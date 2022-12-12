Read full article on original website
cranberryeagle.com
2,200 children on Toys for Tots Christmas list in Butler County
Hundreds of parents shopping at the Clearview Mall on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will find holiday gifts selected from a certain storefront will all be free. Chad Krumpe, a state trooper who has been coordinating Toys for Tots in Butler County for about six years, said about 2,200 children are registered to receive gifts through the program this year, which is about average for Butler County.
cranberryeagle.com
Donations helping fortify castle for children, adding zipline, sculptures
CRANBERRY TWP — The Kids Castle in the township’s Community Park is on track to get a “royal refresh” in the spring. The Cranberry Township Community Chest’s “FUNraiser” continues to gather donations for the Cranberry Uniting Playground with plans for renovations that keep safety standards up to date and bring colorful new additions. These include a zip line for children and aluminum-cast sculptures.
cranberryeagle.com
Miller Minutes
There’s always talk of traditions and nostalgia as the calendar flips to December. What I look forward to most when that time comes, is the special food. Chex Mix, oyster crackers, pizelles, buckeyes, Christmas ham; you name it, I’m a fan. We wait all year to enjoy the...
Volunteers unpack greenery for annual Wreaths Across America ceremony at local cemetery
BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. — More than 15,000 wreaths will get placed on the graves of veterans at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies this Saturday. But before that happens, around two dozen volunteers spent Wednesday morning unloading boxes and boxes of greenery to set the stage for the annual Wreaths Across America ceremony.
butlerradio.com
Robin’s Home Thrift Shop Celebrating Grand Opening
Those looking for good deals to support a worthy local cause are invited to an event later this week. The Grand Opening Celebration for Robin’s Home Thrift Store and Donation Center in Butler will take place Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. Light refreshments will be served at the...
cranberryeagle.com
Christmas card reunites birthparents with daughters after 48 years
ZELIENOPLE — Sometimes the best Christmas presents come late. That was the case for Bob and Nancy Hesch, who placed twin daughters up for adoption in October 1971, a couple of weeks after Shadyside Hospital helped deliver them. Pennsylvania state law at the time prevented prospective adoptive parents from entering a hospital to adopt children, so the event occurred outside the building.
When the classroom is in the basement: More Black families in Pittsburgh embrace the choice of home education
On a typical school day, you might find Wilkinsburg resident Simone Boone baking bread with her sons, Joshua and Noah. But what seems like a fun activity is a math lesson in progress. “Three one-thirds make a full cup,” she said, pouring flour while teaching her kids fractions. Boone...
venangoextra.com
Pet of the Day 12/14/22
Carson was recently brought in to us as a stray. He is friendly, playful, and so darn cute! He doesn’t mind being a lap dog which is funny for a hound dog, and he is also picky about his food. Carson does have a distinct beagle bark. He seems to get along with other dogs, but we would do a meet and greet if there are other dogs in the home. If this super sweet, one-of-kind boy looks like the right fit for you, apply today! Visit Carson at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
Marion Twp. man running Ellwood City bar
ELLWOOD CITY – Michael Ward, the owner of Mike's Main Street Bar & Grill at 708 Lawrence Ave, bought the business in 2019 just in time for the COVID lockdown. "It was a struggle but takeout was the silver lining; it saved us as it did others," he said.
‘I’ll miss them for the rest of my days’: Loved ones remember 2 children who died in Sewickley fire
SEWICKLEY, Pa. — The entire front lawn of the Sewickley United Methodist Church was filled with people Tuesday night as family, friends and loved ones held a candlelight prayer vigil for two children who died in an overnight fire on Miller Way. It was a dark day in the...
kidsburgh.org
Dazzling Pittsburgh is delighting kids of all ages
Photo above courtesy of KDKA. A new holiday light display is wowing visitors from around the region with designs inspired by their setting in nature. The Pittsburgh Botanic Garden near Robinson used a company out of Miami to design the “Dazzling Nights” display. You’ll feel like you’re stepping...
wtae.com
CommUNITY Champion: Pittsburgh social worker discusses addiction, disabilities in book
A Pittsburgh man is offering hope through the written word. Jeff Parker faced some dark chapters in his life. Now, he wants to help others escape those places by sharing his story. "I started with epilepsy at a very early age," Parker told Pittsburgh's Action News 4. "I had very...
cranberryeagle.com
Red Kettle Campaign donations lagging
The familiar ding-a-ling heard as shoppers approach stores to scoop up gifts for family and friends can be heard at select retailers in the county, but donations in the accompanying red kettles are not as plentiful this year. Major Darlene Means of the Butler Salvation Army said eight kettles are...
Building in Sewickley condemned after boiler explosion
SEWICKLEY, Pa. — People who live in a Sewickley building were given just a few hours to gather what they could and leave for good. The building on Beaver Street was evacuated in an emergency after the boiler exploded, sending shrapnel in every direction. The outside of the building looks completely intact, but it’s condemned and dangerous.
Police and kids head to Walmart for 15th year of Shop with a Cop
MT. PLEASANT, Pa. (KDKA) - This week marks the return of the Shop with a Cop program. Every year, the organization enables hundreds of kids from disadvantaged backgrounds to take to the aisles to pick their favorite gifts accompanied by a member of the Westmoreland County law enforcement community. This year is year 15 of Shop with a Cop in Westmoreland County, and according to the man who's organized this effort over the last decade and a half, the idea is starting to spread.It's not every day that a little kid can roam the toy aisle of their local Walmart with his...
eyeofthehurricane.news
Cascade Of Lights (@ Cascade Park New Castle, PA)
Cascade Park turns into the Cascade of Lights on select days this month, 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm. The cost is $5 per car. You also can get pictures with Santa on some select days. See the days below:. December 3, 2022. December 10, 2022. December 17, 2022. Go...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Pittsburgh Pet of the Week: Sam
Sam is a handsome guy who has been with us for far too long – over 2 years! As he continues his journey toward finding a new family, Sam has taken part in an active training program with our Behavior staff to help with his daily medical needs including putting his paws up on a chair to receive his daily mousse treatment and staying still for important procedures like blood draws. But this training also helps to exercise his mind and body, and Sam has perfected his manners and even learned some agility. Sam is a young and energetic guy who loves chew toys and will do just about anything for a treat. He has some allergies and is on special medication to manage his symptoms, so he will need a family who can help him continue his routine. Sam would also prefer to be the only pet in an adult-only home so he can have all of the love to himself.
wtae.com
6-year-old boy remembered after deadly fire; Jack Wylde Lightner's father shares memories of son
SEWICKLEY, Pa. — The father of one of the two childrenkilled in a Sewickley house fire is remembering his son. Six-year-old Jack Wylde Lightner died early Tuesday morning along with his 9-year-old half-sister, Lyric Keys. Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 talked with Lightner’s biological father, Jeremy Lightner, in an emotional...
City Public Works dismantles North Side homeless encampment, surrounds area with fence
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh's plan to address the homelessness crisis moved into high gear on Wednesday morning as crews with the Public Works Department moved in to take down the largest encampment in the city. The move is part of an overall plan to dismantle the encampments and get people living in them into shelters.The encampment on Stockton Avenue on the North Side had grown over the summer from a few tents to more than three dozen.Over the past three weeks, outreach workers have been trying to get people to relocate to the newly opened Second Avenue Commons shelter downtown. The city...
Power restored after outage affecting hundreds in the Valley
First Energy said that the cause of the outages in Mercer County is under investigation.
