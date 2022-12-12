Read full article on original website
Man sought in teen’s fatal shooting at DeKalb townhouse complex
Authorities are trying to locate a man accused in the July shooting death of a teenager at a DeKalb County townhouse community.
WMAZ
'Pain is real' | East Point woman continues search for those involved in husband's shooting death outside ATM
EAST POINT, Ga. — A wife is still mourning the loss of her husband and continues searching for answers one year after he was shot and killed outside of an East Point ATM. Police said they believe multiple people shot 29-year-old Juan Lopez, but a year later, only one person has been arrested.
fox5atlanta.com
Charges dropped for man in deadly 2020 Fourth of July shooting in Atlanta
ATLANTA - The Fulton County District Attorney's Office has dropped charges against a man accused in a July 2020 mass shooting during the party at a northeast Atlanta intersection. Da’Andre Brown, who was arrested two months after the deadly shooting, was originally charged with murder and aggravated assault. Authorities say...
proclaimerscv.com
Police Report: Man Shot and Killed at Northwest Atlanta Followed By A ‘Domestic’ Incident
Police Report: Man Shot and Killed at Northwest Atlanta Followed By A ‘Domestic’ Incident. On Tuesday, a man was shot and killed and a domestic event happened right after the man died. The man’s identity has yet been released due to a lack of information. The incident happened at the 3700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. NW.
Buckhead fatal stabbing: Suspect's family apologizes 'with profound sorrow' to victim's family
ATLANTA — The family of the 23-year-old suspect accused of fatally stabbing a 77-year-old woman at her Buckhead home on Saturday have released a statement condemning the suspect's actions. The statement comes one day after Antonio Brown was arrested and charged with murdering Eleanor Bowles. In their statement, the...
Man sentenced to 20 years in prison after shooting man in head near McDonough, prosecutors say
MCDONOUGH, Ga. — A Locust Grove man will spend the next two decades in prison after shooting a man in the head two years ago, prosecutors announced Wednesday. A jury convicted the man on two counts of aggravated assault, one count of terroristic acts and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Henry County Superior Court Senior Judge Arch McGarity sentenced the man to 30 years with the first 20 years in prison.
Man found dead inside apartment in Doraville’s first homicide of 2022
DORAVILLE, Ga. — With just a few weeks left in the year, the city of Doraville has seen its first homicide of the year. Officers were called to the Cielo at Chamblee apartments on Chestnut Drive at 2 p.m. on Saturday where they found Monzavia Latom Bray dead. [DOWNLOAD:...
‘The most beautiful soul:’ Son remembers 77-year-old mother stabbed to death outside her home
ATLANTA — Family and friends are getting ready to lay 77-year-old Eleanor “Ellen” Bowles to rest after she was stabbed to death in the garage of her Buckhead home. Channel 2 Action News spoke with Bowles’ son, Michael Bowles. “My mom was just the most beautiful...
fox5atlanta.com
Arbor Mall shoplifter wanted for snatching jewelry
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - Do you recognize this man? Douglasville police are looking for a suspect they said shoplifted jewelry from the Arbor Place Mall on Sunday. The man captured on surveillance entered the Diamonds Forever store in the mall to look at a gold bracelet. The police were told that's...
Clayton News Daily
Clayton County police looking for missing 11-year-old
JONESBORO — Clayton County police are asking for the community’s help to locate a missing child. Police report that R’Kayla Briggs, 11, left her home with a packed bag and without permission Dec. 13 at 3:39 p.m. It is believed she is with an adult male. “Family...
fox5atlanta.com
Family, friends shocked over son-father murder
Atlanta police reported a man murdered Tuesday morning. People who know the victim say the suspect is his own son.
17-year-old dead, found in vacant Clayton County home with gunshot wounds
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police are investigating a teen’s death after police told Channel 2 Action News he was found in a vacant home with multiple gunshot wounds. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said on Dec. 9 at 11:10 a.m....
fox5atlanta.com
DeKalb County police release photo of suspect in deadly Candler Road shooting
DEKALB COUNTY. Ga. - Do you recognize the man in this photo? DeKalb County police believe he is a suspect in a deadly shooting that took place on Candler Road Sunday morning. Police said the suspect they're looking for chased down a 43-year-old before shooting him to death on the 2400 block.
DA: Gang members who plotted, killed husband, father of 6 convicted
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County jury reached a guilty verdict last week for two gang members, who have affiliation with Young Slime Life and Slaughter Gang, in the 2019 murder of 39-year-old husband and father Sulaiman Jalloh. The District Attorney said both Cordarius Dorsey and Quintavious Jackson...
fox5atlanta.com
Father shot, killed at apartment along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, police say
ATLANTA - Family members say a 42-year-old father was shot and killed by his adult son at a northwest Atlanta apartment complex on Tuesday morning. Around 10:40 a.m., Atlanta police were called to the Synergy Multiple family Apartments located in the 3700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Police...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Gang members sentenced to life for deadly armed robbery
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two gang members have been sentenced to life without parole plus five years for their role in a deadly armed robbery in 2019. 33-year-old Cordarius Dorsey and 29-year-old Quintavious Jackson were convicted of killing 39-year-old Sulaiman Jalloh. The pair killed Jalloh at the Marathon in the 2500 block of Gresham Road Oct. 15, 2019. Jackson and Dorsey waited for Salloh to arrive at the gas station before confronting him. Dorsey forced Jalloh’s car door open and shot him after a brief struggle. Jackson then robbed Salloh of a large sum of cash.
Alleged gang member, accomplice get life in prison for Gresham Park murder
A man accused of holding a leadership position in the Young Slime Life street gang was sentenced to life in prison for a...
WATCH: Fugitive arrested for involvement in Atlanta man’s murder
ATLANTA — Georgia State University Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a man’s murder in November. Police said on Nov. 14, around 3 a.m., officers were called out to 29 Marietta Street NW about a person down. When officers got to the scene they found the victim dead on the ground. Police said he appeared to be suffering from blunt force trauma.
APD searching for person of interest after 77-year-old woman found stabbed, dead in Buckhead garage
ATLANTA — Atlanta police have confirmed with Channel 2 Action News that a woman was killed at her Buckhead home on Saturday. The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s office identified the victim as 77-year-old Eleanor Bowles. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to police,...
Burning body found in wooded area in northwest Atlanta, police investigating
ATLANTA — Police are investigating after a body was found burning in a wooded area in northwest Atlanta Tuesday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2′s Michael Seiden was at the location off of Old Gordon Road in northwest Atlanta near Collier Drive....
