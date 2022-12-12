Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
5 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Ohio State improves to 3-0, cruises to 86-56 win over OhioThe LanternColumbus, OH
No One Could Erase the Decomposed Body Stain of Margaret Schilling off the Asylum Floorjustpene50Athens, OH
Related
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg Area Community Foundation awards more than $334K
PARKERSBURG — The Parkersburg Area Community Foundation and Regional Affiliates has awarded grants of more than $334,000 to nonprofit organizations and charitable projects throughout the region. The funds are through the fall Community Action Grant program with the foundation awarding grants from a variety of funds created by individuals,...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Picture This: Parkersburg South Lighting of the Lights
PARKERSBURG — Parkersburg South High School held its annual Lighting of the Lights Monday in the school’s auditorium to kick off the holiday season. Members of the PSHS Band, Cheerleaders, the Southern Belles and choir all performed, along with the Blennerhassett and Edison Middle School 7-8th grade choirs.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg News and Sentinel announcing Readers’ Choice winners in Friday
PARKERSBURG — Parkersburg News and Sentinel readers have weighed in on their favorite appetizers, campgrounds, dentists, golf courses, optometry practices, tattoo shops and more. The winners of the 2022 Parkersburg News and Sentinel Readers’ Choice will be announced in Friday’s edition of the paper. They can also be viewed...
Grant applications to open in five WV counties
Five West Virginia counties are about to receive a boost to their local nonprofits.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Charles Robert “Bob” Flinn
Charles Robert “Bob” Flinn, 77, of Vienna, died Sunday, December 11, 2022, at Worthington Healthcare Center. He was born at Parkersburg, a son of the late Alonzo F. “Fletch” and Mabel C. Oldfield Flinn. Bob retired from the Kroger Co. after 42 years of service as...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Charles (Chuck) Kenneth Milhoan
Born in Wheeling, Charles (Chuck) Kenneth Milhoan was the second son of the late Gerald Kenneth Milhoan and the late Ruth Eileen Polk Milhoan Somerville. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Gerry Allen (Faye) Milhoan of Ripley, and wife Patricia Cline Milhoan. He married Patricia Jane Cline of Elizabeth in December 1965, whom he met at Glenville State College.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mildred Evelyn Amos
Mildred Evelyn Amos, 89, of Rockport, WV, passed away after a short illness Monday, December 12, 2022, at WVU Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born May 22, 1933, in Rockport, WV, a daughter of the late, Perry “P.J.” and Virgie Russell Ball. She was a homemaker and...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Airport manager applications still being accepted
PARKERSBURG — Wood County Airport Authority President Bill Richardson said applications are still being accepted for the vacant Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Airport manager job. Five people had applied for the job as of Wednesday morning, he said. After the authority met on Dec. 6, a member said no closing date had been set but traditionally it was a week from the last advertisement, which ran Dec. 2.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Smith, Huntington girls too much for Big Reds
PARKERSBURG — Sierra Mason went for a game-high 20 points and Trinity Balog added 16 points, seven rebounds and five assists here Wednesday night for host Parkersburg, but it wasn’t enough as defending Class AAAA state champion Huntington left Memorial Fieldhouse with a 70-56 Mountain State Athletic Conference triumph.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Robert Ray Leonard
Robert Ray Leonard, 50, passed away Dec. 11, 2022, at The Willows in Parkersburg, WV, after a long battle with Huntington’s Disease. He was born Aug. 20, 1972, in Parkersburg, the son of Harry Ray Leonard Jr. and the late Betty A. (Sheaffer) Leonard. He is survived by his...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Tri-State Roofing donation pumps funds into Camden Clark Medical Center
PARKERSBURG — The WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center will be purchasing a new piece of equipment to help expand cardiac services locally. Tri-State Roofing’s Spartan Foundation made a check presentation of $105,000 to the Camden Clark Medical Center’s cardiac care program for the purchase of a 2-D Echocardiogram machine which will perform intricate views of the human heart which will help in the treatment of a number of cardiac conditions.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Think Pink: Businesses donate to Camden Clark Foundation’s Pink Mammogram Fund
PARKERSBURG — The WVU Medicine Camden Clark Foundation received several financial gifts from area businesses, totaling $37,175 to be used to provide important mammograms to many in the community who otherwise would not be able to afford them. The donations received from Astorg Auto and iPacket along with Wincore...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Applicants sought for judicial vacancy
CHARLESTON — The Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission is currently receiving applications to fill the judicial vacancy created by the resignation of Judge David W. Hammel Jr. in the 2nd Judicial Circuit Court serving Marshall, Wetzel, and Tyler Counties. Candidates must submit their completed applications and letters of recommendation or...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Pleasants County prosecutor, defense attorney in Slow Down program have business links
CHARLESTON — Pleasants County Prosecuting Attorney Brian Carr and a defense attorney facing ethics charges related to Carr’s dismissal of select misdemeanors in exchange for donations to a troubled Christmas gift program were once law partners. Wood County Board of Education President Justin Raber, an attorney with offices...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
More attorneys facing ethics charges in St. Marys Slow Down program
CHARLESTON — A member of the Wood County Board of Education and a Clarksburg attorney are the latest to face ethics charges related to the investigation into Pleasants County Prosecuting Attorney Brian Carr and the St. Marys Police Department’s Slow Down for the Holidays program. According to two...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Judge rules for Parkersburg firefighters on holiday pay
PARKERSBURG — A Wood County judge this week ruled the City of Parkersburg has been incorrectly calculating firefighters’ holiday pay and time off. Parkersburg firefighters are scheduled in 24-hour shifts, 8 a.m. to 8 a.m., so their work time or regular time off only spans eight or 16 hours of a holiday. The city awards equal time off only for the hours on the holiday itself, but fire Capt. Wayne White, the lead plaintiff, argued they are entitled to the full 24-hour shift. He also challenged the city’s practice of paying down accrued time over 100 hours at the regular rate of pay instead of time-and-a-half.
Vienna, West Virginia, woman reported missing
WOOD COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — 27-year-old Gretchen Fleming, of Vienna, has been reported missing, according to the Parkersburg Police Department. The photo used is around two years old, officers say. If you have any information on Fleming’s whereabouts, contact Detective J. M. Zimmerman at 304-424-1072.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County resident among new West Virginia COVID deaths
CHARLESTON — Eight more people including a Wood County resident are among the deaths from the COVID-19 coronavirus reported Monday by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The eight were reported since the Friday pandemic update by the state, raising the death toll to 7,646 since...
WDTV
Doddridge County selected for site of carbon capture project
WEST UNION, W.Va (WDTV) - Competitive Power Ventures says it has selected Doddridge County for the location of its carbon capture generation project. The state-of-the-art CPV Shay Energy Center will consist of an ~1,800 Megawatt combined-cycle natural gas power station utilizing carbon capture technology. The $3 billion investment will serve...
Comments / 0