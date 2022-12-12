PARKERSBURG — Wood County Airport Authority President Bill Richardson said applications are still being accepted for the vacant Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Airport manager job. Five people had applied for the job as of Wednesday morning, he said. After the authority met on Dec. 6, a member said no closing date had been set but traditionally it was a week from the last advertisement, which ran Dec. 2.

WOOD COUNTY, WV ・ 15 HOURS AGO