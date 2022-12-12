PARSIPPANY — Catalytic converter theft has been rising, not only in Parsippany but across the nation. According to Brian Conover, Parsippany Police Department, “We have had over 70 catalytic converters stolen from vehicles since the beginning of this year. In Parsippany, it’s not just one type of vehicle, but I can say it has been every make, model, and year.” Parsippany Focus could not receive any additional information due to current investigations involving these incidents.

PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO