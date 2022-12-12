Read full article on original website
Jamaine Ortiz: “I Think If There's Anybody Who's Gonna Beat Shakur, It's Gonna Be Me"
By and large, Jamaine Ortiz marched into his showdown against Vasiliy Lomachenko as nothing more than cannon fodder. Though the 26-year-old successfully ushered Jamel Herring into retirement one fight prior, he was given essentially no shot at upsetting the Ukrainian star. Still, despite his long list of naysayers, Ortiz battled...
Naoya Inoue-Paul Butler: Stats & Stakes
The answer to the trivia question is Enrique Pinder. That’s the name of the last man recognized, by way of holding all available recognized sanctioning body titles, as undisputed bantamweight champion of the world. In July 1972, the Panamanian Pinder won a fifteen-round decision over Rafael Herrera for the WBA and WBC belts. The WBC stripped Pinder and Pinder lost the WBA title to Romeo Anaya in January 1973.
Naoya Inoue Knocks Out Paul Butler In 11th Round, Fully Unifies Bantamweight Division
Naoya Inoue was never going to be denied history. A one-sided march was capped with a highlight reel finish for Yokohama's Inoue, who scored an eleventh-round knockout of England's Paul Butler to fully unify the bantamweight division. A rapid fire combination willed Butler to the canvas, forcing the knockout finish at 1:09 of round eleven in their lineal/WBA/WBC/IBF/WBO bantamweight championship Tuesday at Ariake Arena in Tokyo.
Gervonta Davis: I'm The Most Hated Fighter, My Boxing Abilities Are Overlooked
Gervonta Davis is often compared to a mini Mike Tyson. Ever since turning pro in 2013, “Tank” has displayed brute power and turned in a series of highlight-reel knockouts. Of his 27 fights, 25 have ended in KO – a 92.5% knockout ratio. Davis has 114 rounds under his belt, an average of just over four rounds a bout.
Leo Santa Cruz Vacates WBA 'Super' Featherweight Title; Leigh Wood Now Full Titleholder
Leigh Wood is free to pursue any fight he wants as a recognized full titlist. The year-long ordeal in waiting out the status of an ordered WBA featherweight title consolidation bout ended with Leo Santa Cruz relinquishing his ‘Super’ title. The decision was revealed Monday during the WBA Centennial Convention in Orlando, Florida, coming hours before a now-canceled purse bid that was scheduled to have determined promotional rights for the overdue fight.
Tim Tszyu Plans To Have HOF Father Kostya at His Side For Charlo Fight
Junior middleweight contender Tim Tszyu is planning to have his Hall of Fame father, Kostya Tszyu, at his side next month in Las Vegas. The younger Tszyu will challenge WBC, IBF, WBO, WBA world champion Jermell Charlo on January 28th at the Mandalay Bay. His famous father became the undisputed...
Euro News: Kai Robin Havnaa, Firat Arslan, Ruslan Fayfer, More
52-year-old former WBA champion Firat Arslan (52-9-3) meets Brazilian Jackson Dos Santos (22-14) in the headliner of his own promotion held at the Firat Arslan Sportcenter in Goeppingen (Germany) December 17. The fight can be seen at fight24.tv. Arslan is ranked # 6 by the WBA so there is still...
Arum: You'd Have To Favor Prograis, But I Think Teofimo Could Beat Him
Bob Arum has decades-worth of experience watching fights, and at the age of 91, the Hall of Fame promoter and Top Rank boss knows when a gem is pristine or imperfect. Teofimo Lopez Jr. sneaked away with a split decision victory against Sandor Martin on Dec. 10 in a competitive fight in which the former unified 135-pound champion got dropped once officially and arguably a second time as well.
Team Benavidez: Everything Plant Asked For, We Kept Giving; Just Hope He Shows Up And Fights David
David Benavidez couldn’t wait to announce that a deal was reached for a long-awaited grudge match with Caleb Plant. Members of his team—and perhaps Benavidez himself—remain skeptical of the fight moving forward, to the point of not saying “no” to any stipulation brought to their attention by the other side.
Erik Bazinyan vs. Alantez Fox, Yves Ulysse vs. Javier Molina on February 2
Erik Bazinyan and Yves Ulysse Jr. will kick off Eye of the Tiger's 2023 calendar when they share the spotlight at the event presented on Thursday, February 2 at the Casino de Montral, alongside Raphael Courchesne, Christopher Guerrero, Alexandre Gaumont and Avery Martin-Duval. 2023 looks very promising for EOTTM; 6...
James Beech Hopes To Bounce Back, Win Big Against Raza Hamza
James Beech Jr is feeling very confident ahead of his upcoming fight with the talented Raza Hamza, on December 16th in Ryton-on-Dunsmore writes Matt Farrington. James, 14-3-0, takes on the undefeated Raza Hamza, a talented Birmingham prospect training with Spencer McCracken in Acocks Green. Despite coming off a loss to...
Welcome Back, Manny Pacquiao, But Stay Away From The Welterweight Elite
Make no mistake, I appreciate Manny Pacquiao. The things he accomplished after reaching the championship level more than two decades ago measure up to anyone over the same time frame, and he’ll be a deserving International Boxing Hall of Fame inductee from the very instant he becomes eligible. But...
Michel Rivera on Gervonta: “Once I Take Care of Frank Martin, Everything Will Fall into Place”
On December 17th, Michel Rivera (24-0) will have the biggest fight of his young career when he faces fellow unbeaten lightweight Frank Martin (16-0) in a Showtime main event. The bout will headline a Premier Boxing Champions’ card at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. The showdown will be the...
Okolie-Light Purse Bid Delayed As WBO Grants One-Week Extension
A seven-day extension was granted for Lawrence Okolie and David Light to reach terms for their ordered WBO cruiserweight title fight. The ruling came on the eve of a scheduled purse bid hearing to have determined promotional rights for the contest, and despite a stern objection from Eddie Hearn, Okolie’s estranged promoter and head of Matchroom Sport. Ultimately, the sanctioning body sided with its cruiserweight champion and mandatory challenger in granting the order.
Fernando 'Puma' Martinez-Jade Bornea Title Fight Ordered By IBF
Jade Bornea has spent literally all year waiting for a title shot to come to fruition. That day will finally arrive in early 2023 for the unbeaten junior bantamweight contender. The IBF has ordered a mandatory title fight between Argentina’s Fernando ‘Puma’ Martinez and Philippines’ Bornea. The two sides have...
Kim Clavel Vows To Topple Nery, Become Unified Champion in Laval
As BoxingScene.com previously reported, the world light flyweight unification between WBC champion Kim Clavel (16-0, 3 KOs) and WBA champion Jessica Nery Plata (28-2, 3 KOs), is confirmed and will take place on Friday, January 13, 2023, at Place Bell in Laval. Clavel, fighting out of Montreal, is fully recovered...
Frank Martin: However Rivera Fight Goes, People Should Respect Us For Fighting Right Now
For Frank Martin, there was no time like the present to prove he is one of the most formidable lightweights in boxing. The undefeated southpaw could’ve chosen a less imposing opponent than Michel Rivera for his next fight and attempted to patiently position himself for a title shot in the 135-pound division. The 27-year-old Martin announced after his last fight, though, that he would face whichever lightweight was willing to step in the ring with him, and he obviously meant it.
Otto Wallin Staying Sharp in Camp, Hopes To Face Anthony Joshua Next
Heavyweight contender Otto Wallin has continued to trainer in order to stay prepared for a potential fight with former two-time world champion Anthony Joshua, according to Wallin's promoter Dmitriy Salita. "Otto is staying in the gym and sharp over the holiday season," Salita told Sky Sports. "The holiday gift that...
Photos: Adrien Broner, Ivan Redkach - Face To Face at Kickoff Presser
This past Saturday, BLK Prime announced that former 4-division world champion Adrien Broner (34-4-1, 24 KOs) will be returning to the ring to face Ivan Redkach (23-6-1, 18 KOs) in a welterweight matchup. (photos by Tom Hogan) The scheduled 10-round bout, promoted by Christy Martin Promotions, is slated for February....
Martin-Rivera Gives The Best of Risk and Reward
Frank Martin (16-0, 12 KO) is on the road to title contention. Michel Rivera (24-0, 14 KO) is too. They won’t be fighting for a title on Saturday night (Showtime, 10 PM EST). Not a full title, a regular title, an interim title…none of the above. No, the...
