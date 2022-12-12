There are many of them on YouTube. They’re all over the country. Many are modeled after “Dateline NBC” and journalist Chris Hansen, who first started doing stings more than a dozen years ago. Each demonstrates just how many predators there are. Of them all, however, one is located in Jersey — most of the people he’s caught looking for sexual encounters will minors live in the Garden State.

NUTLEY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO