WVNews
West Virginia to digitize vehicle registration process
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia plans to speed up the process for motorists doing vehicle registrations and other transactions with the state. Gov. Justice Jim Justice said Wednesday that the Division of Motor Vehicles will expand its internet portal services for residents, vehicle retailers, lenders and insurance carriers. It will enable customers to conduct all vehicle title and registration transactions remotely, reducing long processing times while reducing costs and errors.
WVNews
West Virginia seat belt usage over 90%, according to study
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia's statewide seat belt usage rate was 92.5% in 2022, according to a study from the Governor’s Highway Safety Program. Seat belt utilization in the state has increased substantially over the past nine years, according to the GHSP.
WVNews
Fate of Ohio education bill, transgender athlete ban unclear
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The latest proposal to give Ohio’s governor more power overseeing K-12 education cleared the state Senate with a ban on transgender student-athletes in girls sports but hit a roadblock hours later when the legislation fell several votes short of passage in the House early Thursday.
WVNews
West Virginia reports 8 more COVID dead, over 1,000 active cases
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia reported eight more COVID deaths Thursday, and the active case count was over 1,000 for the third time in the past six reports. The death toll now stands at 7,657. With 413 new cases — and the 1,028 active cases — the state has now had 618,893 COVID cases since the start of the pandemic.
WVNews
Buck gun harvest
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources on Thurs…
WVNews
West Virginia unemployment up slightly in November
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate inched upward one‐tenth of a percentage point to 4.1% in November, according to data from WorkForce West Virginia. The number of unemployed state residents climbed 500 to 32,700.
WVNews
The time to speak up is now
West Virginia’s broadband issues are well known and documented. But thanks to the efforts of U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., even more light will be shined on the problems. Both have been highly involved in fighting the Federal Communications Commission and their erroneous broadband...
WVNews
Voter ID, other election restrictions head to Ohio governor
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohioans would be required to present photo ID at the polls and have fewer days to apply for absentee ballots or to vote early in person under sweeping elections legislation that cleared the Republican-state Legislature early Thursday as lawmakers worked through the night to finish their current session.
WVNews
Man gets 12 years for assisting Gov. Whitmer kidnap plotter
JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — One of three men who forged an early alliance with the leader of a plot to kidnap Michigan’s governor was sentenced Thursday to 12 years in prison for assisting him before the FBI broke up the scheme in 2020. Pete Musico was the first...
WVNews
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker to be next NCAA president
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker will be the next president of the NCAA, the association announced Thursday, replacing Mark Emmert as the head of the largest college sports governing body in the country. Baker, a Republican, has been governor of Massachusetts since 2015. He announced earlier this year he would not...
