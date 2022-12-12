ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

Major power outage affecting portion of northwest Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - NV Energy is reporting a major power outage in northwest Las Vegas Valley. The outage was reported around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. According to the company’s outage map, nearly 2,400 customers are without power near US 95 and Craig Road. FOX5 has reached out...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Man attacked while camping in Lake Mead National Recreation Area

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — U.S. Park Rangers with Lake Mead National Recreation Area are asking for the public’s help in identifying the victim of an assault several months ago. According to officials, on Aug. 28 a man was violently assaulted while camping with his family near the shoreline of Lake Mojave’s Nelson’s Landing, roughly 30 miles south of Boulder City. Park officials said the man was attacked by a group of people and his injuries would have required medical intervention.
BOULDER CITY, NV
jammin1057.com

This Nevada State Park Has ‘Best Colorful Background’ In The World

A Nevada State Park was just voted for having one of the best colorful backgrounds in the world. Pantone, a company that specializes in providing color categorization, released its “color of the year,” which is Viva Magenta. Travel Experts at Planet Cruise created a list of must-see destinations based on Pantone‘s color of the year. These places are perfect for your next photo opportunity or travel wish list.
OVERTON, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Forecast Outlook-12/11/22

A significant winter weather system is heading our way and will arrive in Las Vegas by noon Sunday. This system is a triple threat bringing mountain snow, valley rain and gusty winds. The timeline on this storm. Expect rain to begin around noon and push east throughout the afternoon. Wind...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Tracking the last drink: Clark County launching ‘place of last consumption’ program to track DUI trends

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County is launching Nevada’s first “Place of Last Consumption” program to track where DUI drivers were served their last drink. The effort is one of several initiatives to stop the rise of deadly DUIs throughout Nevada and Clark County, all incorporated into the Clark County Office of Traffic Safety Strategic Plan.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Fox5 KVVU

3 hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in northeast Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Three people were hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in the northeast Las Vegas Valley. Police had initially said two people were hospitalized. However, later updated to say that three were updated and all had non-life-threatening injuries. RTC said the area reopened to traffic...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Firefighters battle blaze at nail salon on Las Vegas Blvd.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Fire and Rescue battled a blaze at a nail salon business on Las Vegas Boulevard near Wyoming Avenue Tuesday morning. The fire was reported around 5:30 a.m. at a salon called All Star Nails and located between Charleston and Sahara avenues. Crews were...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KRMG

Colorado River water users convening amid crisis concerns

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — Living with less water in the U.S. Southwest is the focus this week for state and federal water administrators, tribal officials, farmers, academics and business representatives meeting about the drought-stricken and overpromised Colorado River. The Colorado River Water Users Association conference, normally a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

UPDATE: Northeast valley intersection reopens after 6-car crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A crash involving six vehicles closed a major northeast Las Vegas valley intersection Wednesday morning and sent three people to the hospital. Las Vegas Metro police said the injured people had significant but non-life-threatening injuries. As of 8 a.m., the southbound lanes of Lamb reopened...
LAS VEGAS, NV

