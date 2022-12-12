No. 23 Mississippi State beats Minnesota, remains undefeated
MINNEAPOLIS — Tolu Smith scored 20 points to lead a balanced offense that complemented No. 23 Mississippi State’s smothering defense in a 69-51 Sunday victory over Minnesota to say undefeated. Mississippi State is one of seven Division I programs still unbeaten. It’s the Bulldogs’ best start to a season since they won their first 13 games in 2003-04. Mississippi State — allowing 49.7 points per game, second fewest in the country — held the Gophers to 28.8% shooting and a season-low in points. Minnesota turned it over 15 times.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.
Comments / 0