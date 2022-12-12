Read full article on original website
1470 WMBD
Juvenile charged with Attempted Murder for recent shooting
PEORIA, Ill. – A juvenile is in police custody for a shooting this past Friday on the central edge of Peoria. Peoria Police say a 17-year-old male was already in custody on an unrelated case, and now faces charges including Attempted Murder, Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, and Child Endangerment.
Central Illinois Proud
UPDATE: Peoria shooting suspect identified
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Detectives have identified a juvenile suspect in Friday’s shooting incident, according to a Peoria Police press release. The suspect was being held at the Juvenile Detention Center for an unrelated case. He has been charged with Attempted Murder, Aggravated Discharge, Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, and Endangering the Life and Health of a Child.
WAFF
Decatur Police seek public’s assistance in locating individuals linked to Walmart thefts
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Decatur Police Department are asking the public to assist them in locating four individuals related to two separate thefts. Officials are saying that the thefts happened on Dec. 10 at Walmart located on Spring Ave. NW. Officers are asking anyone with information to...
25newsnow.com
Man shot Wednesday night in Peoria carjacking
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man was shot during a carjacking Wednesday night after carjacking in Peoria. Peoria Police were called about 9:30 p.m. to the 1900 block of North Knoxville at East Nebraska after five shots were fired in the area. Police said the adult male suffered serious...
Central Illinois Proud
Shooting investigation underway in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Police are working to find a suspect after a person was shot Wednesday night. Peoria police responded to the Shell gas station on Knoxville and Nebraska just after 9:30 p.m. for a ShotSpotter alert of 5 rounds fired. Officers found a carjacking victim at the...
1470 WMBD
Grand Jury files charges following pair of police chases
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man who allegedly tried to flee from officers twice and led them on a foot chase only faces a pair of charges filed by a grand jury, instead of the host of charges he was arrested on. A grand jury Tuesday filed felony counts...
Second teen charged in connection to deadly Champaign shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office has filed charges against a second teenager in connection to a shooting that left another teenager dead last month. Thomas Woodson, 16 of Urbana, was charged on Wednesday with six adult counts related to the death of 18-year-old Nizeri Carter on Nov. 4. Those counts […]
Champaign Police investigating burglary at The Original Pancake House
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police responded to a report of a burglary at The Original Pancake House on Wednesday. Sgt. Bradley Krauel said police were dispatched at 5:16 a.m. Officers have since been processing the scene for evidence and are working to determine whether any property was taken in the incident. Anyone with information […]
25newsnow.com
14-year-old boy charged as adult for theft of 25 guns from Bloomington business
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A 14-year-old boy from the St. Louis area is charged as an adult in McLean County for his role in a burglary in which 25 guns were stolen from a Bloomington business last December, including one weapon reportedly used last year to shoot a 13-year-old boy in Peoria.
WAND TV
Coroner identifies woman struck and killed by car in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, releases the identity of a 33-year-old woman, who died after being struck by a vehicle on Durkin Drive near Lawrence Avenue in Springfield. According to the coroner, Kanida Phanthourath, of Springfield was pronounced deceased at 5:54am at Springfield Memorial Hospital.
1027superhits.com
Woman shot in South Peoria Monday afternoon
PEORIA, Ill. – A woman was hurt after she was shot in South Peoria Monday afternoon. Peoria Police say it happened around 2:30 p.m. near Ann and Oregon Streets. A female was being taken to the hospital by a private vehicle, later located near Adams and Maple. The injuries...
foxillinois.com
Warrensburg man facing charges of murdering wife, out of hospital
WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WICS) — Jeffrey Lourash, 57, of Warrensburg was released from the hospital on Tuesday and is booked in the Macon County Jail. On November 23, Macon County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to an address on Durfee Street in Warrensburg, for the report of a domestic violence situation.
newschannel20.com
Popular Champaign breakfast restaurant broken into, closed for the day
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Original Pancake House in Champaign is closed today following an overnight burglary. Champaign Police responded to a report of a break-in around 5 am at 1909 W. Springfield Ave on Wednesday. Police say they are working to determine whether anything was stolen. On the...
Central Illinois Proud
Teen arrested after gunfire battle in Peoria Sunday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 17-year-old suspect has been arrested after an incident in Peoria Sunday afternoon that involved mulitple people firing weapons on W. Antoinette Street, according to a Peoria Police Department press release. At approximately 2:20 p.m. on Dec. 11, Peoria Police responded to the 2000 block...
Central Illinois Proud
Have you seen me? Runaway teen missing for over a month
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department is looking for the public’s help in locating a runaway teen who has been missing for over a month. 16-year-old Taneil Bullock of Bloomington was reported missing on Nov. 2. She is not believed to be in danger, and she has been in occasional contact with her family. Bullock spoke with the police via telephone but they were unable to verify it was her or determine her location.
1470 WMBD
Police: Car hits pedestrian, victim hospitalized
PEORIA, Ill. – A man is hospitalized after being hit by a car Monday night in Peoria’s East Bluff. Peoria Police say it happened around 6:45 p.m. on East McClure near Delaware. Police say a vehicle struck a pedestrian trying to cross the street there. A family member...
Champaign man arrested in drug bust, facing charges
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man is facing charges following a drug bust last week on Breen Drive. Samuel I. Bellettiere, 24, was arrested at his home on Breen when the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force executed a search warrant on Thursday. The search turned up marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms and pills, THC gummies […]
foxillinois.com
Police: Woman facing charges of domestic battery
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — A woman was arrested on Monday and is facing charges of domestic battery, aggravated battery using a deadly weapon, and unlawful use of a weapon, according to police. The Champaign Police Department was dispatched at 2:33 a.m. for a call of an armed subject. Officers...
Central Illinois Proud
Attack with katana lands Peoria man in jail
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A Peoria man has been arrested for assaulting another with a samurai sword near N Western Ave. According to court documents, 27-year-old Matthew Trent assaulted another Peoria man by striking him in the face with the handle of a katana in October. Trent was charged with 3 counts, including aggravated assault, battery, and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.
fordcountychronicle.com
Suspected arson at Buckley home leads to police chase, fatal crash
BUCKLEY — A suspected arson at a home in Buckley led to a police chase Monday in Iroquois County involving the home’s owner, who was killed when she crashed her Mercedes-Benz head-on into a Rantoul woman’s Jeep, causing that woman’s death, as well, authorities said. The...
