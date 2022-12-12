ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Groton, CT

WTNH

Plainville police track down alleged bank robbery suspect

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH)– A 59-year-old Plainville man was arrested for allegedly robbing the M&T Bank on 117 East Street in Plainville Monday, according to police. Shortly after 12:30 p.m., police say a white male suspect entered M&T Bank and presented a note to the teller. The bank teller told police the note said, “This is […]
PLAINVILLE, CT
NBC Connecticut

Old Saybrook Police Officer Arrested Amid Criminal Investigation

An Old Saybrook police officer was arrested after being put on administrative leave while authorities conduct an investigation into an alleged computer crime. Police said they're investigating Josh Zarbo's actions while on duty Nov. 25. As a part of their investigation, police were granted an arrest warrant for Zarbo on...
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
NBC Connecticut

Woman Arrested for Stealing Over $164K From Elderly Man in Old Saybrook

Old Saybrook Police have arrested a woman that's accused of stealing over $164,000 from an elderly man in Old Saybrook earlier this year. Authorities said a 94-year-old man had a total of $164,284 stolen from his checking account in February 2022. Investigators said a woman created a fraudulent online bank...
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
WTNH

Ansonia police ask for public’s help identifying burglars

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) – Ansonia police are seeking help from the public to identify two suspects involved in a burglary on Tuesday. Ansonia police shared a surveillance video of two men breaking into a commercial building on Main Street. Anyone with information on the burglary is asked to contact the Ansonia Police Department at 203-735-1885 […]
ANSONIA, CT
WTNH

3 teens charged in connection to multi-town purse snatchings

(WTNH) – Three teens have been arrested in connection to several purse-snatching incidents across New Haven County. Hamden police said around 12:30 p.m., officers responded to a complaint of a 12-year-old boy being assaulted on Mix Avenue while he was walking home from his bus stop. The victim told police he was stopped in a […]
NEW HAVEN COUNTY, CT
Daily Voice

Trumbull Resident Accidentally Shot, Police Say

A Fairfield County was accidentally shot and wounded when a firearm belonging to a homeowner was discharged. The incident took place in Trumbull around 11 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 11, on Moose Hill Road. A resident of the home was transported to a local hospital after being shot and treated for...
TRUMBULL, CT
WTNH.com

Meriden 18-year-old arrested for possession of ghost gun

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old from Meriden was arrested for possession of a ghost gun during an investigation at a motel in Southington. The Southington Police Department conducted proactive police work at Motel 6, located at 625 Queen St. At the scene, police observed a suspicious car with illegal window tints and a different color than its original listing. Police found the car fled from a separate department in the state on December 5 and was believed to be stolen.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Man arrested for causing crash in South Windsor with a stolen vehicle

SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested for causing a crash in South Windsor while behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle. South Windsor police said they arrested 26-year-old Andre Jorden of East Hartford for the Sept. 24 incident. They charged him with first-degree larceny, second-degree reckless endangerment,...
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
eastgreenwichnews.com

Police Log: Loud Muffler, Loud Dog & Loud Youths

9:15 a.m. – A Middle Road resident told police about a damaged mailbox. She said she heard what sounded like a crash at around 7:30 a.m. and saw the damaged mailbox along with some pieces of a broken headlight nearby when she went outside an hour later. 9:52 a.m....
COVENTRY, RI
Eyewitness News

Motorcyclist killed in I-95 crash in Stonington

STONINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Interstate 95 in Stonington late Monday night. State police identified the rider as George Werrbach, 55, of Charlestown, RI. Troopers said Werrbach was headed north on I-95 north in the right lane, just north of exit 91, when...
STONINGTON, CT
WTNH

Convicted New Haven rapist out on bond doesn’t show up for sentencing

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man convicted of first-degree sexual assault who didn’t show up for his verdict was also missing for his sentencing Monday, according to an announcement Tuesday from New Haven State’s Attorney John P. Doyle, Jr. Carlos Mejia, 38, was sentenced to 15 years in prison, suspended after 11 years served, […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Word On The Street: Terry Hands Over The Brakes

AAA flatbed tech Terry Barrett was behind AAA Pizza Wednesday watching someone else complete a task he has done himself thousands of times — replace brakes on a vehicle. The vehicle in question was Barrett’s GMC Envoy. After almost five decades fixing cars, he decided he had had enough.
NEW HAVEN, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Police: At least 1 person seriously hurt in Route 6 crash in Chaplin

CHAPLIN — At least one person was taken to the hospital Monday morning after a motor vehicle crash on Route 6, according to state police. The crash was first reported to Troop D in Danielson around 10:15 a.m., state police said. Based on dispatch notes, state police said, the crash appeared to involve one car.
CHAPLIN, CT

