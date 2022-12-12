ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Retiring GOP senator says Trump’s influence on party is ‘waning’

Retiring Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey offered a pointed closing message for his fellow Republican colleagues on Sunday, saying that former President Donald Trump’s hold on the party is “waning.”. “I have heard from many, many formerly very pro-Trump voters that they think it’s time for our party to...
Election deniers back in good graces of corporate donors

Some of the biggest technology and telecom companies jettisoned pledges made in the wake of the U.S. Capitol assault and gave money to reelect lawmakers who voted against certifying Joe Biden’s electoral victory, according to filings reviewed by Bloomberg News. The companies expressed horror after supporters of then-President Donald...
“Everybody was disgusted”: Juror reveals how Trump Organization’s lawyers “pissed off” the jury

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. On Tuesday, December 6, a Manhattan jury found two companies under the Trump Organization umbrella, The Trump Corp. and Trump Payroll Corp., guilty of criminal tax fraud and falsifying business records. Former President Donald Trump and his children Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump were not defendants in the case, which was prosecuted by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. This was strictly a case against the Trump Organization itself.
Lawmakers quick to unload FTX founder’s contributions

WASHINGTON — A writer’s workshop in Alaska. Food banks in California. A charity that fights diabetes. Lawmakers who accepted piles of cash from onetime wunderkind Samuel Bankman-Fried now can’t move fast enough to offload their contributions from the disgraced crypto mogul to anywhere else but their own campaign coffers.
TikTok might be too big to ban, no matter what lawmakers say

In July 2020, the same month former President Donald Trump said he would ban TikTok in the United States, Callie Goodwin of Columbia, South Carolina, posted her first video on the app to promote the small business she had started out of her garage during the pandemic. Inspired by a...
Mark Hamill talks fundraising for Ukraine, love of politics

“These are the drones you’re looking for,” reads an appeal for donations to a Ukraine fundraising effort next to a picture of none other than legendary “Star Wars” actor Mark Hamill. Since Hamill was tapped as an ambassador for United24’s “Army of Drones” campaign earlier this...
