Read full article on original website
Related
Pictured: Teens left fighting for life after fiery crash in 'stolen' car: 'My baby girl… I hope you pull through this'
Two teenagers left fighting for life with serious head, limb and abdominal injuries after crashing an allegedly stolen car west of Brisbane have been identified. The Mazda CX9 slammed into a pole in Brightview, about an hour's drive west of the city at 6am on Tuesday, bursting into flames on impact.
Ind. man arrested after girlfriend’s son is found dead in locked room with zip tie around his neck
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (TCD) -- A 32-year-old man has been charged after his girlfriend’s 8-year-old son was found dead in a locked room last month. Court records show the case against Matthew Joseph Dirig was filed in Huntington County on Dec. 5 for a charge of neglect of a dependent resulting in death.
62-year-old man trapped alive in body bag for five hours after being mistakenly declared dead; dies two days later
Death is one of the only things guaranteed for each of us. The scary truth is that we will all inevitably die at some point. Despite this harsh reality, it is something we all must come to terms with. And, all we can ever hope is that we go peacefully surrounded by loved ones.
Missing 83-year-old Berwyn man found dead in car dealership parking lot: Police
The search for an 83-year-old Berwyn man, Jose Arevalo, ended yesterday with the discovery of the man’s body. His body was found five days later behind a car dealership at Harlem and Cermak in North Riverside, about 15 blocks away from his home.
2 men charged after MSP found missing girl in their vehicle
(CBS DETROIT) - Two men are facing charges after Michigan State Police troopers found a missing girl in their vehicle during a traffic stop that happened in Inkster in May, Michigan State Police announced Monday. Steffan Alexander Harris, 28, was charged with human trafficking of a minor for commercial sexual activity, prostitution/transporting person, prostitution/accepting earnings, human trafficking enterprise causing injury, and child sexually abuse activity - aggravated distributing or promoting and habitual offender.Harris was arraigned on Monday, Dec. 12, and given a $100,000 bond.The second suspect is already in prison and will be arraigned on Thursday. The charges he faces include habitual offender - fourth offense notice, controlled substance - delivery/manufacture (cocaine, heroin, or another narcotics less than 50 grams) and identity theft.MSP has not released the second suspect's name.On May 20, troopers were patrolling in Inkster and during a traffic stop they discovered a minor girl in a vehicle with two adult males.Police confirmed the girl's identity and discovered the Saginaw Chippewa Police Department had her listed as an endangered missing juvenile.If anyone has a human trafficking tip, they are asked to call the National Human Trafficking Resource Center at 888-373-7888 or text 233733.
3 Riverdale firefighters injured in fire engine crash
Three Riverdale firefighters were taken to the hospital after they were injured in a fire engine crash, including one who was ejected, Thursday morning.
Heroic Dog Defends Teen With Cognitive Disabilities During Park Attack
A heroic dog recently proved his loyalty to his family when he defended a teen girl against an attacker. A Four-Legged Friend…And Defender Autumn Dolbear is 16 years old. She is a high school student with cognitive disabilities. Her dog, Pancake, has always been a source of comfort for her, but recently, he demonstrated he can […] The post Heroic Dog Defends Teen With Cognitive Disabilities During Park Attack appeared first on DogTime.
Comments / 0