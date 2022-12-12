Read full article on original website
203-pound Diamond Gloves champ who trains in North Bergen bumping up to super heavyweight
A 203-pound New Jersey Diamond Gloves champion who trains in North Bergen is bumping up to super heavyweight to take on a fellow Diamond Gloves titleholder. Peter Roldan, 28, also know as “The Body Snatcher,” will face reigning N.J. Golden Gloves champion Ethan Fitzpatrick this Friday, December 16th, at an amateur boxing event at the Elks Lodge in Boonton.
N.J. school closings, schedule changes due to winter storm (Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022)
A coastal storm expected to bring a wintry mix of snow, ice, sleet, heavy rain and gusty winds to New Jersey on Thursday and into Friday morning has led some school districts to make schedule changes for Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories...
N.J. Latino group slams ‘outrageous’ discrimination in town’s municipal court
The leader of a state Latino advocacy group says the organization will file civil rights complaints over “outrageous” allegations made by a municipal court judge in a South Jersey town that Latinos are being discriminated against. Millville Municipal Court Judge Jason Witcher alleged last week that Latino defendants...
N.J. weather: Latest rain, snow, ice, wind forecast as messy coastal storm moves closer
LATEST FORECAST UPDATE: Snow, ice, rain, winds up to 50 mph in messy winter storm. The strong coastal storm that will be arriving in New Jersey on Thursday had the potential to become a big snowstorm, but warm air being pushed in from the Atlantic Ocean will keep most of the precipitation as rain, forecasters said.
Popular Chain Restaurant Closes a NJ Shore Location After 45 Years
It's the end of the line for one location of a national chain restaurant at the Jersey Shore that has been around for well over a generation. And, at this point, if you have lost count of all of the great restaurants in our area that have announced their demise over the past several months, you aren't the only one.
Two Pennsauken, NJ police officers’ final call happening this Friday
As you know, I've spent my broadcast career highlighting the critical importance of standing up for the men and women in Blue. Police officers have much more than a job, more than a career, they truly have a calling. Since so many family members are on the shift with cops...
Watch: NJ State Troopers Pull Suicidal Woman From I-295 Overpass
Several New Jersey State Troopers are being credited with rescuing a suicidal woman from an overpass on Interstate 295 in Burlington County late last month. On November 29th, Tprs. Michael Basti and Stephen McDonald were called to the Route 38 interchange in Mt. Laurel for a report of a person sitting on the edge of a bridge.
South Jersey Urban Legends…Beware of the Pinelands!
Mention the Jersey Devil to someone from New Jersey, and you'll likely get a different story from each person. Everyone from our state knows about the Jersey Devil, but we've got other strange legends you may not know of. Not all of these creatures are scary like the devil. For...
Here’s what happened after Washington crossed the Delaware — with Black patriots on board
It’s a longstanding Christmas Day tradition to re-enact General George Washington’s overnight crossing of the Delaware River on Dec. 25 and 26, 1776, when the future first president led a flotilla of 2,400 Continental Army troops from the Pennsylvania side to New Jersey. But adding to that tradition...
theobserver.com
Meet Ramy — a man who catches adults seeking minors for pleasure
There are many of them on YouTube. They’re all over the country. Many are modeled after “Dateline NBC” and journalist Chris Hansen, who first started doing stings more than a dozen years ago. Each demonstrates just how many predators there are. Of them all, however, one is located in Jersey — most of the people he’s caught looking for sexual encounters will minors live in the Garden State.
Rescued New Jersey boaters recall being lost at sea: 'It sounded like the devil was out there'
Two missing boaters who departed Cape May, New Jersey last month in a 30-foot sailboat returned safely Wednesday night.
snjtoday.com
Millville Resident to Head State’s Civil Service
Gov. Phil Murphy announced last week that he has appointed Allison Chris Myers of Millville as the Acting Chair/CEO of the New Jersey Civil Service Commission (CSC). As of press time, Myers is in line to replace current Chair/CEO, Deirdré Webster Cobb, Esq., who recently announced her retirement, effective January 1, 2023, after serving more than 30 years in state government. Myers will become the first transgender person to serve as a cabinet member in New Jersey state history.
Food Experts Say This Place Serves Up New Jersey’s Most Amazing Burger
New Jersey clearly has some of the best burger joints in America, and now a major publication has revealed what they think is the best burger place in the entire state. We are accustomed to getting the absolute best burgers we've ever had on a regular basis here in the Garden State, mainly because we are the diner capital of the world.
Second leg of New Jersey black bear hunt to begin Wednesday
New Jersey’s black bear hunt is back on for four more days starting on Wednesday.
Authorities Investigate Shooting Of South Jersey Man
Authorities are investigating the shooting of a 43-year-old man. On Saturday, Dec. 10, at 8:52 p.m., the CCPO Major Crimes Unit was notified by the Pennsauken Police Department that a shooting occurred in Pennsauken earlier the same evening, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Pennsauken Acting Police Chief Phillip Olivo.
Prosecutor: NJ bank robber busted, parents and brother helped him hide
A 36-year-old Monmouth County man has been arrested in connection with a bank robbery this summer, Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald announced on Monday, while his family has been busted for helping him hideout. Michael Gaboff, of Millstone, was accused of entering a Chase bank along Route 27 in Franklin...
franklinreporter.com
Impaired Driving Enforcement Crackdown To Be Conducted Locally
Submitted by Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office. Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald and Somerset County Chief of County Detectives John W. Fodor announced law enforcement officials from Somerset and Hunterdon Counties will be cracking down on drivers impaired by alcohol or drugs as part of the annual end of year “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” statewide campaign. BeginningDecember 2, 2022, and continuing through January 1, 2023, local, county, and state law enforcement officials will conduct saturation patrols and sobriety checkpoints looking for motorists who may be driving while intoxicated.
Warning! Fruit Recall In New Jersey Could Cause Live Failure
You know the saying, “one bad apple spoils the bunch” well, now it's all about bad berries. The FDA is putting out a warning to people that a particular fruit brand is being recalled because their raspberries are infected with Hepatitis A. Before you drink that smoothie make...
We tried the ‘world’s largest’ go-kart track, soon to open in N.J. Here’s our review.
New Jersey. The home of Bruce Springsteen, Taylor ham, and now... the self-proclaimed world’s largest indoor go-karting course?. Supercharged Entertainment aims to morph the Garden State into the Go-Kart State with a massive new entertainment complex, which opens in Edison on Friday.
Two men sentenced for running prescription related fraud schemes in New Jersey
Two New Jersey men are heading to prison for a couple of years for committing financial fraud involving the healthcare community in separate but heinous crimes. Brian Pusgh, 45, of Absecon, who previously pleaded guilty, has now been sentenced to three-years and one-month (37 months) in prison for conspiring to defraud a health care benefits program when he got medically unnecessary prescriptions by sending insurers phony claims, according to U.S. Attorney Vikas Khanna, and he'll also be under three years of supervised release following his sentence and pay restitution of more than $1.4-million and forfeiture of $437,604.
