ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Detroit

2 men charged after MSP found missing girl in their vehicle

(CBS DETROIT) - Two men are facing charges after Michigan State Police troopers found a missing girl in their vehicle during a traffic stop that happened in Inkster in May, Michigan State Police announced Monday. Steffan Alexander Harris, 28, was charged with human trafficking of a minor for commercial sexual activity, prostitution/transporting person, prostitution/accepting earnings, human trafficking enterprise causing injury, and child sexually abuse activity - aggravated distributing or promoting and habitual offender.Harris was arraigned on Monday, Dec. 12, and given a $100,000 bond.The second suspect is already in prison and will be arraigned on Thursday. The charges he faces include habitual offender - fourth offense notice, controlled substance - delivery/manufacture (cocaine, heroin, or another narcotics less than 50 grams) and identity theft.MSP has not released the second suspect's name.On May 20, troopers were patrolling in Inkster and during a traffic stop they discovered a minor girl in a vehicle with two adult males.Police confirmed the girl's identity and discovered the Saginaw Chippewa Police Department had her listed as an endangered missing juvenile.If anyone has a human trafficking tip, they are asked to call the National Human Trafficking Resource Center at 888-373-7888 or text 233733.
INKSTER, MI
DogTime

Heroic Dog Defends Teen With Cognitive Disabilities During Park Attack

A heroic dog recently proved his loyalty to his family when he defended a teen girl against an attacker. A Four-Legged Friend…And Defender Autumn Dolbear is 16 years old. She is a high school student with cognitive disabilities. Her dog, Pancake, has always been a source of comfort for her, but recently, he demonstrated he can […] The post Heroic Dog Defends Teen With Cognitive Disabilities During Park Attack appeared first on DogTime.
BILLINGS, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy