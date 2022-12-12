Read full article on original website
Major retail store chain closing another location in OhioKristen WaltersSolon, OH
Looking for Breakfast in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Restaurant in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Where to find the best Christmas lights in the areaJake WellsAkron, OH
How the Magic and Wonder of a Nela Park's Christmas Lights Stirs Fond Childhood MemoriesTMannCleveland, OH
Longstanding Old Navy Store Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergSolon, OH
‘Do I eat that day?’ Cost of public transit burdens Cleveland job-seekers, GED students
Rosie Walker gets up every Tuesday and Thursday knowing exactly where she’s going: class at Seeds of Literacy. She’s been attending GED tutoring there two days a week since January, and she says she has many favorite parts of Seeds, including her fellow students, tutors, and the weekly book club.
SNAP skimming in NE Ohio: How to protect your benefits from scammers
Government officials are warning residents after reports of SNAP skimming across Ohio, including in Cuyahoga County.
Make a Year-End Donation to Carry on Mansfield Frazier’s Work
It was a little more than a year ago that we lost longtime CoolCleveland columnist Mansfield Frazier, who was a well-known (and outspoken) civic activist in the Hough community. One of the projects he was best known for was Chateau Hough, his vineyard and winery. It provided job training, counseling...
Internet Speeds at 47 Cleveland Area Schools Below FCC Standard
(TNS) — Nearly 50 Greater Cleveland school districts have not met the 1 megabit per second per student goal for Internet speed in the classroom, according to data from Connect K-12, joining more than half of school districts in the state for failing to meet Internet speeds baselines for schools.
Volunteers needed to serve Christmas meals
Catholic Charities Diocese of Cleveland is calling for Christmas Day volunteers who want to help the community with "their time, service and kindness on this holiday."
$2.2M for hiring bonuses, mental health services for Cleveland first responders, dispatchers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland City Council has approved $2.2 million in spending on two projects to provide benefits to dispatchers and first responders. The money, which is provided by the American Rescue Plan Act, includes $1.9 million to provide $3,000 signing bonuses for new police officers, firefighters, EMS employees and 911 dispatchers, according to city documents. The goal is to provide bonuses for 550 first responders, at a cost of $1.7 million, with the rest of the money to pay for travel for career development, a marketing firm to assemble a marketing strategy, and for advertising.
Northeast Ohio family battles ‘triple threat’ of flu, strep, RSV
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Northeast Ohio family of seven is dealing with more than just winter colds right now. Kari Medved said the flu, strep, and RSV have her family resting at home. The “triple threat” they’re dealing with has been difficult for their family. “Most...
A ‘people’s budget,’ live music on the waterfront and gratitude for paid safe leave: Cleveland City Council public comment
At the final public comment session of the year, residents continued to push for “a people’s budget.” Participatory Budgeting Cleveland says it has more than 750 people supporting the campaign asking the city to allow residents to choose how some taxpayer dollars are spent. The group plans to return to the first City Council meeting of the year on Jan. 9 and will hold a rally on the steps of City Hall before the meeting.
PUCO approves plan for new area code ‘overlay’ in 440 zone
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A new phone area code “overlay” has been approved for the 440 zone, with officials saying the current code soon will run out of available numbers. The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio approved the plan Wednesday. The 440 code is expected to exhaust its available numbers in the third quarter of 2024.
Ohio Auditor’s report faults Ohio Department of Medicaid for failing to address double-dipping
COLUMBUS, Ohio - Ohio could be paying between $5.3 million and $24 million each year to ineligible Medicaid beneficiaries because the Ohio Department of Medicaid hasn’t been ensuring that county caseworkers disenroll residents who are getting benefits in multiple states when they’re alerted to potential problems, according to a report released Tuesday by state Auditor Keith Faber.
Billions in stimulus money available to homeowners and renters in Ohio
money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mills (Unsplash)onUnsplash. As you know, in Ohio we pay billions of dollars in local, state and federal taxes every year. But here is some great news that you need to know about. If you’re a homeowner or renter, you may be entitled to get some of your hard-earned money back. Here are several programs which may be a good fit for you. Let's talk about the programs available to those who own a home first.
Author and activist Kimberly Jones to engage the campus community as keynote for MLK Convocation
The New York Times bestselling-author Kimberly Jones will be the featured speaker at the 2023 Martin Luther King Jr. Convocation on Friday, Jan. 20, at 12:45 p.m. in the Kelvin and Eleanor Smith Foundation Ballroom in the Tinkham Veale University Center. In addition to writing several books addressing prejudice and...
2 stores to fill vacant Best Buy at Steelyard Commons
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The vacant Best Buy at Cleveland’s Steelyard Commons shopping center is in the works to be occupied by two separate stores. The 30,000-square-foot space at 3506 Steelyard Dr. that was previously occupied by the consumer electronics giant is set for new life after more than a decade of vacancy as both a Ross Dress for Less and a Hibbett Sports are slated to move in.
Ohio Medicaid ripped off for millions, and counties could have stopped it, auditor says
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Ohio Auditor of State released a report Tuesday looking into Ohio Medicaid recipients who have been getting payments and or benefits, from multiple states which is not allowed. Auditor Keith Faber says counties, who sign up and review Medicaid recipients had been getting alerts from the...
New Study from University Hospitals Shows Time-Saving Advantage of ArthroFree™ Wireless Arthroscopic Camera
CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 12, 2022-- A new study conducted by University Hospitals Health System (UH) comparing the time it takes to set up and take down a traditional wired arthroscopic camera system in an operating room versus the new ArthroFree™ Wireless Camera System finds that the wireless system is 45% faster to assemble and 23% faster to disassemble compared with a traditional wired system. The study, by James S. Williams M.D., Jeff Ustin M.D., James Voos M.D., Jacob Calcei M.D., Kendra Gardiner, MBA, and Patrick Polito, M.S., is published in the Journal of Orthopaedic Experience & Innovation, available here. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221212005160/en/ The study was conducted at University Hospitals under simulated conditions by OR nurses and scrub technicians with varying degrees of experience with arthroscopic equipment.(Photo: Business Wire)
Shaker Planning Commission seeks reduction in scale for grandiose home in Poet’s Corner
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The Shaker Heights Planning Commission has asked a family seeking to build an uncharacteristically large house in the Poet’s Corner neighborhood to “consider a reduction in size and scale” more compatible with surrounding homes. Deena and Hirsh Henfield, the owners of an existing...
Raffle of $669,000 Home To Benefit Make-A-Wish
(Cleveland) – Imagine winning your dream home, a Home For The Holidays (HFTH)!. For the third year in a row, the Home Builders Association (HBA) of Greater Cleveland’s Charitable & Education Foundation, Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana (OKI) and NEWS 5, (WEWS TV) have teamed up to create an opportunity for some lucky person to win a $669,000 home in North Royalton, Ohio.
