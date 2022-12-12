Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
First black owned development in over 100 years in Shreveport LousianaPort city bloggingShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Continue Winning Streak at HomeUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
UTRNWLA Quarterfinals Results / Semi-Final PreviewUnder The Radar NWLALouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Men’s college basketball: Tech falls to SFA in overtime
RUSTON — It took an extra five minutes to decide the winner between Louisiana Tech and Stephen F. Austin on Wednesday inside the Thomas Assembly Center on Karl Malone Court. It ended up being the Lumberjacks who prevailed as AJ Cajuste made the game-winning basket with 0.9 seconds left in an 80-79 decision.
High school boys soccer: Bossier, Parkway extend winning streaks
The Bossier Bearkats and Parkway Panthers extended winning streaks Wednesday. Bossier edged Benton 2-1 at Freedom Fields. Parkway defeated Airline 4-0 on the first day of the Airline Classic at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium. Rony Carcamo and Yoany Reyes scored Bossier’s goals. David Rojas had assists on both....
Which East Texas Basketball Teams Are Ranked in the Top 25?
The Texas Association of Basketball Coaches have just released their high school boys and girls rankings for the week, and quite a few teams from Deep East Texas are making their mark. The Lufkin Panthers continue to be perfect in the 2022-2023 season. The Pack have played 15 games and...
Carthage set to add to state championship dynasty this Friday
CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) — Everyone’s goal at the beginning of the season is to make it to state, but for Carthage, it’s the standard. Last week, they were trailing late in the game for the first time all year, and the Bulldogs knew they had to get the job done. “We stayed consistent and did […]
High school girls basketball: Haughton, Parkway win district openers
The Haughton Lady Bucs and Parkway Lady Panthers opened District 1-5A play with victories Wednesday night. Haughton defeated Byrd 55-42 at Haughton. Defending champion Parkway downed Natchitoches Central 66-30 in Natchitoches. At Haughton, four Lady Bucs scored in double figures. Sara White led the team with 16. Abbie Hooper, Bella...
High school football: Parish to be well-represented in I-20 Bowl East-West All-Star game
Bossier Parish will be well-represented in the Louisiana High School Coaches Association/Louisiana Football Coaches Association I-20 Bowl. The East vs. West All-Star game for seniors only kicks off at 2 p.m. Sunday at Ruston’s Hoss Garrett Stadium. Thirteen players from parish schools are on the West Roster. They are...
Henderson’s Othell Robinson resigns as head football coach
HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) — After two seasons as the Henderson Lions head football coach, Othell Robinson has turned in his letter of resignation. Robinson’s time at Henderson will officially end when this school year is finished. Henderson hired him in 2021 after parting ways with then-head coach Phil Castles. Prior to leading the Lions program, […]
High school boys soccer: Weather-delayed Airline Classic starts Wednesday
The annual Airline Classic tournament was supposed to start Tuesday, but the severe weather that rolled through the area didn’t allow that to happen. Instead, the four-day event featuring 12 boys teams start Wednesday with three games at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium. Evangel Christian plays Minden at...
High school boys basketball: Providence Classical Academy reaches 10-win mark
The Providence Classical Academy Knights notched their 10th victory Monday night, defeating Riverdale 69-38 at home. Bowman Lovell led the Knights (10-3) with 24 points. JoJo Grau had 17 and Blake Guin 12.
Tornado Watch for Lufkin, Nacogdoches and Much of Deep East Texas
The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has issued a Tornado Watch effective until for a large portion of Deep East Texas. This watch continues until 10 pm this evening (December 13) The Tornado Watch area includes Angelina, Nacogdoches, Tyler, Trinity, Polk, Shelby, San Augustine, and Sabine Counties. Houston County,...
BPCC ANNOUNCES EARLY CAMPUS CLOSURE FOR DEC. 13
Bossier Parish Community College will close its Bossier, Natchitoches and Sabine Valley campuses on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at 11am in anticipation of severe weather projected for the north Louisiana region. The decision to close was made in order to ensure the safety of all faculty, staff and students. Students who have finals on-campus today that begin after 11:00 am should contact their instructor directly for a rescheduled exam time and date.
Family in Marshall, Texas Lost Everything Right Before Christmas
Life isn’t fair sometimes, and one family is learning that the hard way right before Christmas. I was given the details on this tough story from a law enforcement Investigator in East Texas, and I had to share the details to see what could be done to assist this family. It’s heartbreaking to hear about a family in Marshall, Texas losing all of their possessions right before the holidays.
Shocking Picture Of Massive Storm That Passed From ETX Into Shreveport
Texas and Louisiana experienced a day that is being described by national media as a "tornado outbreak". Though not everything has been confirmed, there have been plenty of reports of tornadoes from the DFW area through the Shreveport and Bossier areas. Radar indicated, radar confirmed, storm spotter confirmed, and so on. There are damage reports now, especially in the Keachi and Waskom areas.
12 East Texas Ghost Towns to Take Day Trips to
Incorporated as a town in 1837, Nacogdoches lays claim to being the oldest town in Texas. This East Texas small town is still going strong today and has become a major city in the state. However, that can't be said for other small towns throughout the piney woods. Quite a few small towns used to populate the East Texas landscape but for various reasons, no longer exist. Although the town may be gone there are buildings still standing where the town once stood and there are street names that bear the former city names. Looking through the Texas Escapes site online, here are a few of those towns that once called Smith and Gregg County home, but no longer exist.
Lufkin and Nacogdoches, Texas Are Now in Tornado Danger Zone
Some not-so-good news was just released by the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma concerning the weather outlook for Tuesday. Lufkin and Nacogdoches are now in the bull's eye for the worst of the severe weather on Tuesday. The map below is concerning. The dotted-hatched area within that map indicates...
See These Remodeled Home Rentals In Lufkin, Texas
If you are in the Lufkin area trying to find a nice rental unit for around $1,000 a month, I found some really nice ones in the Lufkin area classifieds. There are actually four units on the same property, and they have all been remodeled in a similar fashion. The...
BPCC THEATRE TO HOST SPRING SHOW AUDITIONS JAN. 17-18
The Bossier Parish Community College Theatre Program and the Cavalier Players encourages local actors to audition for the 2023 spring shows. Auditions are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 17 and 18 in the Stephen W. Slaughter Theatre in Building C on the BPCC campus, 6220 East Texas Street, Bossier City. Actors should bring a headshot and resume if available, though not required. It is recommended that actors arrive at least 15 minutes early to complete an audition form. You may choose to audition for either or both shows at the time of your audition.
Storm Damage from Elysian Fields, TX
SHREVEPORT, La. - In southwest Caddo Parish, a young boy and his mother were found dead in the wooded area of Pecan Farms where his home was destroyed by a tornado Tuesday. Caddo deputies, K-9 teams fireman, and volunteers searched for the two. A male was injured and manufactured homes were leveled on Pecan Road just northwest of Four Forks near Fullilove Cemetery.
Nominate Your Favorite House For Light Up Lufkin, Texas
Lufkin Parks and Recreation is going through restructuring this year and has just recently welcomed a new director, Buddy Timme. That might have led to the reason Christmas Convoy is not happening the same way this year, as it has in years past. For some backstory on the Christmas Convoy,...
East Texas school closures announced ahead of severe weather
DEKALB COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Severe weather rolling through the ArkLaTex is causing schools in east Texas to close as a precaution. DeKalb Independent School District announced that schools would dismiss early. Students may be picked up anytime before 1 p.m. School buses will pick students up at 12:30.
