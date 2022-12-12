ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

WLUC

Upper Peninsula celebrates 186 years

UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - On this day, 186 years ago, the Michigan Territory and the state of Ohio reached an agreement to settle a dispute over the Toledo Strip. A stone’s throw north beyond the world’s fifth longest suspension bridge lies Michigan’s second most prominent landmass. Dubbed the ‘Yoop’ or just simply the ‘U.P.’ by Michiganders, the Upper Peninsula provides a haven for those seeking to slow down, enjoy nature and reap the benefits of small, rural communities.
WLUC

Michigan marijuana prices at all-time low

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - According to the Michigan Cannabis Regulatory Agency the state’s average price of recreational marijuana dropped to $95.12 per oz. in November. It is a 50% decrease from last year’s price of $191 per ounce. The Fire Station Cannabis Co. Co-owner Logan Stauber said...
wkzo.com

Michigan one of the least travel-obsessed states in America according to study

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A new study out ranks the state of Michigan as one of the least travel-obsessed states in America. The study, conducted by vacation experts Family Destination Guide put the state of Washington in first place as the least travel-obsessed state in the country, with Utah coming in Second, followed by California in third place.
The Grand Rapids Press

Upper Peninsula paper mill could get $1B upgrade

A $1 billion investment could transform an Upper Peninsula paper mill and retain 1,240 jobs. Billerud, a Swedish paper and pulp manufacturer, is eyeing the Escanaba Mill to upgrade from producing paper to making an advanced paper product known as paperboard or cartonboard. The stiff multi-ply product is use for packaging cosmetics, healthcare, beverages and candy products.
horseandrider.com

16 Horses Exposed to Strangles in Michigan

A three-year-old Hackney Pony colt in Bay County, Michigan, has tested positive for strangles. He began showing signs on November 20, including nasal discharge and swollen lymph nodes. Strangles was confirmed on December 12. The colt is recovering, but 16 horses have been exposed. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine...
WausauPilot

Michigan, native tribes reach new Great Lakes fishing deal

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Four Native American tribes have agreed with Michigan and federal officials on a revised fishing policy for parts of three of the Great Lakes, officials said Monday. The tentative deal involves contentious issues for groups wanting shares of a valuable resource as populations of...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Here’s what Michigan’s pension tax repeal would mean for seniors

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is getting ready for when the Democratic Party takes control of the Michigan Legislature. Several items are on the to-do list, such as changing the right-to-work law and eliminating the state’s pension tax. It all falls under the category of “every little bit helps.”. Former...
mibiz.com

‘HONEST CONVERSATIONS’: Report spotlights racial gap in Michigan nonprofit leadership

A major statewide survey of nonprofit organizations highlights significant and persistent racial gaps in the sector as roughly three-quarters of Michigan nonprofits remain white-led. The Michigan Nonprofit Association, Data Driven Detroit and Grand Valley State University’s Dorothy A. Johnson Center for Philanthropy collaboratively produced the census, which was released last...
Banana 101.5

How Many Bottles Are You Legally Allowed To Return Per Day In MI?

We've all been a part of the evolution of bottle deposit returns in Michigan... manual counting by a store employee for a cartload to automated machines we fed ourselves. That 10 cents per bottle or can added up quickly for lunch or enough gas to get you to work for a day. (Speaking of food, you should check out this bucket list of Genesee County Restaurants--one in every city/town and this one for Lapeer County, here.)
GENESEE COUNTY, MI

