dispatchers

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland City Council has approved $2.2 million in spending on two projects to provide benefits to dispatchers and first responders. The money, which is provided by the American Rescue Plan Act, includes $1.9 million to provide $3,000 signing bonuses for new police officers, firefighters, EMS employees and 911 dispatchers, according to city documents. The goal is to provide bonuses for 550 first responders, at a cost of $1.7 million, with the rest of the money to pay for travel for career development, a marketing firm to assemble a marketing strategy, and for advertising.
CLEVELAND, OH
signalcleveland.org

A ‘people’s budget,’ live music on the waterfront and gratitude for paid safe leave: Cleveland City Council public comment

At the final public comment session of the year, residents continued to push for “a people’s budget.” Participatory Budgeting Cleveland says it has more than 750 people supporting the campaign asking the city to allow residents to choose how some taxpayer dollars are spent. The group plans to return to the first City Council meeting of the year on Jan. 9 and will hold a rally on the steps of City Hall before the meeting.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

PUCO approves plan for new area code ‘overlay’ in 440 zone

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A new phone area code “overlay” has been approved for the 440 zone, with officials saying the current code soon will run out of available numbers. The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio approved the plan Wednesday. The 440 code is expected to exhaust its available numbers in the third quarter of 2024.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Ohio Auditor’s report faults Ohio Department of Medicaid for failing to address double-dipping

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Ohio could be paying between $5.3 million and $24 million each year to ineligible Medicaid beneficiaries because the Ohio Department of Medicaid hasn’t been ensuring that county caseworkers disenroll residents who are getting benefits in multiple states when they’re alerted to potential problems, according to a report released Tuesday by state Auditor Keith Faber.
OHIO STATE
Jake Wells

Billions in stimulus money available to homeowners and renters in Ohio

money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mills (Unsplash)onUnsplash. As you know, in Ohio we pay billions of dollars in local, state and federal taxes every year. But here is some great news that you need to know about. If you’re a homeowner or renter, you may be entitled to get some of your hard-earned money back. Here are several programs which may be a good fit for you. Let's talk about the programs available to those who own a home first.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

2 stores to fill vacant Best Buy at Steelyard Commons

CLEVELAND, Ohio - The vacant Best Buy at Cleveland’s Steelyard Commons shopping center is in the works to be occupied by two separate stores. The 30,000-square-foot space at 3506 Steelyard Dr. that was previously occupied by the consumer electronics giant is set for new life after more than a decade of vacancy as both a Ross Dress for Less and a Hibbett Sports are slated to move in.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Associated Press

New Study from University Hospitals Shows Time-Saving Advantage of ArthroFree™ Wireless Arthroscopic Camera

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 12, 2022-- A new study conducted by University Hospitals Health System (UH) comparing the time it takes to set up and take down a traditional wired arthroscopic camera system in an operating room versus the new ArthroFree™ Wireless Camera System finds that the wireless system is 45% faster to assemble and 23% faster to disassemble compared with a traditional wired system. The study, by James S. Williams M.D., Jeff Ustin M.D., James Voos M.D., Jacob Calcei M.D., Kendra Gardiner, MBA, and Patrick Polito, M.S., is published in the Journal of Orthopaedic Experience & Innovation, available here. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221212005160/en/ The study was conducted at University Hospitals under simulated conditions by OR nurses and scrub technicians with varying degrees of experience with arthroscopic equipment.(Photo: Business Wire)
CLEVELAND, OH
iheart.com

Raffle of $669,000 Home To Benefit Make-A-Wish

(Cleveland) – Imagine winning your dream home, a Home For The Holidays (HFTH)!. For the third year in a row, the Home Builders Association (HBA) of Greater Cleveland’s Charitable & Education Foundation, Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana (OKI) and NEWS 5, (WEWS TV) have teamed up to create an opportunity for some lucky person to win a $669,000 home in North Royalton, Ohio.
NORTH ROYALTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Triple threat pushing Ohio hospitals to levels seen in bad pandemic times

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The number of hospital beds currently open in the state is being pushed by the triple threat of COVID-19, the flu and RSV. According to the most recent data from the Ohio Department of Health (ODH), as of Dec. 8 the state had only 16.6% of all of the hospital beds open (represented by the gray bar below).
OHIO STATE

