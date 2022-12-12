Read full article on original website
Mexia Head Football Coach Aaron Nowell steps down
MEXIA, Texas (FOX 44) – Mexia Head Football Coach Aaron Nowell confirmed to FOX 44 Sports that he has resigned from his position. Nowell spent two seasons as the head coach of the Blackcats, first in an interim role in 2021, before the school named him the permanent head coach prior to the 2022 season.
Head football coach for Mexia resigns after 2 seasons
MEXIA, Texas — Mexia will be on to its sixth head football coach in as many seasons in 2023. Wednesday, Aaron Nowell confirmed to 6 Sports he is stepping down from the head football coach/athletic director role after serving in it, permanently, for one season. Nowell served in the...
Mart falls to Albany in 2A Div. II state final
ARLINGTON, Texas — Mart's ninth state football championship will have to wait another year. The Panthers lost to Albany, 41-21, in Wednesday's UIL Class 2A Div. II state championship game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Albany scored first and Mart went score-for-score with the Lions in to the second...
The Mart Panthers return to Arlington
MART, Texas — The Mart Panthers have plowed through post season play and now return to Arlington for the fifth time in six seasons. “We’re going to get the opportunity to finish what we started," Kevin Hoffman, Mart head coach, said. Last Thursday marked the sixth straight semifinal...
2A Division II State Championship Preview: Albany vs. Mart
Is this the year for Albany head coach Denney Faith?. Faith has been in charge of the Lions since 1987, but under his watch, Albany is yet to win a state title game in four attempts. The Lions will get another chance against a Mart team that has grown fairly...
‘It just hurts’: Daughter frustrated Temple cemetery has yet to place memorial marker for veteran father who died a year ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A Nolanville woman is frustrated a cemetery in Temple has not yet installed the gravesite memorial marker for her veteran father, who died a year ago. Tammy Belk says her dad, Thomas Pope, was more than just a father and a friend, but also a hero who fought in the Army during the Korean and Vietnam wars. He died at the age of 90 after a battle with dementia.
Killeen veteran and business owner awarded Star Award
KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen honored a special member of the community during its City Council meeting on Tuesday, Brandon Martin. Martin is a U.S. Army veteran and a small business owner, and is well known in the community for his charitable work. Martin created the Krab...
All the Reasons Why People Are Flocking to Waco This Winter
Magnolia Silos, Mayborn Museum Complex, a beer spa, and more. The first few things that come to mind when you think of Waco probably include Baylor University, HGTV’s home renovating TV show Fixer Upper, and most likely Magnolia Market. While those are all great reasons to visit this thriving city, a booming arts scene, the staggering array of dining options, and the wealth of ways to enjoy the outdoors give other Texas towns a run for their money.
Accident causes major backup on I-35 in Waco
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An accident closed down all northbound lanes on I-35 at Forrest Street in Waco late Monday night. Drivers were being advised to use Loop 340 to avoid the Interstate. No other details have been made available.
Belton mayor encouraging Texans to ‘End the Streak’
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – City of Belton Mayor Wayne Carpenter is the latest public official to help the Texas Department of Transportation End the Streak. TxDOT says December is one of the darker months of the year – pedestrian traffic deaths are higher during the darker months of fall and winter. In front of the Bell County Courthouse, Belton Mayor Carpenter urged Texans to be more aware of bike-riders and pedestrians on roadways.
New Belton ISD elementary school to be named after longtime district employee
The James L. Burrell elementary school is currently being built in the northern part of the district at 8104 Glade Drive in Temple, Texas.
Waco police: Man dies trying to cross I-35 on foot
A 51-year-old man trying to cross Interstate 35 on foot Monday evening died after a vehicle hit him, according to police. Waco police detectives are investigating the collision that happened at about 6:45 p.m. on northbound I-35 near exit 337A, the exit for Business 77, according to police department press release.
Tornado watch issued until 5 PM
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A strong cold front will barrel through Central Texas today and bring us a round of strong thunderstorms. A tornado watch remains in effect for Falls, Limestone, Freestone, Robertson, Leon, and Navarro Counties through 5 PM. Quick spin-up tornadoes, strong straight-line winds, are today’s main severe...
Hillsboro students escape injury in bus wreck
Hillsboro, Tx (FOX44) – 30 Hillsboro Independent School District students escaped injury when the school bus they were in was involved in a traffic accident. The Hillsboro Department of Public Safety reported the accident involved the bus and a pickup truck, and occurred about 4:09 p.m. Monday on State Highway 77 – near the TA Travel Center.
Injuries reported in Falls County 18-wheeler crash
FALLS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Minor injuries have been reported in an 18-wheeler crash in Falls County. The Falls County Sheriff’s Office says emergency responders arrived at Highway 6 on Monday night – near County Road 251 in the Reagan area. The 18-wheeler left the roadway and caused damages to a guardrail.
Pedestrian dead in Waco crash
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A 51-year-old man has died in a Waco crash. Waco Police says the crash occurred on northbound Interstate 35, near Exit #337A, and that a pedestrian was involved. Officers responded around 6:45 p.m. Monday. The driver of a 2021 Chevrolet Trax was traveling northbound...
One License Plate Phrase Leads To Arrest Of Waco, Texas Man
Recently in Waco, a 17 year old individual was taken into custody due to the vehicle he was driving having items that were unorthodox. According to KWTX, law enforcement first received intel about potential suspicious activity in a southern Waco neighborhood. After the officers arrived in the area, they found a vehicle, identified as a Chevrolet pickup.
UPDATE: Missing Waco teen found
WACO, Texas — UPDATE: In a Facebook post, the police department announced the young girl was found and safely returned to her family around 9:00 p.m. The Waco Police Department is asking for the public's help finding Ja'nessa Weeks-Spears, a 13-year-old child. Waco PD describes Weeks-Spears as 5'3" in...
Police: Two shot, one dead in Bellmead
Two men shot each other Monday night in Bellmead, and one of them died later at an area hospital, officials said. Several calls came into dispatch starting at 9:45 p.m. Monday reporting shots fired in the parking lot a fast food restaurant in the 3600 block of Bellmead Drive, according to a Bellmead Police Department statement.
The Texas Roadhouse Cinnamon Butter Recipe You’ve Been Needing To Try
Killeen, Texas -- There are some folks that go to Texas Roadhouse just for the rolls and the cinnamon butter. Guilty as charged. I am some folks. What about you?. Have you ever tried to make it yourself? You just put sugar and cinnamon in some butter, didn't you? lol. Well, if you've ever wanted to know how to make the oh-so-good cinnamon butter we all love, I've got the recipe, so keep it scrolling. It's a copycat of course, but it’s a staple in my house. It has it's own jar and everything.
