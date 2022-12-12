Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
What kind of winter will we have? Good question.
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Forecasting the weather is something meteorologists like Jeff Thompson work hard at every day, and, if we say so ourselves he does a great job. Predicting a whole season is something else again, but we keep asking the question. It is, after all, an important answer,...
International Space Station captures glimpse of aftermath of Northern California storm
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The International Space Station captured some winter views Tuesday following a weekend storm in Northern California. A video posted on the ISS Above You, Twitter account shows views north of Santa Rosa and Sacramento, pans to Lake Almanor, and snow east of Eagle Lake near the Nevada border. The video also […]
KOLO TV Reno
National Weather Service shares what is predicted this winter season
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - We’ve seen a nice amount of snow reach our valley and the Sierras, and pretty early on, but what does that mean for this winter?. The National Weather Service shares anything can still go and it’s too early to tell. They did share this is the third straight year of a weak La Niña, which refers to the cooler-than-normal sea surface temperatures in the Pacific Ocean. But this early snowpack is a good sign. The hope is to not see a repeat of last year’s dry January.
Sierra Sun
Schools, some roads closed, chain controls in effect Monday at Truckee-Tahoe
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Lake Tahoe residents on Monday morning are digging their way out from a winter storm that dropped feet of snow, packed powerful winds that sent chairlifts violently swinging and left thousands without power. The storm may be leaving the basin, but impacts are still being felt...
Winter storm that struck Sierra Nevada heads across US
POLLOCK PINES, Calif. — A winter storm that sent ski lift chairs swinging and closed mountain highways in the Sierra Nevada will push across the United States and reach the Plains by mid-week, bringing significant rain and below-average temperatures. Marc Chenard, meteorologist at the National Weather Service at the...
abc10.com
Atmospheric patterns influencing the upcoming dry stretch in Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For now, the storm door has shut following a very soggy start to December. A stretch of dry weather will allow the state to dry out, which is not great news for a state desperate to break out of drought. Although the Sierra has received 213%...
Watch a train bulldoze through feet of snow in California’s Donner Pass
The orange locomotive plows through the powder with ease in northern California, clearing a path for other trains making their way through the Sierra Mountains.
Hit the backroads for some wintery holiday fun | Bartell's Backroads
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Grab your favorite Snuggie, pour yourself a warm cup of hot chocolate, and ride along with John as he hits the road to visit some of his favorite winter and holiday destinations across Northern California. Watch just the ones catching your eye in the list below, or sit back and watch the whole special in the window at the top of the page.
KOLO TV Reno
Missing skier quickly found in Placer County
LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - A skier who went missing in the Lake Tahoe area was quickly found this past weekend. Around 9:00 p.m. Friday night, deputies and members of the Search and Rescue team in North Lake Tahoe received a call of a missing skier. His car was found...
What does all the rain and snow mean for California's drought?
A parade of storms blasted Northern California with rain and snow in recent weeks, but experts say the drought is far from over.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Winter storm brings wet, heavy snow to Tahoe Basin, resulting in power outages
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Lake Tahoe has seen an immense amount of snowfall in the past 48 hours. A winter storm warning has been effect since Friday evening, and will stay in effect until early Monday morning. According to the National Weather Service, heavy snow is expected to...
First "low snow" of the season dumps several inches in foothills
POLLOCK PINES -- While the Sierra got rocked by back-to-back weekends of heavy snow storms, this weekend's storm brought the first big snow of the season down in the lower elevations of the foothills. "Craziness. It's crazy out there. Be careful. It's slippery," said Pollock Pines resident Mark Hegwood. "Oh yeah, they get bad. They get bad, sometimes really bad," said James Dickson, also of Pollock Pines. CBS13 captured the mess on the roads in Pollock Pines. Snow-covered streets impacted much of the foothills Sunday. "Coming up, definitely be careful. It's slippery, even in my car I slid a few times," said Naythan Morris. Chain...
Major winter storm pounds California's Sierra Nevada with 5 feet of snow and 165 mph wind gust
A massive winter storm blasted the Sierra Nevada mountains over the weekend with up to 5 feet of snow and wind gusts along ridgetops reaching triple-digit speeds that would match major hurricanes.
Tahoe Truckee Unified schools closed Monday due to roadways in need of clearing
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Students in the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District have a snow day Monday. According to the district, all schools will be closed for the day, including any extra-curricular activities - unless otherwise noted. Officials said this is due to agencies needing another day to...
Photos, videos show effects of massive winter storm in California’s Sierra Nevada
Images show the effects of a massive winter storm on Northern California's Sierra Nevada region.
A look at the emergency response in case of a 'megaflood' in the Sacramento region
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Atmospheric rivers, which are intensified by climate change, account for more than 90% of flood damages in California. These storms present the biggest threat to our low-lying areas sitting below levees. Liz Bryson is the Manager of Flood Operations at the California Department of Water Resources....
Sierra Sun
Update: Heavy snow, strong winds lead to closure of Interstate 80
Update 5:45 p.m.: California State Route 267 is closed from Truckee to Tahoe Vista. Traffic is also being held on U.S. Highway 50 in South Lake Tahoe for avalanche control on Echo Summit. Update 4:25 p.m.: Officials have updated traffic controls on Interstate 80. Eastbound traffic is being turned around...
Storm Watch: Rain and snow taper off in time for a mostly dry commute Monday morning
CALIFORNIA, USA — Rain and snow returned to Northern California this weekend. A Winter Storm Warning began Friday night at 10 p.m. and will continue through early Monday morning at 4 a.m. The region could see 1-2 inches of additional snow in the Sierra come Monday above 4,500 feet.
Storm blowing through California dumps snow in Sierra
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Heavy snow fell in the Sierra Nevada as a winter storm packing powerful winds sent ski lift chairs swinging and closed mountain highways while downpours at lower elevations triggered flood watches Sunday across large swaths of California into Nevada. More than 250 miles (400...
'It's amazing': Bay Area drying out from big storm; Tahoe digging out from fresh snow
The Bay Area is still drying out from a serious drenching this weekend after a powerful storm brought wind and rain -- along with lots of snow to the Lake Tahoe region.
