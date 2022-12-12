Read full article on original website
Related
Nancy Pelosi tells of ‘proud’ record as speaker in likely final press conference – live
Outgoing House speaker praises ‘remarkable’ Joe Biden for ‘outstanding’ record – follow all the latest politics news
Donald Trump's Former Lawyer Thinks His 2024 Presidential Campaign Is a 'Great Grift' to Boost His Finances
Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, continues to be a thorn in his side. He’s making sure to help spread any bad press the former president receives because he thinks there is a less-than-reputable reason as to why Donald Trump would be running for president again. Cohen, who had his own legal troubles with tax and bank fraud, told CNN that he doesn’t think Donald Trump is “going to be able to run with all the litigation and the sedition that he’s committed against this country.” He came right out and questioned how serious the former president is about his campaign...
Dems 51-Seat Senate Majority Didn’t Last Long as 1 has Defected and a 2nd Seems Likely & Could Give GOP Senate Control
Less than 48 hours after securing a 51-seat Senate majority, 1 veteran Democratic Senator has announced their decision to abandon the party. Sources believe there will be at least 1 more.
Fourth Stimulus Check Updates: Up To $2,000 Payments Likely To Go Out In Four States – See If You're Qualified
Kentucky, Montana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania residents could join more than a dozen states already offering stimulus money to their citizens. The Commonwealth Journal stated that individual taxpayers in Kentucky might get a $500 one-time payment in 2023, while households and joint filers could receive $1,000.
Wisconsin Republican leaders unified in opposition to train
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican leader of the Wisconsin Senate said Thursday that he opposes spending any state money to help Madison bring a passenger rail line that would connect the capital city to Milwaukee, joining the state’s other top GOP legislative leader in opposition to the project.
U.S. Senate sets first vote on stopgap funding bill Thursday -aide
WASHINGTON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate is expected to hold an initial procedural vote Thursday on a week-long stopgap funding bill to avoid a partial government shutdown ahead of a midnight Friday deadline, a Senate Democratic aide said.
Man indicted on suspicion of threatening Arizona state election official
Joshua Russell of Ohio, 44, was indicted on Wednesday by a federal grand jury on suspicion of threatening an Arizona election official.
These California counties soured the most on Gavin Newsom in 2022
Dahle won four counties that voted for Newsom in 2018 and against the recall in 2021.
Comments / 0