Indianapolis, IN

WTHR

Multiple people stabbed on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Four people were taken to the hospital Wednesday with stab wounds after an altercation on the far east side of Indianapolis. The incident happened around 3:45 p.m. in the 9500 block of East 42nd Street, near North Post Road. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance and found four adults — a man and three women — who had apparently been stabbed. One of the victims also had a gunshot wound.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

3 women, 1 man stabbed on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three women and one man were stabbed Wednesday afternoon on the city’s east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. At 3:35 p.m. Wednesday, officers were sent to the 9500 block of East 42nd Street on reports of a person stabbed. That’s an area with a church, apartments and other homes between North Post Road and North Mitthoeffer Road.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

1 dead after shooting on Indy's north side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a shooting on Indy's north side. IMPD responded to a report of an accident involving a truck that drove onto a porch in the 2300 block of North Guilford Avenue around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. That's near East 22nd Street and North College Avenue.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Woman, home shot on near southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — One woman was taken to the hospital after an overnight shooting on the near southeast side of Indianapolis. IMPD received a call around 3 a.m. from a residence in the 2200 block of St. Paul Street (near the intersection of E. Raymond and S. Keystone). One woman was found who had been shot. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Family of teen shot in Muncie suspect foul play

Muncie Police are looking into what led up to a 17-year-old being shot and killed Monday morning. Muncie Police are looking into what led up to a 17-year-old being shot and killed Monday morning. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: December 13, 2022. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: December...
MUNCIE, IN
WISH-TV

Docs: Marine involved in crash that killed Fishers kindergarten teacher

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Marine was arrested Monday after being involved in a July crash that killed a Fishers kindergarten teacher and her husband, according to court papers. Jaime Heredia, 30, is charged with two counts of reckless homicide. On July 11 just before 1 p.m., Lawrence Police Department...
FISHERS, IN
WISH-TV

17-year-old boy fatally shot in Muncie; police arrest 17-year-old girl

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in Muncie early Monday morning, according to the Muncie Police Department. Just after 12:30 a.m., Muncie Police Department officers were sent to a home in the 1500 block of West Stirling Drive on reports of a person shot. That’s a mile west of Ball State University.
MUNCIE, IN
FOX59

8-year-old critically hurt in southwest side crash

INDIANAPOLIS — An 8-year-old child was taken to the hospital in critical condition following a crash on the southwest side. According to IMPD, two vehicles collided on Norcroft Drive near W. Mooresville Road around 4:45 p.m. Sunday. There were ten people among the two cars, including at least five children. One of the children, a […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Indianapolis drug dealer sentenced in police chase, crash injuring 2

INDIANAPOLIS — An armed drug dealer who led police on a chase that critically injured two people in February was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison. Carl Young Jr., 41, had previously pleaded guilty to cocaine and marijuana trafficking charges, possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

New Castle woman faces 6 charges after hitting pedestrian

NEW CASTLE, Ind. — A New Castle woman is expected in court Thursday afternoon after hitting and seriously injuring a pedestrian in November. The crash happened just before 6 p.m. on Nov. 25 in the 1000 block of South 14th Street, near South Main Street, in New Castle. Court...
NEW CASTLE, IN
FOX59

‘He was drunk’; Investigators release texts, bar receipt after Pendleton man in fatal crash now accused of being intoxicated

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office has added a slew of charges for a Pendleton man previously charged with reckless homicide in a crash that killed a Lyft passenger. Connor Gaskill was originally charged with reckless homicide on October 21 in the September crash on the near north side that killed 22-year-old Rashid Conteh. […]
PENDLETON, IN

