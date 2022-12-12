Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg Area Community Foundation awards more than $334K
PARKERSBURG — The Parkersburg Area Community Foundation and Regional Affiliates has awarded grants of more than $334,000 to nonprofit organizations and charitable projects throughout the region. The funds are through the fall Community Action Grant program with the foundation awarding grants from a variety of funds created by individuals,...
WTAP
December 2022 Jans Dils Golden Apple Award winner- Sam Vincent
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The 2022 December Jan Dils Golden Apple Award was presented to a teacher from Parkersburg High School Tuesday morning. The winner of the December Golden Apple Award is social studies teacher, Sam Vincent. Vincent is a former student at P.H.S. and is now the teacher of...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mid-Ohio Valley Club News
PARKERSBURG — The Blennerhassett Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution held its annual National Defense Luncheon Nov. 19 at the Parkersburg Country Club. Members from other chapters, guests and the DAR State Regent Jane Larke were in attendance. Cadets from Parkersburg South High School JROTC under the command of Col. Alex Cantu participated and presented the flags.
WTAP
Latrobe Street Mission asks community for donations towards Christmas meal
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Latrobe Street Mission is asking the community for donations for its annual Christmas meal. It’s a tradition that’s been around for about a decade, according to Executive Director Jim Sims. He said they typically serve between 115 and 140 people. It’s a tradition that...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Local veteran ‘Mad Max’ receives Quilt of Valor
PARKERSBURG — A well-known sports enthusiast from Parkersburg South High School was presented a quilt from the local chapter of Quilt of Valor for his military service to the United States. Larry Maxwell, of Parkersburg, known as Mad Max, served in the Air Force from 1968 to 1972, trained...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg News and Sentinel announcing Readers’ Choice winners in Friday
PARKERSBURG — Parkersburg News and Sentinel readers have weighed in on their favorite appetizers, campgrounds, dentists, golf courses, optometry practices, tattoo shops and more. The winners of the 2022 Parkersburg News and Sentinel Readers’ Choice will be announced in Friday’s edition of the paper. They can also be viewed...
WTAP
Humane Society of Parkersburg suggests avoiding pets as presents this holiday season
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - “Giving a pet as a present isn’t a good idea. People think it is a nice Christmas gift not realizing it is a 10-20 year commitment,” Executive Director, Gary McIntyre said. In March and April McIntyre says the Humane Society sees an increase...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Airport manager applications still being accepted
PARKERSBURG — Wood County Airport Authority President Bill Richardson said applications are still being accepted for the vacant Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Airport manager job. Five people had applied for the job as of Wednesday morning, he said. After the authority met on Dec. 6, a member said no closing date had been set but traditionally it was a week from the last advertisement, which ran Dec. 2.
Grant applications to open in five WV counties
Five West Virginia counties are about to receive a boost to their local nonprofits.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Charles Robert “Bob” Flinn
Charles Robert “Bob” Flinn, 77, of Vienna, died Sunday, December 11, 2022, at Worthington Healthcare Center. He was born at Parkersburg, a son of the late Alonzo F. “Fletch” and Mabel C. Oldfield Flinn. Bob retired from the Kroger Co. after 42 years of service as...
WTAP
Parkersburg City Council votes 8-1 for new affordable housing project
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - South Parkersburg will be seeing affordable housing coming to the area in the future. On Tuesday, December 13, Parkersburg City Council voted to pass a new affordable housing project. The project will allocate $250 thousand to a development company to build an apartment complex in south Parkersburg.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Robert Ray Leonard
Robert Ray Leonard, 50, passed away Dec. 11, 2022, at The Willows in Parkersburg, WV, after a long battle with Huntington’s Disease. He was born Aug. 20, 1972, in Parkersburg, the son of Harry Ray Leonard Jr. and the late Betty A. (Sheaffer) Leonard. He is survived by his...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Charles (Chuck) Kenneth Milhoan
Born in Wheeling, Charles (Chuck) Kenneth Milhoan was the second son of the late Gerald Kenneth Milhoan and the late Ruth Eileen Polk Milhoan Somerville. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Gerry Allen (Faye) Milhoan of Ripley, and wife Patricia Cline Milhoan. He married Patricia Jane Cline of Elizabeth in December 1965, whom he met at Glenville State College.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Smith, Huntington girls too much for Big Reds
PARKERSBURG — Sierra Mason went for a game-high 20 points and Trinity Balog added 16 points, seven rebounds and five assists here Wednesday night for host Parkersburg, but it wasn’t enough as defending Class AAAA state champion Huntington left Memorial Fieldhouse with a 70-56 Mountain State Athletic Conference triumph.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mildred Evelyn Amos
Mildred Evelyn Amos, 89, of Rockport, WV, passed away after a short illness Monday, December 12, 2022, at WVU Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born May 22, 1933, in Rockport, WV, a daughter of the late, Perry “P.J.” and Virgie Russell Ball. She was a homemaker and...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Christina Louise Carpenter
Christina Louise Carpenter, 49, of Mineral Wells, passed away Dec. 9, 2022, with the compassionate care of Marietta Memorial Hospital. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
WOUB
Precarious rental agreements pop up where no one is looking in rural Athens County
AMESVILLE, Ohio (WOUB/Report for America) — Manda Gould and Shane Oswalt lived in a rental trailer on Mush Run Road for almost two decades. The only photos they have of that time show a badly decayed structure. There were several broken windows and exposed wiring. At one point, the hot water tank fell through the floor.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Hazel Marie Flowers
Hazel Marie Flowers, 81, of Williamstown, WV, died December 12, 2022, at her residence. She was born on December 26, 1940, in Calhoun County, WV, a daughter of the late Charles Cecil and Stella Snyder Rogers. She retired from Colin Anderson Center as a cook and attended Pine Grove Baptist...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Investment: Doddridge County has cause to celebrate
Doddridge County officials have good reason to celebrate a planned project by Competitive Power Ventures, which appears to have been the result of cooperation among all levels of government and the company. “CPV is pleased to announce the selection of Doddridge County and looks forward to working with its leaders...
