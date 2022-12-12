ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany beats Mart for first state title since 1961, 41-21

The long wait is over the Albany and head coach Denney Faith. The Lions topped Mart, 41-21, for the school’s first state title since 1961. It’s Faith’s first state title after leading Lions to four other championship games. In addition to adding a state title to his resume, Faith moved up to fifth all-time with 344 career victories.
