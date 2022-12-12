Read full article on original website
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Christina Louise Carpenter
Christina Louise Carpenter, 49, of Mineral Wells, passed away Dec. 9, 2022, with the compassionate care of Marietta Memorial Hospital. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Maureen A. Shutts
Maureen A. Shutts, of Reynoldsburg, formerly of Belpre, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 9, 2022. Funeral service, 4 p.m., Saturday at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home Belpre. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday and 2-4 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
V. Parker Hood Jr.
V. Parker Hood Jr., passed away at his home on Nov. 15, 2022, with his family by his side. Memorial service, 2 p.m. Saturday at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church with Reverends Brian Daugherty and Cynthia Eakle officiating. Visitation, one hour prior to the service. Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mary Hazel Collins
Mary Hazel Collins, 92, of Reedy, passed away Dec. 13, 2022, at Elizabeth Care Center. Graveside service, 11 a.m. Saturday, Good Hope Cemetery near Reedy. Condolences may be sent to www.taylorvandalefuneralhome.com.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Albert C. “Bub” Ferrell
Albert C. “Bub” Ferrell, 50, of Elizabeth, died Dec. 13, 2022. Celebration of Life, 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, Brooksville Baptist Church, 6303 W. Little Kanawha Highway, Big Bend, with Jason Poling officiating. Visitation, 5-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, at the church. Matheny Whited Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Betty Jean Born
Betty Jean Born, 88, of Marietta, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at her home. Funeral services will be 1:30 p.m. Friday at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with Pastor Jeffrey Baumer officiating. Visitation, 6 – 8 p.m. Thursday and one hour before the service. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Hazel Marie Flowers
Hazel Marie Flowers, 81, of Williamstown, WV, died December 12, 2022, at her residence. She was born on December 26, 1940, in Calhoun County, WV, a daughter of the late Charles Cecil and Stella Snyder Rogers. She retired from Colin Anderson Center as a cook and attended Pine Grove Baptist...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Charles Robert “Bob” Flinn
Charles Robert “Bob” Flinn, 77, of Vienna, died Sunday, December 11, 2022, at Worthington Healthcare Center. He was born at Parkersburg, a son of the late Alonzo F. “Fletch” and Mabel C. Oldfield Flinn. Bob retired from the Kroger Co. after 42 years of service as...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Nicole Francis
Nicole Francis, 52, of Parkersburg died away Dec. 9, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Robert Ray Leonard
Robert Ray Leonard, 50, passed away Dec. 11, 2022, at The Willows in Parkersburg, WV, after a long battle with Huntington’s Disease. He was born Aug. 20, 1972, in Parkersburg, the son of Harry Ray Leonard Jr. and the late Betty A. (Sheaffer) Leonard. He is survived by his...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Violet W. Hurst
Violet W. Hurst, 91, of Ravenswood, formerly of Spencer, died Dec. 4, 2022. Graveside service, 11:00 a.m. today, Swank Cemetery, Speed Road, Spencer.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Jaunita Lou Collins
Jaunita Lou Collins, 82, of Pullman, W.Va., died Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at her residence. Services will be held at 1 p.m. today at the Pullman United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in the Pullman Cemetery. Visitation is one hour prior to services today at McCullough Rogers Funeral Home, Pennsboro.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mildred Evelyn Amos
Mildred Evelyn Amos, 89, of Rockport, WV, passed away after a short illness Monday, December 12, 2022, at WVU Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born May 22, 1933, in Rockport, WV, a daughter of the late, Perry “P.J.” and Virgie Russell Ball. She was a homemaker and...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
David William “Peewee” Kimes
David William “Peewee” Kimes, 57, of Hartford, passed away Dec. 13, 2022. Memorial service, 2 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at Foglesong Funeral Home, Mason, with Pastor Charlie Hargraves officiating. Burial, Letart-Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation, one hour prior to the service Dec. 21, at the funeral home.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Charles (Chuck) Kenneth Milhoan
Born in Wheeling, Charles (Chuck) Kenneth Milhoan was the second son of the late Gerald Kenneth Milhoan and the late Ruth Eileen Polk Milhoan Somerville. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Gerry Allen (Faye) Milhoan of Ripley, and wife Patricia Cline Milhoan. He married Patricia Jane Cline of Elizabeth in December 1965, whom he met at Glenville State College.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Robert Edward McNemar
Robert Edward McNemar, 64, of Parkersburg passed away Dec. 8, 2022. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
H. Wade Riggs
H. Wade Riggs passed away at his home on Dec. 10, 2022, surrounded by his loving family after his courageous battle with cancer. He was born on Jan. 29, 1946, in Parkersburg, WV, to the late Luthur and Eupha Pursley Riggs. He will be sadly missed by his daughter, Yvonne...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood Sheriff
PARKERSBURG — The Wood County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports on Dec. 9:. * Deputies between Dec. 6-8 answered 132 calls; eight traffic stops; 14 speak to complainant by phone and in person; eight domestic calls and domestic protective orders served; five traffic accidents; five mental hygiene order/pick up/transport; seven intrusion alarm; four disorderly subject/vehicle; eight suspicious vehicle/suspicious subject.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Judge rules for Parkersburg firefighters on holiday pay
PARKERSBURG — A Wood County judge this week ruled the City of Parkersburg has been incorrectly calculating firefighters’ holiday pay and time off. Parkersburg firefighters are scheduled in 24-hour shifts, 8 a.m. to 8 a.m., so their work time or regular time off only spans eight or 16 hours of a holiday. The city awards equal time off only for the hours on the holiday itself, but fire Capt. Wayne White, the lead plaintiff, argued they are entitled to the full 24-hour shift. He also challenged the city’s practice of paying down accrued time over 100 hours at the regular rate of pay instead of time-and-a-half.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg Area Community Foundation awards more than $334K
PARKERSBURG — The Parkersburg Area Community Foundation and Regional Affiliates has awarded grants of more than $334,000 to nonprofit organizations and charitable projects throughout the region. The funds are through the fall Community Action Grant program with the foundation awarding grants from a variety of funds created by individuals,...
