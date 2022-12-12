Read full article on original website
Fox5 KVVU
Lee Canyon welcomes 11 inches of fresh snow from Sunday’s storm
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Lee Canyon says the area welcomed 11 inches of fresh snow from a storm on Sunday. According to Lee Canyon, Sunday’s storm delivered 11 inches of snow in the base area with higher elevations, like the top of the Bluebird lift, receiving more. Lee...
Fox5 KVVU
Major power outage affecting portion of northwest Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - NV Energy is reporting a major power outage in northwest Las Vegas Valley. The outage was reported around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. According to the company’s outage map, nearly 2,400 customers are without power near US 95 and Craig Road. FOX5 has reached out...
8newsnow.com
Man attacked while camping in Lake Mead National Recreation Area
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — U.S. Park Rangers with Lake Mead National Recreation Area are asking for the public’s help in identifying the victim of an assault several months ago. According to officials, on Aug. 28 a man was violently assaulted while camping with his family near the shoreline of Lake Mojave’s Nelson’s Landing, roughly 30 miles south of Boulder City. Park officials said the man was attacked by a group of people and his injuries would have required medical intervention.
jammin1057.com
This Nevada State Park Has ‘Best Colorful Background’ In The World
A Nevada State Park was just voted for having one of the best colorful backgrounds in the world. Pantone, a company that specializes in providing color categorization, released its “color of the year,” which is Viva Magenta. Travel Experts at Planet Cruise created a list of must-see destinations based on Pantone‘s color of the year. These places are perfect for your next photo opportunity or travel wish list.
NWS: Winter storm warning issued for Spring Mountains, Red Rock Canyon
A winter storm warning has been issued by NWS for the Spring Mountain area, near Sheep Range, and Red Rock Canyon on Saturday afternoon.
Locals react to increase in crashes due to showers throughout the Las Vegas valley
Sunday's weather caused a traffic headache across the Las Vegas valley and 8 News Now spoke to locals who weighed on what they saw.
Fox5 KVVU
Forecast Outlook-12/11/22
A significant winter weather system is heading our way and will arrive in Las Vegas by noon Sunday. This system is a triple threat bringing mountain snow, valley rain and gusty winds. The timeline on this storm. Expect rain to begin around noon and push east throughout the afternoon. Wind...
Colorado River states gather for Las Vegas meeting; Lake Mead and Lake Powell at 25% capacity
The century-old Colorado River Compact -- also known as the "Law of the River" -- was crafted long before the "megadrought" hit the desert Southwest.
Police locate missing 15-year-old last seen in southern Las Vegas valley
Police are asking for public assistance in locating 15-year-old Lidia Chavez-Flores, who was last seen in the southern Las Vegas valley.
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Nevada State Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Las Vegas on Tuesday. The crash happened at Civic Center and Owens at around 6 p.m. According to the reports, a Silver Hyundai, a truck, and three unknown vehicles were involved in the collision. The driver of the Hyundai...
Man robs Green Valley Ranch casino cage
Police are looking for a man who got away with an undisclosed amount of cash from the casino cage at the Green Valley Ranch Casino in Henderson on Monday night.
Fox5 KVVU
Tracking the last drink: Clark County launching ‘place of last consumption’ program to track DUI trends
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County is launching Nevada’s first “Place of Last Consumption” program to track where DUI drivers were served their last drink. The effort is one of several initiatives to stop the rise of deadly DUIs throughout Nevada and Clark County, all incorporated into the Clark County Office of Traffic Safety Strategic Plan.
NEW: Big spikes in COVID-19 DNA levels show up in Las Vegas, Henderson wastewater samples
As broad measures of COVID-19 showed improvement, a concerning spike shows up in levels of COVID-19 genetic material detected in the wastewater in the City of Las Vegas, along with a bigger spike the previous week in Henderson.
Videos show troopers discussing fatal DUI crash involving Las Vegas liquor store CEO
Videos obtained by the 8 News Now Investigators show troopers investigating and discussing the fatal crash involving the CEO of Lee’s Discount Liquor, who police said was driving with a blood-alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit before colliding head-on with a pickup truck.
Vegas drivers and owner of care repair shop react to rainfall in the valley
It was a wet Sunday in Las Vegas with rain hitting various parts of the valley, leaving roads slick. RTC reported more than 20 crashes since the rain started in the morning.
Fox5 KVVU
3 hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in northeast Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Three people were hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in the northeast Las Vegas Valley. Police had initially said two people were hospitalized. However, later updated to say that three were updated and all had non-life-threatening injuries. RTC said the area reopened to traffic...
8newsnow.com
Firefighters battle blaze at nail salon on Las Vegas Blvd.
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Fire and Rescue battled a blaze at a nail salon business on Las Vegas Boulevard near Wyoming Avenue Tuesday morning. The fire was reported around 5:30 a.m. at a salon called All Star Nails and located between Charleston and Sahara avenues. Crews were...
Colorado River water users convening amid crisis concerns
LAS VEGAS — (AP) — Living with less water in the U.S. Southwest is the focus this week for state and federal water administrators, tribal officials, farmers, academics and business representatives meeting about the drought-stricken and overpromised Colorado River. The Colorado River Water Users Association conference, normally a...
8newsnow.com
UPDATE: Northeast valley intersection reopens after 6-car crash
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A crash involving six vehicles closed a major northeast Las Vegas valley intersection Wednesday morning and sent three people to the hospital. Las Vegas Metro police said the injured people had significant but non-life-threatening injuries. As of 8 a.m., the southbound lanes of Lamb reopened...
knpr
Las Vegas official: Be careful how you heat your home this winter
As temperatures drop and the holidays near, many of us may be looking for ways to cozy up and stay warm. But the National Fire Protection Agency said there are nearly 500 deaths in the U.S. caused by heating fires in their home. Most of these home heating fires takes...
