ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Island, IL

Augustana Women’s Basketball: All in the Beinborn Family

By Nick Couzin
Local 4 WHBF
Local 4 WHBF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VjKPK_0jfKLqjs00

When Macy Beinborn was deciding where she wanted to go to college four years ago, Augustana wasn’t her first choice until one thought couldn’t leave her mind.

“I realized if I went anywhere else, my dad would never be able to go to a game because we would never play on the same nights,” Beinborn said. “He’s traveling, in season. He would never be able to see me unless we played his team, so after that hit me, I took a visit here and ended up loving it.”

Macy’s dad would not only be at every game but joining her on the bench as head coach. Something both were used to from AAU but wasn’t always easy.

“It started young. Really the first time I yelled at her for not being coachable to me was in fifth grade at camp and I remember driving home and telling her, ‘Hey if you don’t want me to coach you, I won’t,” Mark Beinborn said. “I’ll just leave that to the other coaches and be dad. She said, ‘No I want you to be my coach’ and I said, ‘Well it doesn’t seem like it.'”

“It would be every time we get in the car. It was the silent treatment on the way home or arguing on the way home,” Macy said. “We would walk in and mom would be making dinner and she would say, ‘Seriously, fighting again?’ It took a lot of talking and if I was in the game trying to pull a daughter moment, he would sit me then I’d be really mad so it took a lot of trial and error on my part to see what I could get away with coach and not. That’s what led to getting here.”

Evolving through all those emotions not only helped them work together, but created production. Macy is one of two leading scorers on a Vikings team who has won seven of their first 10 games.

“I’m very much a player who likes to be coached tough, so he has no problem being my dad and coaching me tough,” Macy said. “Pushing me more and definitely helped me grow the most when it comes to my basketball skill and mental drive. Those are the biggest things he’s helped me with.”

“It’s become way easier,” Mark said. “She’s become more responsive and better at not reacting in a negative way if I yell at her or get mad at her. I think that’s helped her growth and maturity.”

When Macy makes that last lay-up later this season for Augustana, she’ll remember all the growth her and her dad went through in their time and it’ll only make that relationship stronger going forward.

“Those little things we’ve gone through have built that stronger relationship that carries off the field,” Mark said. “As we all know, trials and tribulations help strengthen you when you go through things. We’ve gone through that the last three years.”

“Before he was ever my coach, he was my mentor in life. That’s definitely not going to change or waver,” Macy said. “I lean on him more than I lean on anyone so being here has strengthened that. Amplified that. Once I graduate, that’s not going to change. He’s still my life coach. “

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KWQC

21-year-old named Davenport West’s new softball coach

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - At just 21 years old, Erica Ralfs is the new head coach of the Davenport West softball team. “I learned so much from the West program, and I’m really looking forward to giving back to that,” Ralfs said. Ralfs is currently a senior on...
DAVENPORT, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Vikings esports picks up 2 conference championship wins

Augustana College Vikings’ esports team has two conference championship wins under its belt with the possibility of more wins to come this week. The team claimed the NECC Emergents Southcentral Championship with a 3-1 victory over the Bulldogs of Southwestern Oklahoma State University. The Vikings entered post-season play as the No. 1 seed after going […]
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Western Illinois Basketball to play 2 in Moline December 16

The Western Illinois women host St. Xavier at 5:30 p.m. while the men take on Eureka College at 7:30 p.m. “We are excited to bring Leatherneck Basketball to the Quad Cities,” said Director of Athletics Paul A. Bubb. “This is a great opportunity to reach out to our students, as well as alumni, parents and […]
MACOMB, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Former Michigan tight end Erick All Jr. announces transfer to Iowa

Dudes recruit dudes. Just under two weeks following Cade McNamara’s transfer to Iowa, another Wolverine is following his quarterback. Erick All Jr., who played a big role in Michigan’s offense in 2021, announced he is transferring to Iowa. That team was quarterbacked by McNamara and won the Big Ten title over Iowa. The junior has […]
ANN ARBOR, MI
Local 4 WHBF

Jack Campbell becomes Iowa’s 13th unanimous All-American

We’re contemplating renaming Hawkeye Headquarters to ‘Jack Campbell’ Headquarters — here’s more news on Iowa’s linebacker. The American Football Coaches Association has named Jack Campbell first team All-American. Campbell becomes just the 13th Iowa Hawkeye to be a unanimous All-American. Iowa’s boasted a unanimous All-American in three straight seasons. The complete list of Iowa’s unanimous […]
IOWA CITY, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Thunderbirds back at QC Airshow in ’23

The Air Force Thunderbirds are coming back to the Quad Cities in 2023! The  Thunderbirds will bring their heart stopping  aerial acrobatics flying six F-16C Fighting Falcons to airshows across the United States, and they’ll be stopping at the Quad City Airshow at the Davenport Municipal Airport, 9230 N. Harrison Street in Davenport June 24-25, […]
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Augustana College grad named CNN’s Hero of the Year

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - An Augustana College graduate is being honored for her work in bringing technology to schools in her home country. Nelly Cheboi is from Kenya and came to the Quad Cities to attend Augustana on a scholarship. At the time, she had almost no experience with computers. Today, she’s a software engineer and co-founder of a nonprofit that collects used computers to create computer labs in Kenyan schools.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
ourquadcities.com

‘Rockford Files’ actor, born in Davenport, dies at 82

Character actor Stuart Margolin, who earned two Primetime Emmy Awards for his role as Angel Martin on “The Rockford Files,” died Monday, Dec. 12, at the age of 82, according to the “Do You Remember?” website and imdb.com. His family was with him when he died...
DAVENPORT, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Local 4 WHBF

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
627K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Quad Cities news, weather and sports from Local 4 WHBF on https://OurQuadCities.com.

 https://OurQuadCities.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy