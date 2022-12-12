Read full article on original website
Plainville police track down alleged bank robbery suspect
PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH)– A 59-year-old Plainville man was arrested for allegedly robbing the M&T Bank on 117 East Street in Plainville Monday, according to police. Shortly after 12:30 p.m., police say a white male suspect entered M&T Bank and presented a note to the teller. The bank teller told police the note said, “This is […]
Old Saybrook Police Officer Arrested Amid Criminal Investigation
An Old Saybrook police officer was arrested after being put on administrative leave while authorities conduct an investigation into an alleged computer crime. Police said they're investigating Josh Zarbo's actions while on duty Nov. 25. As a part of their investigation, police were granted an arrest warrant for Zarbo on...
Woman Arrested for Stealing Over $164K From Elderly Man in Old Saybrook
Old Saybrook Police have arrested a woman that's accused of stealing over $164,000 from an elderly man in Old Saybrook earlier this year. Authorities said a 94-year-old man had a total of $164,284 stolen from his checking account in February 2022. Investigators said a woman created a fraudulent online bank...
Ansonia police ask for public’s help identifying burglars
ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) – Ansonia police are seeking help from the public to identify two suspects involved in a burglary on Tuesday. Ansonia police shared a surveillance video of two men breaking into a commercial building on Main Street. Anyone with information on the burglary is asked to contact the Ansonia Police Department at 203-735-1885 […]
Woman charged with stealing $164,284 from elderly man in Old Saybrook
OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) – A New Jersey woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing $164,284 from a 94-year-old Old Saybrook man. According to police, the Old Saybrook man discovered he was a victim of fraud after he saw $164,284 had been wiped from his checking account. 3 teens charged in connection to multi-town […]
3 teens charged in connection to multi-town purse snatchings
(WTNH) – Three teens have been arrested in connection to several purse-snatching incidents across New Haven County. Hamden police said around 12:30 p.m., officers responded to a complaint of a 12-year-old boy being assaulted on Mix Avenue while he was walking home from his bus stop. The victim told police he was stopped in a […]
Package 'Grinch' out to steal Christmas across Connecticut: Police
WALLINGFORD, Conn. — It’s supposed to be the season of giving, but for many it ends up being the season of stealing. Package thefts are peaking right now and a notorious thief is still on the loose. “So I’m like OK so he just stole our stuff,” exclaimed...
Trumbull Resident Accidentally Shot, Police Say
A Fairfield County was accidentally shot and wounded when a firearm belonging to a homeowner was discharged. The incident took place in Trumbull around 11 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 11, on Moose Hill Road. A resident of the home was transported to a local hospital after being shot and treated for...
Meriden 18-year-old arrested for possession of ghost gun
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old from Meriden was arrested for possession of a ghost gun during an investigation at a motel in Southington. The Southington Police Department conducted proactive police work at Motel 6, located at 625 Queen St. At the scene, police observed a suspicious car with illegal window tints and a different color than its original listing. Police found the car fled from a separate department in the state on December 5 and was believed to be stolen.
CT State Police Seek Witnesses To Fatal I-95 Crash In Stonington
Connecticut State Police are seeking witnesses to a single-vehicle crash that killed a 55-year-old man and closed the highway for hours. The crash took place on I-95 in New London County around 11:30 p.m., Monday, Dec. 12, near Exit 91 in Stonington. George A. Werrbach, of Charlestown, Rhode Island, was...
Woman charged with DUI after crashing into a building in New London: PD
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – A woman was charged with DUI after crashing into a building in New London on Sunday morning. Police said just after 2 a.m., officers responded to Ocean Avenue for the report of a one-car crash. When officers arrived, they determined the driver struck a concrete staircase that was attached to […]
Man arrested for causing crash in South Windsor with a stolen vehicle
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested for causing a crash in South Windsor while behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle. South Windsor police said they arrested 26-year-old Andre Jorden of East Hartford for the Sept. 24 incident. They charged him with first-degree larceny, second-degree reckless endangerment,...
Police Log: Loud Muffler, Loud Dog & Loud Youths
9:15 a.m. – A Middle Road resident told police about a damaged mailbox. She said she heard what sounded like a crash at around 7:30 a.m. and saw the damaged mailbox along with some pieces of a broken headlight nearby when she went outside an hour later. 9:52 a.m....
Motorcyclist killed in I-95 crash in Stonington
STONINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Interstate 95 in Stonington late Monday night. State police identified the rider as George Werrbach, 55, of Charlestown, RI. Troopers said Werrbach was headed north on I-95 north in the right lane, just north of exit 91, when...
Old Saybrook police officer charged with illegally using law enforcement system to get woman’s name after he saw her shopping
An Old Saybrook police officer is out on bond after allegedly illegally accessing the Connecticut On-Line Law Enforcement Teleprocessing System to get information on a woman he saw while on an assignment.
Connecticut man sentenced to life in prison for 2020 murder of Westerly man
WESTERLY, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office said Wednesday that a Norwich, Connecticut, man was sentenced to life in prison for the 2020 murder of a Westerly man. On Jan. 25, 2020, Attorney General Peter Neronha said Louis Seignious shot and killed 28-year-old Vincent Sebastian...
Convicted New Haven rapist out on bond doesn’t show up for sentencing
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man convicted of first-degree sexual assault who didn’t show up for his verdict was also missing for his sentencing Monday, according to an announcement Tuesday from New Haven State’s Attorney John P. Doyle, Jr. Carlos Mejia, 38, was sentenced to 15 years in prison, suspended after 11 years served, […]
Word On The Street: Terry Hands Over The Brakes
AAA flatbed tech Terry Barrett was behind AAA Pizza Wednesday watching someone else complete a task he has done himself thousands of times — replace brakes on a vehicle. The vehicle in question was Barrett’s GMC Envoy. After almost five decades fixing cars, he decided he had had enough.
Police: At least 1 person seriously hurt in Route 6 crash in Chaplin
CHAPLIN — At least one person was taken to the hospital Monday morning after a motor vehicle crash on Route 6, according to state police. The crash was first reported to Troop D in Danielson around 10:15 a.m., state police said. Based on dispatch notes, state police said, the crash appeared to involve one car.
Webster couple who never returned home after stopping to ask for directions found in Connecticut
WEBSTER, Mass. — A missing Webster couple who set off a Silver Alert when they failed to return home after stopping to ask for directions on Tuesday was found safe in Connecticut overnight, officials said. Janusz and Stanislawa Melewski were last seen in Shrewsbury around 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday...
