ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Trump’s ‘Major Announcement’ Was a Scammy, Superhero-Themed NFT Collection

Donald Trump earlier this week on Truth Social teased that he’d be making a “MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT” on Thursday, prompting questions as to what on Earth the former president was up to. Is it a rally tour? Is it his candidacy for House speaker? Is it something dumber and more pathetic than anyone could have anticipated? Yes, of course it was. It’s a Donald Trump Digital Trading Card NFT Collection.

Comments / 0

Community Policy