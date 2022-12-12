ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Parkersburg News & Sentinel

V. Parker Hood Jr.

V. Parker Hood Jr., passed away at his home on Nov. 15, 2022, with his family by his side. Memorial service, 2 p.m. Saturday at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church with Reverends Brian Daugherty and Cynthia Eakle officiating. Visitation, one hour prior to the service. Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, is assisting the family with arrangements.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Mildred Evelyn Amos

Mildred Evelyn Amos, 89, of Rockport, WV, passed away after a short illness Monday, December 12, 2022, at WVU Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born May 22, 1933, in Rockport, WV, a daughter of the late, Perry “P.J.” and Virgie Russell Ball. She was a homemaker and...
ROCKPORT, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Charles Robert “Bob” Flinn

Charles Robert “Bob” Flinn, 77, of Vienna, died Sunday, December 11, 2022, at Worthington Healthcare Center. He was born at Parkersburg, a son of the late Alonzo F. “Fletch” and Mabel C. Oldfield Flinn. Bob retired from the Kroger Co. after 42 years of service as...
VIENNA, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Robert Ray Leonard

Robert Ray Leonard, 50, passed away Dec. 11, 2022, at The Willows in Parkersburg, WV, after a long battle with Huntington’s Disease. He was born Aug. 20, 1972, in Parkersburg, the son of Harry Ray Leonard Jr. and the late Betty A. (Sheaffer) Leonard. He is survived by his...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

David William “Peewee” Kimes

David William “Peewee” Kimes, 57, of Hartford, passed away Dec. 13, 2022. Memorial service, 2 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at Foglesong Funeral Home, Mason, with Pastor Charlie Hargraves officiating. Burial, Letart-Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation, one hour prior to the service Dec. 21, at the funeral home.
HARTFORD CITY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Hazel Marie Flowers

Hazel Marie Flowers, 81, of Williamstown, WV, died December 12, 2022, at her residence. She was born on December 26, 1940, in Calhoun County, WV, a daughter of the late Charles Cecil and Stella Snyder Rogers. She retired from Colin Anderson Center as a cook and attended Pine Grove Baptist...
WILLIAMSTOWN, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Betty Jean Born

Betty Jean Born, 88, of Marietta, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at her home. Funeral services will be 1:30 p.m. Friday at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with Pastor Jeffrey Baumer officiating. Visitation, 6 – 8 p.m. Thursday and one hour before the service. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.
MARIETTA, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Christina Louise Carpenter

Christina Louise Carpenter, 49, of Mineral Wells, passed away Dec. 9, 2022, with the compassionate care of Marietta Memorial Hospital. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
MINERAL WELLS, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Violet W. Hurst

Violet W. Hurst, 91, of Ravenswood, formerly of Spencer, died Dec. 4, 2022. Graveside service, 11:00 a.m. today, Swank Cemetery, Speed Road, Spencer.
RAVENSWOOD, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Mary Hazel Collins

Mary Hazel Collins, 92, of Reedy, passed away Dec. 13, 2022, at Elizabeth Care Center. Graveside service, 11 a.m. Saturday, Good Hope Cemetery near Reedy. Condolences may be sent to www.taylorvandalefuneralhome.com.
REEDY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Nicole Francis

Nicole Francis, 52, of Parkersburg died away Dec. 9, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Robert Edward McNemar

Robert Edward McNemar, 64, of Parkersburg passed away Dec. 8, 2022. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Mid-Ohio Valley Club News

PARKERSBURG — The Blennerhassett Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution held its annual National Defense Luncheon Nov. 19 at the Parkersburg Country Club. Members from other chapters, guests and the DAR State Regent Jane Larke were in attendance. Cadets from Parkersburg South High School JROTC under the command of Col. Alex Cantu participated and presented the flags.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Parkersburg Area Community Foundation awards more than $334K

PARKERSBURG — The Parkersburg Area Community Foundation and Regional Affiliates has awarded grants of more than $334,000 to nonprofit organizations and charitable projects throughout the region. The funds are through the fall Community Action Grant program with the foundation awarding grants from a variety of funds created by individuals,...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Smith, Huntington girls too much for Big Reds

PARKERSBURG — Sierra Mason went for a game-high 20 points and Trinity Balog added 16 points, seven rebounds and five assists here Wednesday night for host Parkersburg, but it wasn’t enough as defending Class AAAA state champion Huntington left Memorial Fieldhouse with a 70-56 Mountain State Athletic Conference triumph.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Picture This: Parkersburg South Lighting of the Lights

PARKERSBURG — Parkersburg South High School held its annual Lighting of the Lights Monday in the school’s auditorium to kick off the holiday season. Members of the PSHS Band, Cheerleaders, the Southern Belles and choir all performed, along with the Blennerhassett and Edison Middle School 7-8th grade choirs.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood Magistrate

PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court on Dec. 8:. * Joshua Charles Johnson, 952 Red Hill Rd., Parkersburg, pleaded guilty to obstruction and fined $220.25. A charge of public intoxication was dismissed. * Chasity Hope Gibson, 4001 10th Ave., Parkersburg, pleaded guilty to...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Judge rules for Parkersburg firefighters on holiday pay

PARKERSBURG — A Wood County judge this week ruled the City of Parkersburg has been incorrectly calculating firefighters’ holiday pay and time off. Parkersburg firefighters are scheduled in 24-hour shifts, 8 a.m. to 8 a.m., so their work time or regular time off only spans eight or 16 hours of a holiday. The city awards equal time off only for the hours on the holiday itself, but fire Capt. Wayne White, the lead plaintiff, argued they are entitled to the full 24-hour shift. He also challenged the city’s practice of paying down accrued time over 100 hours at the regular rate of pay instead of time-and-a-half.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

More attorneys facing ethics charges in St. Marys Slow Down program

CHARLESTON — A member of the Wood County Board of Education and a Clarksburg attorney are the latest to face ethics charges related to the investigation into Pleasants County Prosecuting Attorney Brian Carr and the St. Marys Police Department’s Slow Down for the Holidays program. According to two...
WOOD COUNTY, WV

