Hurricanes host the Kraken in a non-conference matchup

Seattle Kraken (16-8-3, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (16-6-6, second in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes and the Seattle Kraken take the ice in an out-of-conference matchup. Carolina has gone 5-3-1 in home games and 16-6-6 overall. The Hurricanes have given up 73 goals...
