Sam is a handsome guy who has been with us for far too long – over 2 years! As he continues his journey toward finding a new family, Sam has taken part in an active training program with our Behavior staff to help with his daily medical needs including putting his paws up on a chair to receive his daily mousse treatment and staying still for important procedures like blood draws. But this training also helps to exercise his mind and body, and Sam has perfected his manners and even learned some agility. Sam is a young and energetic guy who loves chew toys and will do just about anything for a treat. He has some allergies and is on special medication to manage his symptoms, so he will need a family who can help him continue his routine. Sam would also prefer to be the only pet in an adult-only home so he can have all of the love to himself.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO