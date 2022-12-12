Read full article on original website
4 stabbed on Indy’s northeast side
Police are investigating after four people were stabbed Wednesday afternoon.
IMPD investigating deadly shooting on Indy's east side
INDIANAPOLIS — One man is dead after a shooting on Indy’s east side. Police responded to the 2400 block of Kitley Avenue around 11:45 a.m. Thursday on the report of a person shot in a car. Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene. Police have not released...
Multiple people stabbed on Indy's east side
INDIANAPOLIS — Four people were taken to the hospital Wednesday with stab wounds after an altercation on the far east side of Indianapolis. The incident happened around 3:45 p.m. in the 9500 block of East 42nd Street, near North Post Road. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance and found four adults — a man and three women — who had apparently been stabbed. One of the victims also had a gunshot wound.
WISH-TV
3 women, 1 man stabbed on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three women and one man were stabbed Wednesday afternoon on the city’s east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. At 3:35 p.m. Wednesday, officers were sent to the 9500 block of East 42nd Street on reports of a person stabbed. That’s an area with a church, apartments and other homes between North Post Road and North Mitthoeffer Road.
1 dead after shooting on Indy's north side
INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a shooting on Indy's north side. IMPD responded to a report of an accident involving a truck that drove onto a porch in the 2300 block of North Guilford Avenue around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. That's near East 22nd Street and North College Avenue.
Woman, home shot on near southeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — One woman was taken to the hospital after an overnight shooting on the near southeast side of Indianapolis. IMPD received a call around 3 a.m. from a residence in the 2200 block of St. Paul Street (near the intersection of E. Raymond and S. Keystone). One woman was found who had been shot. […]
Fox 59
Family of teen shot in Muncie suspect foul play
Muncie Police are looking into what led up to a 17-year-old being shot and killed Monday morning. Muncie Police are looking into what led up to a 17-year-old being shot and killed Monday morning. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: December 13, 2022. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: December...
WISH-TV
Docs: Marine involved in crash that killed Fishers kindergarten teacher
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Marine was arrested Monday after being involved in a July crash that killed a Fishers kindergarten teacher and her husband, according to court papers. Jaime Heredia, 30, is charged with two counts of reckless homicide. On July 11 just before 1 p.m., Lawrence Police Department...
Indianapolis woman hopes renewed look at Baumeister case brings clues in son's 1993 disappearance
INDIANAPOLIS — In a world where just about everyone has a cell phone these days, Sharon Livingston also holds onto the wired telephone line she's had in her west Indianapolis home for close to 40 years. It's not because Sharon ever uses it to make any calls, but because...
Homicide victim found dead inside van identified as 47-year-old Indy man
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are continuing to investigate the city’s latest homicide after a man was found dead inside a van on Indy’s near northeast side. Police responded to a welfare check just before 11 p.m. in the 3600 block of N. Lasalle Street. They found a man inside a vehicle. According to police, he had […]
Marion County Coroner's Office shares photos of clothing in hopes of identifying John Doe
INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner’s Office is asking for the community’s help in identifying a man who was found dead on the near south side Monday. Right now, he is labeled a “John Doe.” The coroner’s office said that he was found in the 1900 block of Bluff Road.
Man facing charges in incident where IMPD officer fired shots
INDIANAPOLIS — A man is facing resisting law enforcement charges in an incident that led an IMPD officer to fire shots on Dec. 9. Trevin Wheatley has a warrant out for his arrest on the charges. According to police, they were working a funeral of a homicide victim to...
IMPD asks for help finding 41-year-old woman last seen on city's north side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is asking for help finding a 41-year-old woman who was last seen on the city's north side. Police said Georgette Collins was last seen Monday, Dec. 12 around 3 p.m. in the 5500 block of West 62nd Street, near Moller and Zionsville roads. Collins is described...
WISH-TV
IMPD investigating after shots fired at ‘Donnie Baker’ of The Bob & Tom Show
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are investigating after shots were fired at a well-known radio personality. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to the 8000 block of North Shadeland Avenue at 2 a.m. Sunday. Officers arrived to find a man who said he had been shot at. The victim...
Court docs: Marine was going nearly 80 mph before Lawrence crash that killed Fishers teacher and her husband
INDIANAPOLIS – A Marine was going nearly 80 mph in a 40 mph zone before his government-issued car slammed into a vehicle carrying a Fishers kindergarten teacher and her husband in July 2022, police say. Jaime Heredia Jr., 30, is now charged with two counts of reckless homicide in connection with the crash that killed […]
WISH-TV
17-year-old boy fatally shot in Muncie; police arrest 17-year-old girl
MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in Muncie early Monday morning, according to the Muncie Police Department. Just after 12:30 a.m., Muncie Police Department officers were sent to a home in the 1500 block of West Stirling Drive on reports of a person shot. That’s a mile west of Ball State University.
8-year-old critically hurt in southwest side crash
INDIANAPOLIS — An 8-year-old child was taken to the hospital in critical condition following a crash on the southwest side. According to IMPD, two vehicles collided on Norcroft Drive near W. Mooresville Road around 4:45 p.m. Sunday. There were ten people among the two cars, including at least five children. One of the children, a […]
Indianapolis drug dealer sentenced in police chase, crash injuring 2
INDIANAPOLIS — An armed drug dealer who led police on a chase that critically injured two people in February was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison. Carl Young Jr., 41, had previously pleaded guilty to cocaine and marijuana trafficking charges, possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
New Castle woman faces 6 charges after hitting pedestrian
NEW CASTLE, Ind. — A New Castle woman is expected in court Thursday afternoon after hitting and seriously injuring a pedestrian in November. The crash happened just before 6 p.m. on Nov. 25 in the 1000 block of South 14th Street, near South Main Street, in New Castle. Court...
‘He was drunk’; Investigators release texts, bar receipt after Pendleton man in fatal crash now accused of being intoxicated
INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office has added a slew of charges for a Pendleton man previously charged with reckless homicide in a crash that killed a Lyft passenger. Connor Gaskill was originally charged with reckless homicide on October 21 in the September crash on the near north side that killed 22-year-old Rashid Conteh. […]
