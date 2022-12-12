Read full article on original website
WLUC
Upper Peninsula celebrates 186 years
UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - On this day, 186 years ago, the Michigan Territory and the state of Ohio reached an agreement to settle a dispute over the Toledo Strip. A stone’s throw north beyond the world’s fifth longest suspension bridge lies Michigan’s second most prominent landmass. Dubbed the ‘Yoop’ or just simply the ‘U.P.’ by Michiganders, the Upper Peninsula provides a haven for those seeking to slow down, enjoy nature and reap the benefits of small, rural communities.
Two Michigan Lakes Are Among The Most Polluted in the United States
Michigan is known for many things and the Great Lakes are one of them. Even though we have some of the most beautiful lakes in the country, they're still facing one major issue...pollution. Some of our lakes are being heavily polluted with chemicals, plastic, and tons of other garbage. According...
WLUC
Michigan marijuana prices at all-time low
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - According to the Michigan Cannabis Regulatory Agency the state’s average price of recreational marijuana dropped to $95.12 per oz. in November. It is a 50% decrease from last year’s price of $191 per ounce. The Fire Station Cannabis Co. Co-owner Logan Stauber said...
wkzo.com
Michigan one of the least travel-obsessed states in America according to study
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A new study out ranks the state of Michigan as one of the least travel-obsessed states in America. The study, conducted by vacation experts Family Destination Guide put the state of Washington in first place as the least travel-obsessed state in the country, with Utah coming in Second, followed by California in third place.
Child marriage is still legal in Michigan as fight continues to change the law
The age minimum for getting married in Michigan may shock you. Technically it is age zero. There is no minimum under the law.
Accuracy affirmed or errors exposed? Inside Michigan’s proposal recount
ST. JOHNS, MI – The rustling of paper overtakes a city hall meeting room as election workers recount thousands of ballots by hand from four central Michigan counties. Votes examined here are among hundreds of thousands from 43 counties recounted since last Wednesday. So far, results have changed very, very little.
Upper Peninsula paper mill could get $1B upgrade
A $1 billion investment could transform an Upper Peninsula paper mill and retain 1,240 jobs. Billerud, a Swedish paper and pulp manufacturer, is eyeing the Escanaba Mill to upgrade from producing paper to making an advanced paper product known as paperboard or cartonboard. The stiff multi-ply product is use for packaging cosmetics, healthcare, beverages and candy products.
Whitmer directs Michigan departments, agencies to comply with Proposal 3
State departments and agencies will need to begin reviewing aspects of reproductive rights which fall under their jurisdiction after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed off on an executive directive Wednesday. The move would keep entities in line with Michigan law following the passage of Proposal 3 in November. That proposal, which...
Gov. Whitmer signs bills expanding affordable housing in Michigan
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a collection of bills Tuesday geared toward expanding affordable housing in the state.
Fresh water will draw millions, but Michigan lacks systems to harness it
This story is part of a series exploring Michigan’s housing, infrastructure and greenspace amid climate change. Michigan is the Saudi Arabia of fresh water. The Great Lakes hold 20% of the globe’s fresh water supply. Saudi Arabia has 21% of the world’s crude oil reserve. In a...
These Two Michigan Cities Are Among The Most Obese In America
Michiganders have plenty of fun things to do year-round to enjoy the outdoors and be active, but unfortunately, that hasn't been able to stop Michigan from having not one, but two, cities land on a list for "most obese" in America. According to the National Institutes of Health, obesity, and...
horseandrider.com
16 Horses Exposed to Strangles in Michigan
A three-year-old Hackney Pony colt in Bay County, Michigan, has tested positive for strangles. He began showing signs on November 20, including nasal discharge and swollen lymph nodes. Strangles was confirmed on December 12. The colt is recovering, but 16 horses have been exposed. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine...
Michigan, native tribes reach new Great Lakes fishing deal
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Four Native American tribes have agreed with Michigan and federal officials on a revised fishing policy for parts of three of the Great Lakes, officials said Monday. The tentative deal involves contentious issues for groups wanting shares of a valuable resource as populations of...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s what Michigan’s pension tax repeal would mean for seniors
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is getting ready for when the Democratic Party takes control of the Michigan Legislature. Several items are on the to-do list, such as changing the right-to-work law and eliminating the state’s pension tax. It all falls under the category of “every little bit helps.”. Former...
mibiz.com
‘HONEST CONVERSATIONS’: Report spotlights racial gap in Michigan nonprofit leadership
A major statewide survey of nonprofit organizations highlights significant and persistent racial gaps in the sector as roughly three-quarters of Michigan nonprofits remain white-led. The Michigan Nonprofit Association, Data Driven Detroit and Grand Valley State University’s Dorothy A. Johnson Center for Philanthropy collaboratively produced the census, which was released last...
Gov. Whitmer directs state to take action after passage of Prop 3
Governor Whitmer signed her name to an executive directive on Wednesday, taking the next steps after the passage of Proposal 3.
Tudor Dixon says she will not run for Michigan Republican chair
Tudor Dixon, the failed Republican governor nominee whom part of the establishment blamed for losses up and down the midterm ticket, will not be her party’s next leader. Dixon, in an interview Monday with conservative commentator Tomi Lahren, criticized Republican leadership but said she will not run for Michigan GOP chair.
A Message to Michigan Drivers That Refuse to Turn Off Their Bright Lights
There is nothing more annoying than blinding bright lights in your face while you're trying to drive at night. Is it just me or does it seem like fewer people these days are turning off their high beams for other drivers?. I don't know what's been going on lately but...
Michigan seeing massive increase in marijuana poisonings with young kids
Recreational marijuana has been legal in Michigan since 2018, and cannabis use is up. But, marijuana poisonings are also up, not just in Michigan, but nationwide.
How Many Bottles Are You Legally Allowed To Return Per Day In MI?
We've all been a part of the evolution of bottle deposit returns in Michigan... manual counting by a store employee for a cartload to automated machines we fed ourselves. That 10 cents per bottle or can added up quickly for lunch or enough gas to get you to work for a day. (Speaking of food, you should check out this bucket list of Genesee County Restaurants--one in every city/town and this one for Lapeer County, here.)
