ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Prepare for Snowmageddon! Winter storm is expected to hit the Northeast Monday with forecasters warning upstate New Yorkers to brace for between six and TEN inches of the white stuff

Some states in the Northeast are expected to see their first snowfall of the season with some areas getting a snow blanket of up to 10 inches through Monday. Northeastern Pennsylvania, upstate New York, northwest Connecticut, northwest New Jersey, New England, and western Massachusetts have all received Winter Weather Advisories as residents can expect large amounts of snowfall.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KXLY

What winter was like the year you were born

The United States has seen a wide range of winters over the past century—everything from warm, mild years where folks could stroll leisurely through parks in February to turbulent, frigid seasons where people had to hunker down inside. There were years when blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
ARIZONA STATE
Iowa Storm Center

Strong Storm System To Bring Accumulating Snow Risk Thursday Afternoon Through Friday

The next storm system will hit later Thursday into Friday with accumulating snow potential, so read on for the full details... The active pattern I mentioned on December 4th started this week and will go through the next couple of weeks. In case you missed it, you can read that article by clicking here. We are right on track with the next storm system expected by later Thursday into Friday. The specific term for this system is a "Colorado Low" and this type of system will tap into gulf moisture to bring plenty of precipitation to Iowa late this week. The early thinking is that a surface low will develop Thursday morning and slide north and east from the Plains and into the Ohio Valley. This will setup a swath of light to moderate/heavy snow accumulations and rain on the southern edge of the system. The onset precipitation type may be in the form of rain or mix before changing over to all snow across northern Iowa. The most uncertainty on snowfall amounts will be near the transition line across the center of the state.
IOWA STATE
CNN

Heavy snow and severe storm threat hit Central US

16 states are under winter weather alerts, as major strom heads to the Central US, bringing heavy snow to the north and severe storms to the South. CNN meteorologist Chad Myers has the forecast.
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for Wednesday storms

The CBS2 First Alert Weather Team has issued a Red Alert for 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday.The main threat will be gusty winds that could down some tree limbs or power lines. Rainfall amounts are not huge -- a quarter of an inch to 1 inch, maybe a little more in a thunderstorm. Temps will also swing dramatically from Wednesday afternoon to Thursday morning.TIMING4-8 a.m.: No worries yet. Cloudy, some miler temps creeping in. Perhaps an early sprinkle or ice pellet (Catskills) if the precipitation speeds up.8-11 a.m.: Rain fills in from west to east, and closer to 11...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
iheart.com

'Freak Storm' Could Dump An Entire Season Of Snow On Texas Overnight

Parts of Texas are in for a snowy Thanksgiving as a "freak storm" rolls into town. A southeastward-bound storm from the Pacific Northwest is on its way to Texas, and with it comes as much as 24 inches of snow to the Texas panhandle, according to Newsweek. Forecast models show up to 2 feet of show in Amarillo and 12-18 inches in the surrounding areas. Keep in mind that North Texas averages about 17 inches of snow for the entire winter season.
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

A volcano erupts in the United States

This is the Extreme Weather newsletter, a blog by KPRC 2′s weather team that’s delivered to your inbox each week. To subscribe, visit click2houston.com/newsletters. Hello and welcome back to the Extreme Weather Blog! Caroline here, and it has been an active week across the globe. We’ve seen extreme flooding in Saudi Arabia, snowfall in Seattle, and deadly storms producing tornadoes in Mississippi, Alabama and Louisiana. Although these are all undoubtedly extreme, I wanted to focus on the Mauna Loa volcano eruption in Hawaii.
LOUISIANA STATE
OutThere Colorado

Up to 18 inches of snow, blizzard conditions possible with incoming Colorado snowstorm

Some regions of Colorado are preparing to be impacted by a powerful winter storm system that is slamming the western and central United States this week. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the storm could dump up to 18 inches of snow in some areas of the state, and bring blizzard conditions to others. Snow is expected to roll in beginning on Monday.
COLORADO STATE
a-z-animals.com

Watch Eerie Footage Capturing a Tornado Crossing The Mississippi River

Watch Eerie Footage Capturing a Tornado Crossing The Mississippi River. Without sound, the video footage of a large tornado on the Mississippi River takes on an extra spookiness. Amid dark skies and heavy winds, the viewer watches as the tornado crosses over the river, leaving a trail of destruction behind it.
MARYLAND STATE
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
99K+
Followers
57K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy