Nashville, TN

nashvillelifestyles.com

8 Spots in Nashville to Get Local Christmas Gifts

Whether you are shopping for family and friends near or far, give the gift of Music City this holiday season. From delectable treats to a Nashville Lifestyles BOGO subscription (it's truly the gift that keeps on giving!), we've got everyone on your Christmas list, covered. Quaint country charm and good...
NASHVILLE, TN
viatravelers.com

Where to Stay in Nashville: 10 Best Areas & Neighborhoods

From its humble beginnings as a rural military fort in the 1700s to one of the top tourist spots in the United States today, Nashville, Tennessee, offers visitors a unique array of activities. Called “Music City,” Nashville is one of the best destinations for country music fans, as well as travelers interested in the fascinating and volatile history of early America.
NASHVILLE, TN
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best Whiskey Distilleries to Visit in Tennessee

Where are The Best Whiskey and Bourbon Tours in TN?. Located in the Nashville, Tennessee, suburbs, Corsair Distillery is making a name for itself in the craft spirits industry. A little over five years old, Corsair has earned more than 40 awards and recognition, including Craft Distiller of the Year from the Whisky Advocate. It is the first legal craft distillery in Tennessee in almost a century. The company uses several unique processes, such as triple smoke, to produce smoked wheat whiskey. In addition to the smoked wheat, the distillery produces rye and quinoa whiskey.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Legacy Sports Proposed a Massive Sports and Entertainment Venue in Murfreesboro, but Now has Financial Woes in Arizona

(Murfreesboro, TN) It’s been one-year since Legacy Sports announced plans to build a $350-million sports and entertainment venue in Murfreesboro. The announcement was made at a highly publicized press conference inside the Murfreesboro City Hall, where Legacy Sports talked about their intention to build the venue on Broad Street near I-840. Now, plans to move forward may have been stalled…
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Nashville Humane Association looking for foster families to host pets during Christmas holiday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Humane Association is looking for foster families for its pets for the Christmas holiday. “We would love to celebrate by making sure that each and every dog and cat has a loving home for the holiday,” the Nashville Humane Association said in a statement. “So, after several super Christmas past successful years, we are hoping to once again create a merry and bright silent night here at NHA.”
NASHVILLE, TN
nashvillelifestyles.com

Sunday in the Park

For 33 years, the Friends of Warner Park organization has sponsored Sunday in the Park. This year, event chairs and longtime friends, Rebecca Rutledge, Hugh Howser, and Grace Clayton knew they wanted it to be extra special. Founder of Friends of Warner Park, Clare Armistead, died this summer, leaving behind a long legacy of good things she created. The chairs wanted the November 6 event to be in celebration of Clare’s legacy to the Warner Parks. Founding this important group in 1987 to help raise funds for the ongoing programs and maintenance of Percy and Edwin Warner Parks is one of Clare’s crowning achievements.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Construction crane has Downtown Nashville residents concerned

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A construction crane in Downtown Nashville has some people living near the project concerned for their safety. At Division and Overton Street, a construction crane has hovered over an apartment complex for weeks, but the looks of the crane have many on edge as it moves and sways.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Groundbreaking on 2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Cocaine found after police pursuit in North Nashville. A 22-year-old man was charged after he allegedly led police on a chase in Nashville, nearly hit a patrol car and was found with cocaine. 50 phones stolen from Broadway in one weekened. A man was charged after police caught him trying...
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Health Inspections: Coffee Shops in Murfreesboro December 2022

These are the scores for coffee shops in Murfreesboro Tennessee with their most recent inspection score as of December 13, 2022. Click here for more health scores. Some restaurant locations will bleed into other counties. StoreScoreAddressDate. Bean Loft Coffee Company1002136 Middle Tennessee Blvd8/26/2022. Brass Horn Coffee Roasters99410 W Lytle St2/4/2022.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Vendors struggle after Nashville holiday market sees low turnout

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - More than 10,000 people were expected to show up and shop this past weekend in Nashville for the nation’s largest craft fair, but vendors said only a couple hundred customers showed up. Small business owners from 23 states traveled to sell their goods at the...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

WATCH: Coyote, opossum share meal on Nashville patio

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A coyote was caught on camera while making a stop at a home in the Whitland neighborhood over the weekend. In the surveillance video, an opossum can be seen enjoying a late-night snack. A coyote then appears on camera, walks toward the opossum, and joins it.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

'Last-Minute Toy Store' operating in East Nashville

The Nashville-Davidson County Sheriff's Office is partnering with Last-Minute Toy Store to help residents during the holidays. ‘Last-Minute Toy Store’ operating in East Nashville. The Nashville-Davidson County Sheriff's Office is partnering with Last-Minute Toy Store to help residents during the holidays. 37th annual Gander Memorial Ceremony held in Fort...
NASHVILLE, TN

