Daviess County, KY

DCSO: Woman takes baby on pursuit with suspected drugs inside car

By Aaron Chatman
 3 days ago

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — A Virginia woman is behind bars and facing fourteen charges after deputies accuse her of ramming a deputy vehicle with her car and leading law enforcement officers on a chase while an infant was unrestrained inside.

Around 1:30 Sunday morning, a Daviess County Sheriff’s deputy says they were driving eastbound on Highway 144 when a vehicle started driving very closely to their squad car. The deputy believed the suspect was trying to ram them while crossing all lanes of traffic.

While that was happening, dispatch was advising law enforcement officers to be on the look out for a car that had run several red lights. Authorities believe this was the same suspect car that was trying to ram the deputy vehicle.

Deputies tried to pull over the vehicle, but the driver allegedly refused to stop. According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect made an unsafe U-turn on Pleasant Valley Road and stopped in the middle of the roadway.

Law enforcement officer tried to order the driver out of the car, but say she took off again. The driver was followed on Highway 144 and then Highway 603, when the suspect vehicle halted once more.

Deputies say they removed her from the vehicle after she allegedly refused to get out. The sheriff’s office suspects the driver, Katie Jo Bowes of Alton, Virginia, was on meth during the chase.

According to officials on scene, a 9-month old infant was found unsecured in a car seat in the front passenger side of the car. Deputies say they found a small baggie of suspected meth, a used needle and open alcohol containers inside the vehicle.

The baby was turned over to Social Services and Bowes was booked into the Daviess County Detention Center on charges of:

  1. Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle)
  2. Wanton Endangerment – 1st Degree – Police Officer
  3. Wanton Endangerment – 1st Degree
  4. Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Intoxicants — (Aggravating Circumstances) 1st Offense
  5. Possession of a Controlled Substance — 1st Degree – 1st Offense – Methamphetamine
  6. Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess
  7. Resisting Arrest
  8. Endangering the Welfare of a Minor
  9. Failure to use Child Restraint Device in Vehicle
  10. Reckless Driving
  11. Disregarding Traffic Control Device — Traffic Light
  12. Failure to or Improper Signal
  13. Failure to Wear Seat Belts
  14. Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree

