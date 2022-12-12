ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shore Sports Network

Comments / 0

Related
hudsoncountyview.com

203-pound Diamond Gloves champ who trains in North Bergen bumping up to super heavyweight

A 203-pound New Jersey Diamond Gloves champion who trains in North Bergen is bumping up to super heavyweight to take on a fellow Diamond Gloves titleholder. Peter Roldan, 28, also know as “The Body Snatcher,” will face reigning N.J. Golden Gloves champion Ethan Fitzpatrick this Friday, December 16th, at an amateur boxing event at the Elks Lodge in Boonton.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
theobserver.com

Meet Ramy — a man who catches adults seeking minors for pleasure

There are many of them on YouTube. They’re all over the country. Many are modeled after “Dateline NBC” and journalist Chris Hansen, who first started doing stings more than a dozen years ago. Each demonstrates just how many predators there are. Of them all, however, one is located in Jersey — most of the people he’s caught looking for sexual encounters will minors live in the Garden State.
NUTLEY, NJ
snjtoday.com

Millville Resident to Head State’s Civil Service

Gov. Phil Murphy announced last week that he has appointed Allison Chris Myers of Millville as the Acting Chair/CEO of the New Jersey Civil Service Commission (CSC). As of press time, Myers is in line to replace current Chair/CEO, Deirdré Webster Cobb, Esq., who recently announced her retirement, effective January 1, 2023, after serving more than 30 years in state government. Myers will become the first transgender person to serve as a cabinet member in New Jersey state history.
MILLVILLE, NJ
Daily Voice

Authorities Investigate Shooting Of South Jersey Man

Authorities are investigating the shooting of a 43-year-old man. On Saturday, Dec. 10, at 8:52 p.m., the CCPO Major Crimes Unit was notified by the Pennsauken Police Department that a shooting occurred in Pennsauken earlier the same evening, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Pennsauken Acting Police Chief Phillip Olivo.
PENNSAUKEN TOWNSHIP, NJ
franklinreporter.com

Impaired Driving Enforcement Crackdown To Be Conducted Locally

Submitted by Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office. Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald and Somerset County Chief of County Detectives John W. Fodor announced law enforcement officials from Somerset and Hunterdon Counties will be cracking down on drivers impaired by alcohol or drugs as part of the annual end of year “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” statewide campaign. BeginningDecember 2, 2022, and continuing through January 1, 2023, local, county, and state law enforcement officials will conduct saturation patrols and sobriety checkpoints looking for motorists who may be driving while intoxicated.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Two men sentenced for running prescription related fraud schemes in New Jersey

Two New Jersey men are heading to prison for a couple of years for committing financial fraud involving the healthcare community in separate but heinous crimes. Brian Pusgh, 45, of Absecon, who previously pleaded guilty, has now been sentenced to three-years and one-month (37 months) in prison for conspiring to defraud a health care benefits program when he got medically unnecessary prescriptions by sending insurers phony claims, according to U.S. Attorney Vikas Khanna, and he'll also be under three years of supervised release following his sentence and pay restitution of more than $1.4-million and forfeiture of $437,604.
ABSECON, NJ
Shore Sports Network

Shore Sports Network

Toms River, NJ
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
138K+
Views
ABOUT

Shore Sports Network has the best sports coverage for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy