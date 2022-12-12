Read full article on original website
U.S. PCAOB says is able to inspect firms in China for first time
NEW YORK (Reuters) – The U.S. Public Company Accounting Oversight Board on Thursday said it has determined that it has full access to inspect and investigate firms in China for the first time in history. The U.S. accounting watchdog said it exercised sole discretion to select firms for audit...
China Meheco Group shares jump after agreement to import Pfizer’s COVID treatment paxlovid
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Shares of China Meheco Group surged after the Chinese drug seller signed an agreement with Pfizer Inc to import and distribute the U.S. drugmaker’s oral COVID-19 treatment Paxlovid in mainland China. Meheco shares opened up 10% in Shanghai. (Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline...
J.P.Morgan hikes China’s 2023 economic growth estimate
(Reuters) – Analysts at J.P.Morgan on Thursday raised their 2023 growth forecast for China’s gross domestic product by 30 basis points to 4.3% as the world’s second largest economy reopens from tight COVID restrictions. The brokerage also cut its 2022 economic growth estimate for the country to...
WHO chief hopes COVID will no longer be emergency next year
GENEVA (Reuters) – The World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday he is “hopeful” that the COVID-19 pandemic will no longer be considered a global emergency some time next year. His comments at a briefing with media come as China dismantles its rigid “zero-COVID”...
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Biden administration offers U.S. households more free COVID-19 tests for winter
WASHINGTON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - U.S. households can order four free at-home COVID-19 tests from the government website COVIDTests.gov beginning on Thursday as part of the Biden administration's efforts to tackle coronavirus infections over the winter.
Factbox-Chinese companies added to U.S. entity list
WASHINGTON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Thursday added Chinese memory chipmaker YMTC and 21 "major" Chinese players in the artificial intelligence chip sector to a trade blacklist, broadening its crackdown on China's chip industry.
China vows ‘strong’ counter-measures over Manchester incident
BEIJING (Reuters) – The Chinese foreign ministry said on Thursday that “strong and forceful counter-measures” will be taken after accusing Britain of failing to protect Chinese staff at the Chinese consulate in Manchester during a protest in October. British police had been investigating the alleged assault on...
Ford, China’s CATL considering building U.S. battery plant -Bloomberg
(Reuters) – Ford Motor Co and China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (CATL) are considering building a battery plant in Michigan or Virginia to reap tax benefits without treading on Sino-U.S. political sensitivities, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday. The multibillion-dollar facility will make lithium iron phosphate batteries for Ford’s...
Sony plans smartphone sensor factory in Japan – Nikkei
(Reuters) – Sony Group Corp is considering building a new factory to make smartphone image sensors in the Kumamoto prefecture of Japan, Nikkei reported on Thursday. The company plans to break ground on the plant as soon as 2024, and bring it online in fiscal 2025 at the earliest, the report said, adding the company expects the cost to run into the billions of dollars.
Taiwan central bank eases up on tightening with growth seen slowing
TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan’s central bank raised its policy rate on Thursday for the fourth time this year but eased up on tightening, leaving banks’ reserve requirements unchanged, as it again cut its growth forecasts for this year and next on fears of a global slowdown. The...
U.S. Commerce removes Wuxi Biologics from unverified list
(Reuters) – The Biden administration said Thursday it had removed Wuxi Biologics, a company that makes ingredients for AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine, and about two dozen other Chinese entities from a so-called unverified list that forces U.S. suppliers to perform greater due diligence before shipping to them. The Commerce...
Analysis-No Santa rally for markets as central banks dampen peak rate hopes
LONDON (Reuters) – Forget a year-end rally in financial markets. The message from major central banks is loud and clear: the battle to tame inflation is far from over. Central banks in the United States, euro zone, Britain and Switzerland met on Wednesday and Thursday and all slowed the pace of aggressive rate moves.
British American Tobacco closes Swiss plant, lays off 226
ZURICH (Reuters) – British American Tobacco (BAT) is to close a cigarette manufacturing plant in Switzerland next year, laying off 226 workers, the Tages-Anzeiger paper and other Swiss media reported on Thursday. “BAT Switzerland confirms that a final decision has been made to transfer cigarette production from Boncourt to...
Australia’s ANZ shareholders vote to amend corporate holding structure
(Reuters) – Australia and New Zealand Banking Group said on Thursday its shareholders voted to establish a new holding company to separate its banking and non-banking businesses into two different groups. The lender said 99.17% of votes were cast in favor of creating ANZ Group Holdings Limited, the non-operating...
Hong Kong central bank raises interest rate after Fed hike
HONG KONG (Reuters) -The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) on Thursday raised its base rate charged through the overnight discount window by 50 basis points to 4.75%, hours after the U.S. Federal Reserve delivered a rate hike of the same margin. The U.S. central bank raised interest rates by half...
HSBC’s disgruntled shareholders launch new campaign for spinoff
HONG KONG (Reuters) – A small group of HSBC’s Hong Kong-based retail investors are seeking support to put a resolution to the bank’s 2023 annual meeting calling on it to restore its pre-pandemic dividend and set a plan to spin off assets. HSBC “underperforms its peers, violates...
UK PM Sunak plans anti-strike laws to protect lives, jobs – Daily Mail
(Reuters) – British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is planning to introduce anti-strike laws to protect lives and livelihoods, the Daily Mail reported on Thursday. In an interview to the newspaper, Sunak said he hopes that union leaders can see that it is not right to cause disruptions to many people, particularly at Christmas time.
Ericsson to reach lower end of margin goal range by 2024
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Swedish telecom equipment maker Ericsson said on Thursday it was committed to reaching the lower end of its long-term target of a profit (EBITA) margin of 15-18% by 2024 as it outlined strategy to investors. The company, one of the world’s biggest suppliers of 5G wireless...
Canadian housing starts dip 0.2% in November; beat estimate
TORONTO (Reuters) – Canadian housing starts edged lower in November compared with the previous month as a drop in single-detached urban starts offset groundbreaking in multiple unit urban homes, data from the national housing agency showed on Thursday. The seasonally adjusted annualized rate of housing starts fell to 264,159...
