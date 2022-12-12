Read full article on original website
Longstanding T.J. Maxx Location Permanently Closing December 24thJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
Popular grocery store chain opening new supermarket location in VirginiaKristen WaltersReston, VA
T.J. Maxx Permanently Closing on Christmas Eve - Friendship Heights Location ShuttersTy D.Washington, DC
Washington Post Announces Additional Layoffs Amid Employee BacklashNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
MoCo BOE Unanimously Approves More Professional Days and Fewer Disruption: MCPS 2023-2024 School CalendarHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
The federal judge who appointed Trump's special master just threw out his lawsuit challenging the FBI's Mar-a-Lago search
The ruling came after a federal appeals court issued a scathing opinion overturning the judge's initial decision to grant Trump a special master.
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Dems 51-Seat Senate Majority Didn’t Last Long as 1 has Defected and a 2nd Seems Likely & Could Give GOP Senate Control
Less than 48 hours after securing a 51-seat Senate majority, 1 veteran Democratic Senator has announced their decision to abandon the party. Sources believe there will be at least 1 more.
Ex-NFL cheerleaders “humiliated” by Republicans’ “reckless dissemination” of salacious pics: lawyers
Washington cheerleaders dance during a stoppage in play during a preseason game at FedExField on August 27, 2017 in Landover, Maryland. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images) Attorneys representing over three dozen former Washington Commanders employees sent a letter to the House Committee on Oversight and Reform requesting the immediate end of the distribution of images of former cheerleaders as part of an internal memo.
Sam Bankman-Fried's Stanford law professor parents will be 'wiped out' financially by their son's legal bills - as they prepare for his extradition from the Bahamas after his arrest
The Stanford law professor parents of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried face the prospect of mounting legal bills following his arrest in the Bahamas on US federal charges. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried have remained by their 30-year-old son's side in the Bahamas since his crypto exchange collapsed in bankruptcy last month, but his arrest on Monday adds a new element of stress for the tight-knit family.
42-day prison sentence sought for SC lawyer charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Prosecutors have asked a federal judge to sentence Charleston-area lawyer David Johnston to prison, saying in a memo that his “status as a practicing attorney on Jan. 6 is a particularly aggravating feature of this case.”
Putin accuses West of 'robbery' through sanctions in national speech on flagging economy
Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the West of "robbery" operating under the guise of international sanction as penalties bite Moscow's economy.
El Paso hit by 255% increase in migrant encounters as Title 42's end nears, migrants start fires to keep warm
The El Paso Sector of the southern border has seen a massive 255% increase in migrant encounters since Oct. 1, as the end of Title 42 is just days away.
House passes bill setting vote on Puerto Rico political status
The House on Thursday passed a bill that would set a vote to determine Puerto Rico’s political status. The bill, titled the Puerto Rico Status Act, cleared the chamber in a 233-191 vote. Sixteen Republicans voted with Democrats in support of the legislation. GOP “yes” votes included Reps. Don Bacon (Neb.), Liz Cheney (Wyo.), Rodney […]
Cop15: Lula calls on rich nations to give more to protect Earth’s ecosystems
Brazil’s incoming president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, has backed calls for rich nations to provide more money to protect Earth’s ecosystems at Cop15 as talks restart in Montreal after a series of walkouts. More than 100 environment ministers arrived at the biodiversity summit in Canada on...
