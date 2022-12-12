ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Lake Tahoe, CA

KOLO TV Reno

What kind of winter will we have? Good question.

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Forecasting the weather is something meteorologists like Jeff Thompson work hard at every day, and, if we say so ourselves he does a great job. Predicting a whole season is something else again, but we keep asking the question. It is, after all, an important answer,...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

National Weather Service shares what is predicted this winter season

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - We’ve seen a nice amount of snow reach our valley and the Sierras, and pretty early on, but what does that mean for this winter?. The National Weather Service shares anything can still go and it’s too early to tell. They did share this is the third straight year of a weak La Niña, which refers to the cooler-than-normal sea surface temperatures in the Pacific Ocean. But this early snowpack is a good sign. The hope is to not see a repeat of last year’s dry January.
RENO, NV
ABC10

Winter storm that struck Sierra Nevada heads across US

POLLOCK PINES, Calif. — A winter storm that sent ski lift chairs swinging and closed mountain highways in the Sierra Nevada will push across the United States and reach the Plains by mid-week, bringing significant rain and below-average temperatures. Marc Chenard, meteorologist at the National Weather Service at the...
NEVADA STATE
ABC10

Hit the backroads for some wintery holiday fun | Bartell's Backroads

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Grab your favorite Snuggie, pour yourself a warm cup of hot chocolate, and ride along with John as he hits the road to visit some of his favorite winter and holiday destinations across Northern California. Watch just the ones catching your eye in the list below, or sit back and watch the whole special in the window at the top of the page.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Missing skier quickly found in Placer County

LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - A skier who went missing in the Lake Tahoe area was quickly found this past weekend. Around 9:00 p.m. Friday night, deputies and members of the Search and Rescue team in North Lake Tahoe received a call of a missing skier. His car was found...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

First "low snow" of the season dumps several inches in foothills

POLLOCK PINES -- While the Sierra got rocked by back-to-back weekends of heavy snow storms, this weekend's storm brought the first big snow of the season down in the lower elevations of the foothills. "Craziness. It's crazy out there. Be careful. It's slippery," said Pollock Pines resident Mark Hegwood. "Oh yeah, they get bad. They get bad, sometimes really bad," said James Dickson, also of Pollock Pines. CBS13 captured the mess on the roads in Pollock Pines. Snow-covered streets impacted much of the foothills Sunday. "Coming up, definitely be careful. It's slippery, even in my car I slid a few times," said Naythan Morris. Chain...
POLLOCK PINES, CA
Sierra Sun

Update: Heavy snow, strong winds lead to closure of Interstate 80

Update 5:45 p.m.: California State Route 267 is closed from Truckee to Tahoe Vista. Traffic is also being held on U.S. Highway 50 in South Lake Tahoe for avalanche control on Echo Summit. Update 4:25 p.m.: Officials have updated traffic controls on Interstate 80. Eastbound traffic is being turned around...
TRUCKEE, CA
ABC10

Storm blowing through California dumps snow in Sierra

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Heavy snow fell in the Sierra Nevada as a winter storm packing powerful winds sent ski lift chairs swinging and closed mountain highways while downpours at lower elevations triggered flood watches Sunday across large swaths of California into Nevada. More than 250 miles (400...
CALIFORNIA STATE
