Prepare for Snowmageddon! Winter storm is expected to hit the Northeast Monday with forecasters warning upstate New Yorkers to brace for between six and TEN inches of the white stuff
Some states in the Northeast are expected to see their first snowfall of the season with some areas getting a snow blanket of up to 10 inches through Monday. Northeastern Pennsylvania, upstate New York, northwest Connecticut, northwest New Jersey, New England, and western Massachusetts have all received Winter Weather Advisories as residents can expect large amounts of snowfall.
TODAY.com
Winter storm forecast: Where it's headed and what to expect
A massive winter storm is moving east across the country, with some areas expecting to get up to two feet of snow. TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer tracks the latest forecast.Dec. 12, 2022.
KXLY
What winter was like the year you were born
The United States has seen a wide range of winters over the past century—everything from warm, mild years where folks could stroll leisurely through parks in February to turbulent, frigid seasons where people had to hunker down inside. There were years when blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
A monster storm is coming next week: What will happen?
Now that I have your attention, let me preface by saying that talking about any storm in detail 6 or 7 days ahead of time is mere entertainment. For weather geeks, this is our entertainment. Since we’re on the topics of monsters and entertainment, there’s an iconic quote from the...
Video of a Cruise Ship During a Storm Is Tripping Us Out
The drinks aren't even staying on the tables!
Strong Storm System To Bring Accumulating Snow Risk Thursday Afternoon Through Friday
The next storm system will hit later Thursday into Friday with accumulating snow potential, so read on for the full details... The active pattern I mentioned on December 4th started this week and will go through the next couple of weeks. In case you missed it, you can read that article by clicking here. We are right on track with the next storm system expected by later Thursday into Friday. The specific term for this system is a "Colorado Low" and this type of system will tap into gulf moisture to bring plenty of precipitation to Iowa late this week. The early thinking is that a surface low will develop Thursday morning and slide north and east from the Plains and into the Ohio Valley. This will setup a swath of light to moderate/heavy snow accumulations and rain on the southern edge of the system. The onset precipitation type may be in the form of rain or mix before changing over to all snow across northern Iowa. The most uncertainty on snowfall amounts will be near the transition line across the center of the state.
US winter weather predictions revealed – how much snow will hit your state and the lowest the temperature will drop
THIS year’s winter weather forecast has been revealed, with officials sharing their predictions on what to expect across the different parts of the country. NOAA reports that this year marks the return of the phenomenon of La Niña, which makes its return for the third consecutive year. La...
Heavy snow and severe storm threat hit Central US
16 states are under winter weather alerts, as major strom heads to the Central US, bringing heavy snow to the north and severe storms to the South. CNN meteorologist Chad Myers has the forecast.
Christmas weekend snowstorm? Forecasters tracking potential for big winter storm.
UPDATE: Confidence growing for ‘potential blockbuster’ winter storm ahead of Christmas. New Jerseyans who are dreaming of a white Christmas might see their wish come true this year. That’s IF a whole bunch of factors all fall into alignment the way some long-range computer models are projecting.
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for Wednesday storms
The CBS2 First Alert Weather Team has issued a Red Alert for 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday.The main threat will be gusty winds that could down some tree limbs or power lines. Rainfall amounts are not huge -- a quarter of an inch to 1 inch, maybe a little more in a thunderstorm. Temps will also swing dramatically from Wednesday afternoon to Thursday morning.TIMING4-8 a.m.: No worries yet. Cloudy, some miler temps creeping in. Perhaps an early sprinkle or ice pellet (Catskills) if the precipitation speeds up.8-11 a.m.: Rain fills in from west to east, and closer to 11...
iheart.com
'Freak Storm' Could Dump An Entire Season Of Snow On Texas Overnight
Parts of Texas are in for a snowy Thanksgiving as a "freak storm" rolls into town. A southeastward-bound storm from the Pacific Northwest is on its way to Texas, and with it comes as much as 24 inches of snow to the Texas panhandle, according to Newsweek. Forecast models show up to 2 feet of show in Amarillo and 12-18 inches in the surrounding areas. Keep in mind that North Texas averages about 17 inches of snow for the entire winter season.
Click2Houston.com
A volcano erupts in the United States
This is the Extreme Weather newsletter, a blog by KPRC 2′s weather team that’s delivered to your inbox each week. To subscribe, visit click2houston.com/newsletters. Hello and welcome back to the Extreme Weather Blog! Caroline here, and it has been an active week across the globe. We’ve seen extreme flooding in Saudi Arabia, snowfall in Seattle, and deadly storms producing tornadoes in Mississippi, Alabama and Louisiana. Although these are all undoubtedly extreme, I wanted to focus on the Mauna Loa volcano eruption in Hawaii.
California's most recent volcanic eruption rained ash for 300 miles
"No one can say when or where the next eruption will occur. We can only say that it will."
Dangerous conditions causing storms across the country move east
Dangerous storm conditions are moving east after the West and Midwest were hit with blizzard conditions. The Weather Channel's Mike Bettes has the forecast.
Up to 18 inches of snow, blizzard conditions possible with incoming Colorado snowstorm
Some regions of Colorado are preparing to be impacted by a powerful winter storm system that is slamming the western and central United States this week. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the storm could dump up to 18 inches of snow in some areas of the state, and bring blizzard conditions to others. Snow is expected to roll in beginning on Monday.
NBC New York
Worst Snow Storm in 8 Years Dumps 80 Inches Upstate; NY Emergency Declared
Federal aid is coming to parts of western and northern New York to expedite cleanup efforts after a monster storm dumped up to 7 feet of snow on the Buffalo area over a days-long siege that finally appears to have ended. The emergency declaration authorizes the Department of Homeland Security...
Alissa Rose
The most dangerous lake is found in Michigan which can bring anyone to a deathbed is found in Michigan.
The deadliest lake in the world is found in MichiganPhoto byPixabay/ Pexels. One of the most dangerous lakes in the world is found in Michigan, which is also considered one of the deadliest lakes in the world.
Want to start your car to heat it up? Here's why doing so in winter weather may be a bad idea.
Letting a car idle requires more time for the vehicle to warm up and allows excess fuel to get into the engine, which isn't good for wear and tear.
Tornado hits New Orleans as massive winter storm sweeps U.S.
A massive storm system sweeping across the country turned deadly in Louisiana after causing tornadoes to devastate parts of the state. NBC News’ Morgan Chesky has the latest updates on the winter storm’s path and Dylan Dreyer has the forecast.Dec. 15, 2022.
a-z-animals.com
Watch Eerie Footage Capturing a Tornado Crossing The Mississippi River
Watch Eerie Footage Capturing a Tornado Crossing The Mississippi River. Without sound, the video footage of a large tornado on the Mississippi River takes on an extra spookiness. Amid dark skies and heavy winds, the viewer watches as the tornado crosses over the river, leaving a trail of destruction behind it.
