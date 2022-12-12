CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia reported eight more COVID deaths Thursday, and the active case count was over 1,000 for the third time in the past six reports. The death toll now stands at 7,657. With 413 new cases — and the 1,028 active cases — the state has now had 618,893 COVID cases since the start of the pandemic.

