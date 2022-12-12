Read full article on original website
mymoinfo.com
MO State High School Basketball Rankings
Here are the first Missouri State High School Basketball Rankings for the 2022-23 season by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association. 6 Northwest (Hughesville) 1 Central (New Madrid County) 2 Strafford. 3 Charleston. 4 Lafayette County. 5 Thayer. 6 Steelville. 7 Lone Jack. 8 Monroe City. 9 Sparta. 10 Duchesne. Class...
KFVS12
SEMO Basketball team falls at Arkansas State
JONESBORO, Ar. (KFVS) - The SEMO Basketball team lost for the 5th straight time Wednesday night, December 14, at Arkansas State 68-61. The Redhawks were led in scoring by Adam Larson with 19 points. Kobe Clark added 8 points and 16 rebounds. Southeast returns to action Saturday night, December 17...
scoopswithdannymac.com
Coaches – HS Basketball Poll – December 14, 2022
The Missouri Basketball Coaches Association released its second poll of the season this past Monday and there is plenty of St. Louis representation on the lists. In the girls’ rankings, Incarnate Word is on top of the Class 6 poll after running their current winning streak to 73 games while Vashon is the top team in Class 4. Defending state champion John Burroughs is slotted in the third spot in Class 5.
Upworthy
High school picks a boy as its homecoming queen for the first time
Editor's note: This article was originally published on October 29, 2021. It has since been updated. A Missouri high school student made history, this homecoming season, by becoming the first male student to be crowned Homecoming Queen during the school's homecoming game this week. "It was literally like a dream," the student, Zachary Willmore, told KOMU 8. "It was just really special to me." A video of the ecstatic moment when Willmore won the title went viral across social media after it was posted to Twitter and YouTube. In the footage, people in the vicinity are heard going wild with cheers when the teen's name is announced and he adorns the homecoming sash on the field in front of the crowded bleachers.
rockmnation.com
Recruiting Reset: Daniel Blood could be an instant impact player for Missouri
When it comes to wide receivers, Missouri has a type. That “type” is a slot wide receiver with speed, wiggle, and the ability to create yards after the catch. This appears to be by design. Missouri’s offense operates through a lot of quick game, relying on he pass catchers’ ability to win in the open field.
Woman wins first $100K prize in Red Hot Cash Missouri Lottery game
A shopper at a St. Louis grocery store has claimed the first of four $100,000 top prizes in the Missouri Lottery's Red Hot Cash scratchers game.
wpsdlocal6.com
School district in Missouri to move to 4-day school week
INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) — A school board in Missouri has voted for the school district to move to a four-day school week. That decision was made by the Independence School District, which serves students in the cities of Independence and Sugar Creek. After the vote, the school board posted...
St. Louis eatery praised as Guy Fieri’s favorite in Missouri
Food Network star and "Flavortown" mayor Guy Fieri has a special place in his heart for one St. Louis restaurant.
KFVS12
Poplar Bluff Technical Career Center awarded $400K ARPA grant
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - The Poplar Bluff Technical Career Center was awarded more than half-a-million dollars for facility improvements. The money comes from a 75 percent state, 25 percent local matching grant awarded recently by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. According to a release from the...
KFVS12
Veterans can no longer get military IDs at Cape Girardeau VFW
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Veterans in Cape Girardeau now have to drive up to two hours one way, just to update their military ID. It’s a major inconvenience and some veterans say they want to know why. “For veterans who are especially a part of the older generation...
lakeexpo.com
VIDEO: Huge Barge Sinks In Lake Of The Ozarks, With Skid Steer On It
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — A barge and skid steer ended up at the bottom of the Lake on Tuesday, and the company that owns them is working to figure out why. Drone video sent to Lake Expo on Tuesday afternoon reveals two barges at the Lake of the Ozarks' 42 Mile Marker: one is floating, the other is barely visible as it rests on the Lake floor, near the shoreline. The barges and equipment on them are owned by Lake Ozark-based Horseshoe Bend Docks & Rip Rap Service. With its origins as a restaurant aboard a barge (called "The Barge"), beginning in 1972, the company has been building custom docks and installing rip rap to protect the Lake of the Ozarks shoreline from erosion for decades.
mycouriertribune.com
Transgender inmate scheduled for Jan. 3 execution asks Missouri governor for mercy
ST. LOUIS — A Missouri prisoner sentenced to die Jan. 3 for stabbing an ex-girlfriend to death 19 years ago in Earth City is asking Gov. Mike Parson for mercy. The death warrant is in the name of Scott A. McLaughlin, who is being held in protective custody at the men’s prison in Potosi. McLaughlin is transgender woman, Amber McLaughlin, and has been making the transition the past few years in prison.
Illinois Hunter Tags Monster 23-Point Nontypical Whitetail Buck
Most of us will never even see a 200-inch whitetail, much less get a shot at one. Illinois whitetail hunter David Heinemann got not one, but two chances to kill an absolute goliath of a buck this fall. Heinemann tagged the buck on the second day of the Prairie State firearms season, a week after he had an incredible encounter with the very same buck while bowhunting.
thunderboltradio.com
Tractor Breaks Power Pole and Damages Fiber Lines in Hickman County
Work continues in Western Kentucky after a vehicle struck a pole, that affected homes and businesses in Hickman and Carlisle County. Rita Alexander, with the Gibson Electric Membership Corporation, said a tractor with the auger raised struck the pole around 7:00 last night. The pole broke, which also downed the...
kfmo.com
Saturday Wreck in St. Francois County
(St. Francois County, MO) A Doe Run man, 35 year old John D. Porter, is suffering moderate injuries after he was involved in a one vehicle wreck in St. Francois County Saturday morning at 7:42. Highway Patrol reports show Porter was driving an SUV north on Highway 221, south of St. Francois Hills, when it ran off the left side of the road and into a filed striking a billboard. A 9 year old male juvenile passenger was not injured. They were both wearing seat belt when the wreck took place and they were taken to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis.
suntimesnews.com
Ste. Genevieve COVID-19 level rises to high community level, Perry County is low
JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports 7,144 new cases of COVID-19 in Missouri as of Tuesday. That’s 42 more, or a 0.6 percent increase from the previous week’s 7,102 new cases of COVID 19. Locally:. There were 11 new cases of...
Heart Broken: Patients claim Indiana heart doctor subjected them to unnecessary cardiac procedures
Lawyers for the longtime cardiologist told 13News the doctor provides his patients with quality care. However, several former patients are now alleging malpractice. John Pflum says he is grateful to be alive, but he admits there were many days he did not feel that way. The 70-year-old retired hospital worker...
KFVS12
St. Charles robotics team builds interactive boards to help Alzheimer’s patients
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A local robotics team of high schoolers is giving back to a vulnerable community, those who have Alzheimer’s disease. St. Charles teens spent months building boards that help memory care patients with muscle memory enhancement and stimulation. “Unless you’ve gone through it, you...
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri State Senator Tony Luetkemeyer Pre-Files Law Enforcement Bills
Senator Tony Luetkemeyer (R-Parkville) (MISSOURINET) – One Missouri state senator pre-filed a pair of law enforcement bills. Anthony Morabith (moore-uh-bith) reports…
KFVS12
Power restored to hundreds in southern Illinois
ALEXANDER COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Reported power outages in southern Illinois kept Ameren crews very busy Thursday morning, December 15. Outages were reported in Alexander County, Pulaski County and Du Quoin. According to Ameren Illinois, a power outage was reported shortly before 2 a.m. in Alexander and Pulaski Counties, which...
