Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Positive News: Honest Home Depot Employee in Nashville Finds Envelope of Cash Filled with Hundreds & Returns it to OwnerZack LoveNashville, TN
Nashville ranks No. 1 for the worst potholes in the USPolarbearNashville, TN
Candidates Interview for Sumner County Law DirectorAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
At Your Pace Kidney Race This Saturday, Dec. 10Carlos HernandezNashville, TN
Famed Musician and Country Music Writer DiesNews Breaking LIVENashville, TN
Related
nashvillelifestyles.com
8 Spots in Nashville to Get Local Christmas Gifts
Whether you are shopping for family and friends near or far, give the gift of Music City this holiday season. From delectable treats to a Nashville Lifestyles BOGO subscription (it's truly the gift that keeps on giving!), we've got everyone on your Christmas list, covered. Quaint country charm and good...
Largest Embassy Suites in the U.S. Opens in Downtown Nashville
Hilton proudly announces the opening of the largest Embassy Suites by Hilton hotel in the U.S., Embassy Suites by Hilton Nashville Downtown. The spacious 506-key all-suites hotel, situated adjacent to Music City Convention Center, is a destination for both business and leisure guests to meet, gather and celebrate their next big event.
viatravelers.com
Where to Stay in Nashville: 10 Best Areas & Neighborhoods
From its humble beginnings as a rural military fort in the 1700s to one of the top tourist spots in the United States today, Nashville, Tennessee, offers visitors a unique array of activities. Called “Music City,” Nashville is one of the best destinations for country music fans, as well as travelers interested in the fascinating and volatile history of early America.
Jelly Roll Overwhelmed by a Love He Created in Nashville [Concert Review]
Jelly Roll's tour-ending Nashville concert had pyrotechnics, a second stage and a few special guests. OK, the "Son of a Sinner" singer had 11 top-tier special guests, each more excited to see him thriving on the city's biggest stage than the last. The Friday night (Dec. 9) concert included hits...
Adam Sandler coming to Bridgestone Arena in February
Sandler will bring his “Adam Sandler Live” tour to 11 new cities, including Nashville, in 2023.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Whiskey Distilleries to Visit in Tennessee
Where are The Best Whiskey and Bourbon Tours in TN?. Located in the Nashville, Tennessee, suburbs, Corsair Distillery is making a name for itself in the craft spirits industry. A little over five years old, Corsair has earned more than 40 awards and recognition, including Craft Distiller of the Year from the Whisky Advocate. It is the first legal craft distillery in Tennessee in almost a century. The company uses several unique processes, such as triple smoke, to produce smoked wheat whiskey. In addition to the smoked wheat, the distillery produces rye and quinoa whiskey.
wgnsradio.com
Legacy Sports Proposed a Massive Sports and Entertainment Venue in Murfreesboro, but Now has Financial Woes in Arizona
(Murfreesboro, TN) It’s been one-year since Legacy Sports announced plans to build a $350-million sports and entertainment venue in Murfreesboro. The announcement was made at a highly publicized press conference inside the Murfreesboro City Hall, where Legacy Sports talked about their intention to build the venue on Broad Street near I-840. Now, plans to move forward may have been stalled…
Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of December 13, 2022
Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of December 13, 2022, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Anyone with information regarding this subject, please notify the MNPD by calling 615-862-8600 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Nashville’s Top 10 Most Wanted. 1. Joe De...
WSMV
Nashville Humane Association looking for foster families to host pets during Christmas holiday
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Humane Association is looking for foster families for its pets for the Christmas holiday. “We would love to celebrate by making sure that each and every dog and cat has a loving home for the holiday,” the Nashville Humane Association said in a statement. “So, after several super Christmas past successful years, we are hoping to once again create a merry and bright silent night here at NHA.”
nashvillelifestyles.com
Sunday in the Park
For 33 years, the Friends of Warner Park organization has sponsored Sunday in the Park. This year, event chairs and longtime friends, Rebecca Rutledge, Hugh Howser, and Grace Clayton knew they wanted it to be extra special. Founder of Friends of Warner Park, Clare Armistead, died this summer, leaving behind a long legacy of good things she created. The chairs wanted the November 6 event to be in celebration of Clare’s legacy to the Warner Parks. Founding this important group in 1987 to help raise funds for the ongoing programs and maintenance of Percy and Edwin Warner Parks is one of Clare’s crowning achievements.
Restaurant industry hopes benefits and better pay will attract workers
Since the pandemic began, the restaurant industry has continued to deal with a lack of workers. Along with inflation, many restaurant workers are leaving the industry because they can't live off of minimum wage.
WSMV
Construction crane has Downtown Nashville residents concerned
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A construction crane in Downtown Nashville has some people living near the project concerned for their safety. At Division and Overton Street, a construction crane has hovered over an apartment complex for weeks, but the looks of the crane have many on edge as it moves and sways.
WKRN
Groundbreaking on 2023 St. Jude Dream Home
Cocaine found after police pursuit in North Nashville. A 22-year-old man was charged after he allegedly led police on a chase in Nashville, nearly hit a patrol car and was found with cocaine. 50 phones stolen from Broadway in one weekened. A man was charged after police caught him trying...
Health Inspections: Coffee Shops in Murfreesboro December 2022
These are the scores for coffee shops in Murfreesboro Tennessee with their most recent inspection score as of December 13, 2022. Click here for more health scores. Some restaurant locations will bleed into other counties. StoreScoreAddressDate. Bean Loft Coffee Company1002136 Middle Tennessee Blvd8/26/2022. Brass Horn Coffee Roasters99410 W Lytle St2/4/2022.
Family of missing West Nashville man ‘fear the worst, but hoping for the best’
A Gallatin family is pleading for their loved one's return home this Christmas.
thecentersquare.com
Nashville official proposes returning $50M for stadium to state child welfare agency
(The Center Square) — Metro Nashville Council Member Bob Mendes proposed a resolution asking the city's council to decline $50 million of the promised $500 million from Tennessee for a new covered Tennessee Titans stadium and instead have that funding diverted to Tennessee's Department of Children's Services. Mendes posted...
WSMV
Vendors struggle after Nashville holiday market sees low turnout
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - More than 10,000 people were expected to show up and shop this past weekend in Nashville for the nation’s largest craft fair, but vendors said only a couple hundred customers showed up. Small business owners from 23 states traveled to sell their goods at the...
These Restaurants are Open on Christmas Day
IHOP – Multiple locations. Hours: 6 a – 7 p. Bucca di Beppo – 1722 Galleria Boulevard, Franklin. Hours: 11 a – 10 p. Blue Aster– At Conrad Nashville, 1620 West End Avenue, Nashville. Hours:7 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. Make reservations here.
WSMV
WATCH: Coyote, opossum share meal on Nashville patio
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A coyote was caught on camera while making a stop at a home in the Whitland neighborhood over the weekend. In the surveillance video, an opossum can be seen enjoying a late-night snack. A coyote then appears on camera, walks toward the opossum, and joins it.
WKRN
'Last-Minute Toy Store' operating in East Nashville
The Nashville-Davidson County Sheriff's Office is partnering with Last-Minute Toy Store to help residents during the holidays. ‘Last-Minute Toy Store’ operating in East Nashville. The Nashville-Davidson County Sheriff's Office is partnering with Last-Minute Toy Store to help residents during the holidays. 37th annual Gander Memorial Ceremony held in Fort...
Comments / 0