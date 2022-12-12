ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

1470 WMBD

Juvenile charged with Attempted Murder for recent shooting

PEORIA, Ill. – A juvenile is in police custody for a shooting this past Friday on the central edge of Peoria. Peoria Police say a 17-year-old male was already in custody on an unrelated case, and now faces charges including Attempted Murder, Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, and Child Endangerment.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

UPDATE: Peoria shooting suspect identified

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Detectives have identified a juvenile suspect in Friday’s shooting incident, according to a Peoria Police press release. The suspect was being held at the Juvenile Detention Center for an unrelated case. He has been charged with Attempted Murder, Aggravated Discharge, Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, and Endangering the Life and Health of a Child.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Man shot Wednesday night in Peoria carjacking

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man was shot during a carjacking Wednesday night after carjacking in Peoria. Peoria Police were called about 9:30 p.m. to the 1900 block of North Knoxville at East Nebraska after five shots were fired in the area. Police said the adult male suffered serious...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Shooting investigation underway in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Police are working to find a suspect after a person was shot Wednesday night. Peoria police responded to the Shell gas station on Knoxville and Nebraska just after 9:30 p.m. for a ShotSpotter alert of 5 rounds fired. Officers found a carjacking victim at the...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Grand Jury files charges following pair of police chases

PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man who allegedly tried to flee from officers twice and led them on a foot chase only faces a pair of charges filed by a grand jury, instead of the host of charges he was arrested on. A grand jury Tuesday filed felony counts...
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

Second teen charged in connection to deadly Champaign shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office has filed charges against a second teenager in connection to a shooting that left another teenager dead last month. Thomas Woodson, 16 of Urbana, was charged on Wednesday with six adult counts related to the death of 18-year-old Nizeri Carter on Nov. 4. Those counts […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Champaign Police investigating burglary at The Original Pancake House

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police responded to a report of a burglary at The Original Pancake House on Wednesday. Sgt. Bradley Krauel said police were dispatched at 5:16 a.m. Officers have since been processing the scene for evidence and are working to determine whether any property was taken in the incident. Anyone with information […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

Coroner identifies woman struck and killed by car in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, releases the identity of a 33-year-old woman, who died after being struck by a vehicle on Durkin Drive near Lawrence Avenue in Springfield. According to the coroner, Kanida Phanthourath, of Springfield was pronounced deceased at 5:54am at Springfield Memorial Hospital.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
1027superhits.com

Woman shot in South Peoria Monday afternoon

PEORIA, Ill. – A woman was hurt after she was shot in South Peoria Monday afternoon. Peoria Police say it happened around 2:30 p.m. near Ann and Oregon Streets. A female was being taken to the hospital by a private vehicle, later located near Adams and Maple. The injuries...
PEORIA, IL
foxillinois.com

Warrensburg man facing charges of murdering wife, out of hospital

WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WICS) — Jeffrey Lourash, 57, of Warrensburg was released from the hospital on Tuesday and is booked in the Macon County Jail. On November 23, Macon County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to an address on Durfee Street in Warrensburg, for the report of a domestic violence situation.
WARRENSBURG, IL
newschannel20.com

Popular Champaign breakfast restaurant broken into, closed for the day

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Original Pancake House in Champaign is closed today following an overnight burglary. Champaign Police responded to a report of a break-in around 5 am at 1909 W. Springfield Ave on Wednesday. Police say they are working to determine whether anything was stolen. On the...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Teen arrested after gunfire battle in Peoria Sunday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 17-year-old suspect has been arrested after an incident in Peoria Sunday afternoon that involved mulitple people firing weapons on W. Antoinette Street, according to a Peoria Police Department press release. At approximately 2:20 p.m. on Dec. 11, Peoria Police responded to the 2000 block...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Have you seen me? Runaway teen missing for over a month

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department is looking for the public’s help in locating a runaway teen who has been missing for over a month. 16-year-old Taneil Bullock of Bloomington was reported missing on Nov. 2. She is not believed to be in danger, and she has been in occasional contact with her family. Bullock spoke with the police via telephone but they were unable to verify it was her or determine her location.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
1470 WMBD

Police: Car hits pedestrian, victim hospitalized

PEORIA, Ill. – A man is hospitalized after being hit by a car Monday night in Peoria’s East Bluff. Peoria Police say it happened around 6:45 p.m. on East McClure near Delaware. Police say a vehicle struck a pedestrian trying to cross the street there. A family member...
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

Champaign man arrested in drug bust, facing charges

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man is facing charges following a drug bust last week on Breen Drive. Samuel I. Bellettiere, 24, was arrested at his home on Breen when the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force executed a search warrant on Thursday. The search turned up marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms and pills, THC gummies […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
foxillinois.com

Police: Woman facing charges of domestic battery

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — A woman was arrested on Monday and is facing charges of domestic battery, aggravated battery using a deadly weapon, and unlawful use of a weapon, according to police. The Champaign Police Department was dispatched at 2:33 a.m. for a call of an armed subject. Officers...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Attack with katana lands Peoria man in jail

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A Peoria man has been arrested for assaulting another with a samurai sword near N Western Ave. According to court documents, 27-year-old Matthew Trent assaulted another Peoria man by striking him in the face with the handle of a katana in October. Trent was charged with 3 counts, including aggravated assault, battery, and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.
PEORIA, IL

