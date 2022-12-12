ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parsippany-troy Hills, NJ

Letter to the Editor: Repeal the PLA

My name is Sam Labkovsky, and I am a more than 22-year Parsippany resident, and I have been keeping up to date on the debate and discourse about the Mayor and Council’s mandated PLA that will likely raise our taxes. I, too, signed and encourage every single resident to sign Councilman Musella’s petition to repeal the PLA (www.repealthepla.com).
Driver Charged with DWI Collided with School Bus Carrying School Children

PARSIPPANY — A school bus carrying ten children was hit by a driver who later was charged with Driving Under the Influence. At Parsippany Police Station, Ms. Cristin Isaacson, 40, Mendham, was given a breathalyzer test, and her Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) was registered at .15%. New Jersey State Law states if a blood alcohol concentration is 0.08% or above, the driver is under the influence of intoxicating liquor. This accident occurred on Tuesday, December 6, at 3:35 p.m.
Stolen Catalytic Converters on the Rise, Even in Parsippany

PARSIPPANY — Catalytic converter theft has been rising, not only in Parsippany but across the nation. According to Brian Conover, Parsippany Police Department, “We have had over 70 catalytic converters stolen from vehicles since the beginning of this year. In Parsippany, it’s not just one type of vehicle, but I can say it has been every make, model, and year.” Parsippany Focus could not receive any additional information due to current investigations involving these incidents.
Shear Perfection Salon Celebrates Grand Opening with Ribbon Cutting

PARSIPPANY — Shear Perfection Salon, 83 North Beverwyck Road, Lake Hiawatha, celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Attending the ceremony were Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio, Councilman Justin Musella, Councilman Frank Neglia, Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Chairman Frank Cahill, and Secretary Raj Dichpally. Also joining was Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce President Robert Peluso and Board members Ildiko Peluso and Nicolas Limanov.
