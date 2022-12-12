ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Wbaltv.com

Mondawmin Target facade to be razed as redevelopment advances

"We are plowing forward," Tim Regan, CEO of Whiting-Turner Construction Co., said this week. "This is an effort to lift this community up." Regan and Calvin G. Butler Jr., incoming CEO of Exelon Corp., have spent the past several years putting together the idea and later a blueprint for the new center with the help of community leaders. Regan announced in March that he had personally bought the Target store property for $1 million to make the community center happen.
BALTIMORE, MD
luxury-houses.net

Prioritizing Waterfront Views and Comfortable Living, This Turnkey Property Sales at $12.5M in Saint Michaels, MD

The Property in Saint Michaels is designed and built with unparalleled craftsmanship, as evidenced by the moldings, staircases, and woodwork throughout the residence, now available for sale. This home located at 7751 Rollyston Dr, Saint Michaels, Maryland; offering 9 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms with 13,617 square feet of living spaces. Call Doc Keane – Washington Fine Properties, LLC – (Phone: 202-944-5000) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Property in Saint Michaels.
SAINT MICHAELS, MD
WBOC

Paid Segment By Simmons Center Market

It's not Christmas time until we pay a visit to our favorite family-owned grocery store! We're off to Simmons Center Market in Cambridge to see what's on their shelves that's special for this season!
CAMBRIDGE, MD
beckersasc.com

$46M Maryland medical office building breaks ground

Ground has been broken on a $45.8 million, four-story medical office building in Columbia, Md. The building is part of a $5 billion plan to revitalize the Lakefront District. The 86,000-square-foot building will be 25 percent occupied by Orthopedic Associates of Central Maryland and is expected to open in 2024, according to a Dec. 14 news release from the Howard Hughes Corp., a building developer.
COLUMBIA, MD
Commercial Observer

Pandora Moving North American Headquarters From Baltimore to NYC

Pandora put a ring on a deal to move its North American headquarters from Baltimore to Times Square. The Denmark-based jewelry company signed a 15-year lease for 27,936 square feet across the entire 35th floor of 1540 Broadway, the New York Post first reported. Asking rent was $82 per square foot, according to the Post.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Northeast Baltimore landmark known for its snowballs hits the market

A 100-year-old snowball landmark in northeast Baltimore is up for grabs. Walther Gardens is hitting the market on Monday after its current owners decided to hang up their garden trowels and snowball recipes and move on. "I'm ready for another project that is a little less work," said Matthew Wittek,...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Energy Insider

Baltimore Gas & Electric to connect 260,000 Itron smart streetlights to Maryland IIoT network

Using Itron’s smart streetlights, Baltimore Gas & Electric announced last week that it intends to deploy and manage 260,000 new lights across its Maryland service territory to reduce energy consumption, increase response to power supply ... Read More » The post Baltimore Gas & Electric to connect 260,000 Itron smart streetlights to Maryland IIoT network appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Recent Updates and Coming Soon To Travilah Square

Travilah Square Shopping Center, located at the busy intersection of Darnestown Road and Travilah Road in Rockville, was acquired by Finmarc Management Inc. One of the first moves made was to demolish the existing office building and Burger King and replace it with a new building containing a 12,500 square foot Trader Joe’s grocery store, along with a second, smaller retail space (upcoming tenant below). The late 1980’s look of the center was dated and Finmarc brought on MV+A to revitalize the center and give it a new, clean, vibrant appearance. The new building blends with the shopping center utilizing the same patterned brick and steel trim to create a permanent, “timeless” appearance. A landscape plaza fronts the Trader Joe’s, and a curved brick and steel pergola shades this new outdoor amenity for the shopping center. Some other changes made and places coming soon below:
ROCKVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Canton business owner offers neighborhood residents solution to holiday porch pirate problem

BALTIMORE – More packages are delivered to homes than at any other time of the year during the holiday shopping season.Experts and law enforcement officers are warning people to stay vigilant in protecting their deliveries. Ring security camera videos from the Rosedale neighborhood recently posted to the Neighbors app show a silver minivan making stops in front of homes where packages had recently been delivered. One or two people can be seen jumping out of the van, running up to the home, stealing the package, and quickly retreating to the getaway car. Several victims reportedly notified police of the alleged porch pirates.On Twitter,...
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Journal

Oaks are dying at record rates across Chesapeake region

It’s not your imagination. Those beautiful mature oaks are dying — along the road, in forests, perhaps even in your yard — at an accelerating rate. Reports of mature, seemingly healthy trees suddenly becoming leafless and dropping dead branches are flooding into the offices of local officials and state forestry agencies in Chesapeake Bay drainage states. Forest inventories show the oaks are declining in Pennsylvania, Virginia and Maryland.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
baltimorepositive.com

Maryland Crab Cake (and Brewery) Tour Day 24: Eldersburg love of 1823 and old friends at Liberatore’s

The 22nd day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour presented by The Maryland Lottery, Goodwill, Window Nation and the Restaurant Association of Maryland was spent in Eldersburg with an incredible local journey with old friends. Mike McKelvin and Dante Liberatore own a restaurant and brewing company and shared their Carroll County life with Nestor. And John Maroon stopped by for three decades of sports tales about Cal Ripken Jr. and walking the Great Wall of China and the streets of Beijing together. Lots of delicious 1823 beer here and a toast to the late, great Vince Bagli and Chris Thomas.
MARYLAND STATE
orangeandbluepress.com

$1,000 Stimulus Money is Coming for Christmas

A one-time bonus worth $1,000 Stimulus money will be given away to Anne Arundel County Public School employees in Maryland. Christmas came so early for the employees of Anne Arundel County Public School since they will be receiving $1,000 Stimulus money in five days. The bonus is dedicated to the...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD

